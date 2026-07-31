LearnAIR™ and D&H Distributing Partner to Advance AI Literacy Across the IT Channel

REDMOND, Ore., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LearnAIR™, an OpenAI Authorized Service Partner, today announced a strategic partnership with D&H Distributing to provide its partner ecosystem with AI literacy, governance, executive enablement, and AI adoption solutions that help organizations realize greater value from their AI investments.

As artificial intelligence reshapes every industry, organizations need more than new technology - they need the knowledge, governance, and confidence to adopt it successfully. That creates a significant opportunity for the IT channel to move beyond technology deployment and become a trusted advisor for AI adoption.

"Every generation of technology creates a defining opportunity for the channel," said Jason Bystrak, Senior Vice President, Cloud & Advanced Solutions, D&H Distributing. "For more than a century, D&H Distributing has helped our partners navigate technology transitions. AI is different because it isn't simply changing IT - it's changing how every business operates. Through our partnership with LearnAIR™, we're equipping our partners with the education, governance frameworks, and enablement they need to confidently guide customers through this transformation while creating meaningful new recurring revenue opportunities."

The partnership gives D&H partners a repeatable framework for helping customers move beyond AI experimentation to responsible, organization-wide adoption while creating new recurring advisory revenue opportunities.

Building the AI Adoption Opportunity

Organizations today have unprecedented access to AI through software licenses, copilots, and rapidly expanding technology ecosystems. What many still lack is the literacy, governance, and practical adoption strategy needed to translate those investments into measurable business outcomes.

Together, D&H Distributing and LearnAIR™ are helping partners bridge that gap by combining technology with executive education, AI literacy, governance, and practical adoption services that enable customers to move forward with confidence.

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming part of every role, every department, and every organization," said Teresa Coats, CEO of LearnAIR™. "Technology alone doesn't create transformation - people do. D&H Distributing has spent more than a century helping partners bring transformative technologies to market, making them the ideal partner to help organizations move beyond AI access and into true AI readiness. Together, we're creating an opportunity for the channel to lead one of the greatest business transformations of our time by helping customers turn AI investments into measurable outcomes."

Bobby Napiltonia, Chairman of LearnAIR™, added, "Throughout my career, one thing has remained true: technology creates value only when people know how to use it. AI represents an extraordinary opportunity for the IT channel to help customers adopt AI responsibly and create lasting business value."

What Partners Can Deliver

Through the partnership, D&H partners gain access to LearnAIR™'s portfolio of AI literacy and adoption solutions, including:

Executive AI strategy and leadership workshops

AI literacy certification and role-based AI enablement

AI governance and acceptable use policy frameworks

Department-specific AI enablement

AI readiness assessments

AI adoption planning and workflow modernization

Continuous learning through LearnAIR™'s Everboarding© methodology

Together, these offerings enable partners to expand beyond traditional infrastructure and software projects into trusted AI advisory services that strengthen customer relationships, generate recurring revenue, and support long-term AI adoption.

About the Partnership

The collaboration grew out of D&H's Go Big AI initiative, where leaders recognized a growing need for practical AI literacy across the partner ecosystem. What began as a response to customer demand has evolved into a broader vision: helping the IT channel combine technology, AI literacy, governance, and practical adoption strategies to deliver lasting business value for customers.

About LearnAIR™

LearnAIR™ is an AI Education and Enablement company helping organizations move from AI access to responsible, practical implementation. Through executive education, governance frameworks, role-based enablement, and ongoing Everboarding© support, LearnAIR™ prepares leaders and organizations to integrate AI confidently, safely, and effectively into everyday business operations.

Guided by its commitment to being Human-First. AI-Forward., LearnAIR™ works with businesses, channel partners, public-sector organizations, educators, and communities to build the knowledge, judgment, policies, and processes required for sustainable AI adoption. By combining practical education with organizational enablement, LearnAIR™ helps organizations prepare their leaders, teams, and operations for the AI economy.

For more information, visit LearnAIR.com

Contact: teresa@learnair.com