Laguna Treatment Center Now Offers Virtual Outpatient Services for those Struggling with Addiction

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laguna Treatment Center, a leading provider of addiction treatment in Southern California, has expanded its services with the addition of a virtual intensive outpatient program (VIOP). Since 2016, the Orange County treatment center has provided hospital-based detoxification and inpatient rehabilitation for those struggling with addiction and co-occurring disorders. The new program allows patients to continue their recovery with Laguna after completing inpatient treatment and offers access to outpatient services for individuals across California with the flexibility of evening programming.

The addition of the virtual IOP addresses the diverse needs and preferences of those in need of substance use disorder treatment. While many individuals benefit from in-person care, others face challenges related to distance, transportation, work schedules, and family responsibilities that can make accessing treatment more difficult. With more than 48 million people in the U.S. and approximately 5 million Californians struggling with a substance use disorder, access to care is critically important.

“This marks the first time Laguna Treatment Center patients will have access to an intensive outpatient level of care,” said Chris Cummins, Laguna’s COO and Clinical Director. “Our virtual IOP not only expands community access to care but also strengthens our facility’s continuum of care. We are thrilled to create a new pathway for continued treatment after completion of an inpatient program that doesn’t require patients to transfer to another facility, where they are required to get to know a whole new care team and acclimate to new programming.”

The virtual IOP, led by Gilbert Isaac , Counselor and facilitator of Laguna’s Alumni Program, is offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6-9 p.m. PST. Residents of California are eligible to participate in the program and do not need to have completed an inpatient program prior to entering the IOP. The program will include:

Group therapy.

Individual counseling.

Family counseling, as clinically appropriate.

Goal-setting.

Relapse prevention.

Continued care planning, including 12-step meetings and other support.

“Many of our patients who have left treatment in the past have expressed the sentiment that they wish they could stay in the program on an outpatient basis,” said Isaac. “We know that aftercare is associated with better recovery outcomes, and my team and I are beyond excited to make this a reality and to make their transition into ongoing care a smooth and seamless one.”

About Laguna Treatment Center

Laguna Treatment Center, located in Aliso Viejo, CA, serves the Orange County area and individuals nationwide with evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment. We provide residential treatment services for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized care offers a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. Laguna Treatment Center is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at lagunatreatment.com .