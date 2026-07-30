ColestZen Launch 2026 - Healthy Cholesterol Support Formula With 18 Ingredients In (US, UK, CA, AU).ColestZen Capsule Benefits and Supplement Facts

New York City, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In July 2026, ColestZen announced the introduction of its daily capsule formula created to support healthy cholesterol levels, cardiovascular wellness, and balanced metabolic function. Developed for adults seeking a practical addition to their existing wellness routine, ColestZen combines a carefully selected blend of plant-derived ingredients with essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids in a convenient capsule. Explore Supplement Facts at a Glance, key ingredients, and availability. According to the company, ColestZen is launching in key international markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, through its official website.

As interest in preventive wellness continues to grow, more adults are looking for nutritional solutions that fit into an active lifestyle while complementing healthy eating habits, regular physical activity, and professional medical guidance. ColestZen has been formulated with this approach in mind, offering nutritional support for individuals who want to maintain heart health and metabolic wellness as part of their long-term health goals.

ColestZen Introduces a New Daily Wellness Formula Designed to Support Healthy Cholesterol, Cardiovascular Function, and Metabolic Balance

Product ColestZen Category Daily cardiovascular wellness supplement Form Capsules Primary Focus Supports healthy cholesterol, heart health, and metabolic wellness Key Ingredients Bitter Melon, Cinnamon Bark, Gymnema Sylvestre, L-Taurine, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Magnesium, Chromium Intended Users Adults seeking daily cardiovascular and metabolic support Usage Two capsules daily, as directed on the product label Availability Official ColestZen website

The supplement is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility that follows recognized quality manufacturing practices. The company emphasizes that ColestZen is a dietary supplement intended to complement—not replace—medical advice, prescribed medications, or physician-directed treatment plans.

Understanding ColestZen and Its Daily Wellness Approach

ColestZen is a capsule-based dietary supplement created to support cardiovascular health through nutritional supplementation. The formula combines nine botanical ingredients with nine essential micronutrients, bringing together ingredients traditionally associated with healthy circulation, glucose metabolism, antioxidant activity, and overall metabolic wellness.

The formulation was designed for adults who recognize the importance of maintaining healthy cholesterol as part of a broader commitment to heart health. Rather than focusing on a single ingredient, ColestZen provides a multi-ingredient nutritional blend intended to work alongside healthy lifestyle habits.

The company's approach reflects growing consumer interest in preventive wellness strategies that include balanced nutrition, regular exercise, adequate sleep, hydration, and responsible dietary supplementation.

Every serving is intended to become part of a consistent daily routine that supports overall cardiovascular wellness while helping individuals maintain healthy metabolic function.

Supporting Adults Seeking Long-Term Cardiovascular Wellness

Many adults begin paying closer attention to cholesterol and cardiovascular health as they grow older. Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, supporting normal circulation, and following balanced nutrition often become increasingly important parts of everyday wellness.

ColestZen has been developed for adults who want additional nutritional support while continuing to follow healthy lifestyle practices. The supplement is positioned as a complementary wellness option for people interested in supporting cardiovascular health naturally through a combination of botanical extracts and essential nutrients.

The company notes that healthy living involves multiple factors working together. Daily movement, nutritious meals, sufficient rest, stress management, and regular healthcare checkups all contribute to maintaining overall heart and metabolic wellness.

ColestZen is designed to fit comfortably into this broader wellness strategy by providing nutritional ingredients selected for their traditional and researched roles in supporting normal cardiovascular function and healthy metabolism.

A Combination of Botanical Ingredients and Essential Micronutrients

One of the defining characteristics of ColestZen is its comprehensive ingredient profile. Instead of relying on a single active ingredient, the formula combines plant-based extracts with vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that each contribute different nutritional functions.

The botanical portion of the formula includes ingredients such as:





Key Ingredients and Their Traditional Wellness Benefits: ColestZen combines a blend of carefully selected botanical extracts with essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids to provide comprehensive nutritional support for cardiovascular and metabolic wellness. Each ingredient has been chosen for its unique role in supporting overall health as part of a balanced lifestyle. Bitter Melon Extract: Traditionally used to support healthy blood sugar metabolism and help maintain glucose levels already within the normal range. Cinnamon Bark: A popular botanical that contributes to healthy glucose metabolism while supporting overall metabolic balance. Gymnema Sylvestre: Widely used in traditional herbal practices to support healthy blood sugar regulation and help manage occasional sugar cravings. Licorice Root Extract: Provides naturally occurring antioxidant compounds and has long been valued for supporting digestive comfort and metabolic wellness. Banaba Leaf Extract: Contains plant compounds traditionally associated with supporting healthy carbohydrate metabolism and normal glucose utilization. Mulberry Fruit Powder: Naturally rich in antioxidants that help protect cells from oxidative stress while supporting healthy carbohydrate metabolism. Yarrow Herb Powder: Traditionally included in herbal wellness formulas to promote healthy circulation and overall cardiovascular function. Cayenne Pepper Extract: A natural source of capsaicin, commonly used to support healthy circulation and maintain normal metabolic activity. Juniper Berry Powder: Traditionally recognized for supporting the body's natural cleansing processes and maintaining healthy fluid balance. L-Taurine: An amino acid that supports normal cardiovascular function, circulation, and cellular energy production. Alpha Lipoic Acid: A powerful antioxidant that helps protect cells while supporting healthy metabolic processes. Vitamin C & Vitamin E: Essential antioxidants that help defend against oxidative stress while supporting immune function and healthy blood vessels. Biotin: Supports the normal metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins while contributing to energy production. Magnesium, Zinc, Manganese & Chromium: These essential minerals help support normal metabolic function, healthy glucose metabolism, antioxidant enzyme activity, immune health, and overall cardiovascular wellness.

and amino acids to provide comprehensive nutritional support for cardiovascular and metabolic wellness. Each ingredient has been chosen for its unique role in supporting overall health as part of a balanced lifestyle.

Together, these botanicals and micronutrients create a comprehensive daily formula designed to complement healthy nutrition, regular physical activity, and an overall heart-conscious lifestyle.



Manufactured with a Focus on Quality Standards

Product quality remains an important consideration for consumers choosing dietary supplements. ColestZen is manufactured in an FDA-registered facility that follows Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards designed to support consistent production processes.

The company states that every batch is produced using established manufacturing procedures intended to maintain product quality and ingredient consistency throughout production.

By combining quality-focused manufacturing with clearly identified ingredients, ColestZen aims to provide consumers with confidence when selecting a supplement as part of their daily wellness routine.

Daily Use and Wellness Integration

ColestZen is designed for convenient daily use. According to the product directions, adults are advised to take two capsules each day with water as part of their normal wellness routine.

For best results, the supplement should be combined with healthy lifestyle habits, including:

A balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits, and whole foods

Regular physical activity

Adequate hydration

Consistent sleep habits

Routine healthcare visits

Responsible management of cardiovascular risk factors

The company emphasizes that consistency plays an important role in any long-term wellness routine. Dietary supplements are generally intended to support ongoing nutritional goals rather than provide immediate changes.

Individuals currently taking prescription medication, including medication for cholesterol, blood pressure, or blood sugar management, are encouraged to consult their healthcare provider before introducing any dietary supplement into their routine.





Official Product Page — shop-colestzen.org



Commitment to Responsible Natural Cholesterol Support Communication

ColestZen emphasizes responsible consumer education by encouraging individuals to make informed wellness decisions based on professional medical guidance, balanced nutrition, and healthy lifestyle habits.

The company presents the supplement as one component of a broader wellness strategy rather than a standalone solution. This educational approach reflects the growing recognition that cardiovascular wellness depends on multiple lifestyle factors working together over time.

As awareness surrounding heart health and metabolic wellness continues to expand, ColestZen aims to provide adults with a nutritional option that fits naturally into everyday wellness practices while maintaining transparency regarding intended use, manufacturing standards, and responsible supplementation.

A Thoughtful Formulation Built Around Cardiovascular and Metabolic Wellness

ColestZen has been formulated as natural Cholesterol Support Capsules bring together a diverse combination of botanical extracts, essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that support everyday cardiovascular wellness. Instead of relying on a single ingredient, the formula takes a broader nutritional approach by combining multiple plant-based components that have long been used in traditional wellness practices alongside carefully selected micronutrients.

The botanical blend includes ingredients such as bitter melon extract, cinnamon bark, gymnema sylvestre, banaba leaf, mulberry fruit powder, licorice root extract, yarrow herb, cayenne pepper extract, and juniper berry powder. Each ingredient contributes its own nutritional profile, creating a formula designed to complement healthy cholesterol management, balanced glucose metabolism, and overall metabolic function as part of a healthy lifestyle.

In addition to the botanical ingredients, ColestZen contains nutrients including L-Taurine, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Biotin, Magnesium, Zinc, Manganese, and Chromium. These nutrients play important roles in supporting normal cellular function, antioxidant activity, energy metabolism, and cardiovascular wellness. Together, the botanical and micronutrient blend reflects the company's goal of providing comprehensive nutritional support through one convenient daily supplement.

Everyday Ingredients Selected with Wellness in Mind

Every ingredient included in ColestZen has been selected for a specific purpose within the overall formulation. Bitter melon and gymnema sylvestre are commonly associated with healthy glucose metabolism, while cinnamon bark has traditionally been included in wellness routines that focus on metabolic balance.

Mulberry fruit, banaba leaf, and juniper berry contribute naturally occurring plant compounds that fit well within a balanced nutritional approach. Cayenne pepper and yarrow herb have traditionally been valued for their role in supporting healthy circulation, while licorice root has been used for generations in herbal wellness practices.

On the micronutrient side, L-Taurine and Alpha Lipoic Acid help complete the formula by contributing nutritional support for cardiovascular function and antioxidant defense. Essential minerals such as Magnesium, Chromium, Zinc, and Manganese help support numerous metabolic processes, while Vitamins C and E contribute antioxidant protection that helps maintain overall wellness.

Rather than emphasizing a single ingredient, ColestZen brings these carefully selected nutrients together to create a balanced daily supplement that complements healthy lifestyle habits.

Manufactured Under Recognized Quality Standards

Quality manufacturing remains an important consideration for consumers when choosing a dietary supplement. ColestZen is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered facility that follows current Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

These manufacturing practices are intended to promote consistency throughout production while maintaining quality control during every stage of the manufacturing process. From ingredient sourcing to final packaging, the company emphasizes procedures designed to support product quality and reliability.

The company also notes that ColestZen is intended to complement a healthy lifestyle rather than replace professional medical advice or prescribed treatment. Individuals currently taking medication or managing an existing health condition should consult a qualified healthcare professional before adding any dietary supplement to their routine.

Supporting Healthy Habits Every Day

Long-term wellness is often built through consistent daily habits rather than short-term changes. ColestZen has been developed to fit naturally into everyday routines with a recommended serving of two capsules daily.

When combined with balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, adequate hydration, sufficient sleep, and routine healthcare checkups, dietary supplements may become one part of an overall wellness strategy.

The company encourages consumers to view ColestZen as a nutritional companion that supports existing healthy habits rather than a substitute for them. Maintaining cardiovascular wellness involves multiple lifestyle factors working together over time, and responsible supplementation can be one component of that broader approach.

Supporting Everyday Heart Health Through Education and Lifestyle Awareness

ColestZen was developed with the understanding that maintaining cardiovascular wellness involves more than taking a daily supplement. Healthy cholesterol management is closely connected with balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, quality sleep, stress management, and routine medical care. The company encourages consumers to view supplementation as one element of a broader wellness plan designed to support long-term health goals.

In addition to its nutritional formula, ColestZen promotes informed wellness decisions by encouraging individuals to learn more about heart health, metabolic wellness, and healthy lifestyle practices. Understanding how daily habits influence cardiovascular function can help people make more confident decisions about their overall health.

The company also recommends maintaining regular healthcare appointments to monitor important health markers and discuss any dietary supplements with a qualified healthcare professional, particularly for individuals managing existing medical conditions or taking prescription medications.

Designed for Modern Wellness Routines

Today's consumers often look for practical wellness solutions that fit easily into busy schedules without adding unnecessary complexity. ColestZen has been created with convenience in mind, allowing adults to incorporate nutritional support into their existing daily routine through a simple two-capsule serving.

The capsule format provides an easy-to-follow approach that can be combined with balanced meals, regular movement, proper hydration, and other healthy lifestyle habits. Rather than encouraging quick fixes, the company promotes consistency and realistic expectations as important parts of maintaining cardiovascular and metabolic wellness over time.

As interest in preventive health continues to grow, many adults are choosing nutritional supplements that complement healthy living while supporting their personal wellness objectives. ColestZen has been positioned to meet this growing demand by offering a carefully developed formulation intended for long-term daily use.

Quality, Transparency, and Responsible Manufacturing

Quality remains a key priority throughout the development and manufacturing process. ColestZen is produced in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified manufacturing facility in the United States, where production follows recognized quality standards intended to support product consistency, purity, and manufacturing excellence.

The company emphasizes transparency regarding the intended use of the supplement. ColestZen is a dietary supplement created to complement healthy lifestyle practices and is not intended to replace physician-directed care, prescribed medications, or individualized medical treatment.

Consumers are encouraged to carefully review the product label before use and seek guidance from their healthcare provider if they have questions regarding existing medications, dietary restrictions, or personal health conditions.

Looking Ahead

The introduction of ColestZen represents the company's continued commitment to developing nutritional products that support everyday wellness through carefully selected ingredients and responsible manufacturing practices.

Moving forward, the company plans to continue expanding educational resources that help consumers better understand cardiovascular wellness, metabolic health, balanced nutrition, and healthy lifestyle choices. By providing accessible information alongside its products, the company aims to encourage informed decisions that support long-term wellness goals.

As research surrounding nutrition and healthy aging continues to evolve, ColestZen intends to remain focused on product quality, consumer education, and responsible communication while supporting individuals seeking practical nutritional options for their everyday wellness routines.

Availability

ColestZen is available exclusively through the company's official website, where consumers can find complete product information, current package options, shipping details, customer support resources, and additional guidance regarding product use.

Individuals considering any dietary supplement should review all product information carefully and consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning a new wellness routine, particularly if they are pregnant, nursing, taking prescription medication, or managing an existing medical condition.

About ColestZen

ColestZen is a dietary supplement developed to support healthy cholesterol levels already within the normal range, cardiovascular wellness, healthy circulation, and balanced metabolic function. The formula combines nine plant-based botanical ingredients with nine essential micronutrients in a convenient daily capsule manufactured in the United States under recognized quality standards.

Built around a comprehensive nutritional philosophy, ColestZen is designed to complement healthy lifestyle habits, including balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, adequate hydration, and ongoing medical guidance.





References:https://finance.yahoo.com/healthcare/articles/colestzen-official-launch-2026-cholesterol-215100313.html





Contact Information

Company: ColestZen

Email: support@trycolestzen.com

Official Website: https://shop-colestzen.org/

Phone: (305) 457-6427

Support Hours: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–6:00 PM (Eastern Time)

Disclaimer

The statements made regarding ColestZen have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This dietary supplement is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individuals should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any dietary supplement, especially if they are pregnant, nursing, have an existing medical condition, or are taking prescription medications. Results may vary depending on individual health status, nutrition, physical activity, and other lifestyle factors.



