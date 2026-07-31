PICS 5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: PicS N.V. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit Before August 4, 2026 Deadline - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman alerts investors in PicS N.V. (NASDAQ: PICS) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed, and the firm is actively investigating alleged misrepresentations and omissions in the company’s initial public offering disclosures regarding PicS’s credit underwriting practices.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR PICS IPO LOSSES TO HBSS

Key PICS Class Action Case Details:

Defined Class / Relevant Investment Window: Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired PicS Class A common stock in and/or traceable to the company’s January 30, 2026 initial public offering (IPO)

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired PicS Class A common stock in and/or traceable to the company’s January 30, 2026 initial public offering (IPO) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 4, 2026

Aug. 4, 2026 Contact Hagens Berman to discuss your rights: PICS@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/pics

Core Allegations in PicS Securities Class Action

The lawsuit alleges that PicS and certain top executives and underwriters made materially false and misleading statements in its IPO offering documents. Specifically, defendants allegedly failed to disclose that an internal review conducted in December 2025—weeks before the IPO—determined that the company's historical credit evaluation policies and procedures were deficient and required urgent enhancements. These undisclosed deficiencies masked a severe deterioration in customer credit quality, heightened default risks, and a sharp spike in non-performing loan formations.



Post-IPO Disclosures and Market Reaction

Date Post-IPO Disclosure Stock Price Impact March 19, 2026 PicS discloses Q4/FY 2025 results revealing pre-IPO credit procedure deficiencies, R$590 million in Stage 3 loan reclassifications, and a nearly doubled default formation rate. -22.5% single-day drop







(Plummeting $3.56 to close at $12.27 per share)



June 2, 2026 Continued revelations of escalating defaults (with Stage 3 loans reaching 13% of the portfolio) drive shares down further. Over 50% total collapse



(Falling to a low of under $9.00 per share compared to the $19.00 IPO price)









Hagens Berman’s Investigation

“We’re investigating whether PicS’ IPO documents misled investors by allegedly promoting its rapid credit expansion and proprietary AI-driven underwriting models as competitive advantages while omitting to disclose internal data showing portfolio degradation, as the suit contends,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation of the claims alleged in the pending lawsuit.

What Affected PICS Investors Can Do

If you purchased or acquired PicS Class A common stock in or traceable to the January 30, 2026 IPO and suffered losses, you have until August 4, 2026, to ask the court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

To learn more about your legal options, or if you have knowledge that will assist the firm’s investigation, submit your information now »

If you’d like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the PicS case and the firm’s investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding PicS should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email PICS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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