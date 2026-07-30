SAP Fioneer Launches Cloud Accounting Subledger to Simplify Multi-GAAP Accounting for Financial Institutions





WALLDORF, Germany, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAP Fioneer , a leading provider of software solutions for financial services, today announced the launch of its Cloud Accounting Subledger (CAS), a cloud-based solution designed to help financial institutions manage complex accounting requirements and modernize finance operations.

As financial institutions continue to advance their cloud transformation strategies, many finance organizations remain challenged by fragmented accounting landscapes and increasing regulatory complexity. Multiple accounting systems, disparate processes, and parallel reporting requirements across entities and accounting standards often result in significant reconciliation effort, limited transparency, and higher operational costs.

“Financial institutions across North America have already made significant progress in cloud adoption, with the vast majority investing heavily in cloud-based architectures. At the same time, many core finance and accounting processes remain fragmented and difficult to modernize,” said Sascha Maric, Managing Director at SAP Fioneer USA. “With Cloud Accounting Subledger, we help institutions address this challenge by providing a unified foundation for managing complex, multi-GAAP accounting in the cloud.”

SAP Fioneer’s Cloud Accounting Subledger enables financial institutions to manage accounting standards such as IFRS and US GAAP within a single, unified subledger. Purpose-built for AI and by consolidating accounting processes in one environment, the solution helps reduce reconciliation complexity while improving transparency, consistency and auditability across finance and reporting functions.

Built for SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, Cloud Accounting Subledger applies a consistent, rule-based accounting approach across portfolios, products and legal entities. This creates a single source of truth for finance, risk and reporting, while enabling closer integration between accounting processes and core finance operations.

“The launch of Cloud Accounting Subledger marks an important step in the continued expansion of SAP Fioneer’s public cloud portfolio for financial services,” said Frank Hammann, Co-CEO Finance at SAP Fioneer. “By bringing multi-GAAP accounting into a single, SAP-native environment, we help financial institutions to reduce operational complexity and establish a scalable foundation for modern finance operations.”

About SAP Fioneer

SAP Fioneer was launched in 2021 as a strategic partnership between entrepreneurial investor Dediq and global technology leader SAP SE to become the leading international digital transformation partner and provider of software solutions and platforms to the financial services industry. With a broad ecosystem of partners, over 1,200 financial services customers and more than 1,500 employees, SAP Fioneer is a global business present in 17 countries across Europe, North and Latin America, Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

By combining the speed and agility of a start-up with the proven capabilities of a best-in-class enterprise-grade software company, SAP Fioneer enables banks, insurance companies and challengers to run, transform and grow while meeting their need for speed, scalability, and cost-efficiency through digital business innovation, cloud technology, and solutions that cover banking and insurance processes end-to-end.

Contact

Julia Schwendner

press@sapfioneer.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b9a4174-5c67-4b8b-b882-abfcd09eb00d