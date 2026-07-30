Smart and Hyundai Capital Australia bring novated leasing to dealerships for onsite customer savings

SYDNEY, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia’s leading salary packaging and novated leasing provider, Smart, has partnered with Hyundai Capital Australia to make the savings of novated leasing easier, more accessible, and more convenient for customers through Hyundai and Genesis dealerships.

Under the partnership, Hyundai and Genesis dealerships will introduce eligible customers to Smart for novated leasing and salary packaging services, creating a more seamless path for customers to explore their options at the point of vehicle purchase.

A key advantage of novated leasing is the fully maintained lease, which bundles major running costs - such as servicing, tyres, registration, insurance, and fuel - into one regular payment. A portion of this payment is taken from the employee’s pre-tax salary, reducing taxable income and delivering significant financial benefits.

Customers can also benefit from GST savings across the purchase price and running costs of the vehicle, adding to the overall savings.

For electric vehicles (EVs), the benefits are even more compelling with the EV Fringe Benefits Tax exemption applying to eligible vehicles priced below the luxury car tax threshold of $91,661 for 2026/2027, providing an attractive, cost-effective way to drive electric.

Novated leasing is an Australian Taxation Office approved financing method consisting of a three-way agreement between an employee, their employer, and a finance company.

Smart’s Novated Leasing & Electric Vehicle Services Group Executive, Sid Jha said:

“Today’s customers want simplicity, affordability and choice when exploring vehicle finance and leasing options.”

“This partnership expands access to novated leasing, a cost-of-living friendly way of owning a vehicle, through Hyundai and Genesis dealer channels.”

Hyundai Motor Company Australia Chief Operating Officer, Gavin Donaldson said:

“This partnership will give Hyundai and Genesis customers seamless and convenient access to novated lease benefits.”

“We have a broad range of highly capable, award-winning EVs and we look forward to welcoming more Australians into the Hyundai and Genesis families.”

Contact:

Michael Fairbairn | michael.fairbairn@smartgroup.com.au | 0448 524 731

Bill Thomas | Bill_Thomas@hyundai.com.au | 0412 767 280

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34633593-0983-458e-879f-956edb5f87de