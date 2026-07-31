Life Surge to Bring Its National Christian Live Event to Long Island as Organization Approaches 100th Main-Stage Milestone

PALMETTO, FL, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Surge announced it will bring its nationally touring one-day Christian live event to Long Island on Saturday, August 22, at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, marking the organization's 99th main-stage event. The event will feature nationally recognized speakers, worship, biblical teaching, leadership development, entrepreneurship, and stewardship education as Life Surge continues its expansion into new markets across the United States.

Life urge Long Island

"As Life Surge approaches its 100th main-stage event, the Long Island gathering represents an important milestone in the organization's continued national expansion," said Shawn Marcell, President of Life Surge. "The event reflects Life Surge's ongoing commitment to bringing together worship, biblical teaching, leadership development, entrepreneurship, and stewardship education in communities across the country while providing attendees with opportunities to explore the practical application of faith in everyday life."

Scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the Long Island event is designed to provide attendees with a full day of faith-centered programming that integrates biblical principles with practical topics related to leadership, work, business, finances, and personal growth. The event represents an important milestone for Life Surge as it prepares to host its 100th main-stage event in Denver one week later.

The program will feature an all-star lineup of speakers and Christian communicators, including John C. Maxwell, Tim Tebow, Darryl Strawberry, Ed Mylett, Nick Vujicic, Natalie Grant, and Bianca Juarez. Throughout the day, attendees will experience live worship, biblical teaching, leadership development sessions, entrepreneurship education, and discussions centered on stewardship and personal development.

According to Life Surge, the organization was established to provide a live event experience that helps Christians explore ways to integrate faith into everyday life. Rather than focusing solely on inspirational speaking, Life Surge's events are structured around practical application, bringing together ministry leaders, authors, entrepreneurs, athletes, and communicators for a single-day program that addresses leadership, business, work, finances, and purpose through a biblical perspective.

The Long Island event reflects the continued growth of the organization's national tour. Life Surge has welcomed hundreds of thousands of attendees through its live events while expanding into additional markets throughout the country. The organization currently hosts events in more than 27 cities annually and continues to add new locations as demand grows.

As the 99th main-stage event, the Long Island gathering serves as a milestone leading into another significant moment for the organization. One week later, Life Surge is scheduled to host its 100th main-stage event in Denver on August 29, highlighting the continued development of its nationwide event schedule.

Following Long Island, the national tour will continue with additional scheduled events in Denver, Reading, Portland, Charlotte, and other cities across the United States. The expanding tour reflects the organization's ongoing efforts to reach additional communities through its one-day Christian live event format.

The upcoming Long Island event will be held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, bringing the organization's national event experience to the region for a full-day program. Programming will include worship sessions alongside presentations from featured speakers addressing topics related to faith and leadership, Christian entrepreneurship, stewardship, and purpose.

As interest in faith-centered leadership and business education continues to expand across multiple regions, Life Surge has continued to broaden its event schedule to serve additional communities nationwide. The organization noted that Long Island represents another step in that continued expansion while also marking a key milestone within its national tour calendar.

The August 22 event is expected to bring together individuals interested in leadership development, Christian entrepreneurship, biblical stewardship, faith and business, and personal growth. Through its one-day event format, Life Surge combines multiple educational and worship experiences into a single program designed to explore the intersection of faith with everyday life.

Individuals seeking additional information about the Long Island event, including ticket availability, may visit the Life Surge Long Island event page.

About Life Surge

Life Surge is an education organization headquartered in Palmetto, Florida, that hosts nationally touring one-day Christian live events across the United States. The organization's events combine live worship, biblical teaching, leadership development, entrepreneurship education, stewardship, and personal growth programming. Since launching in 2021, Life Surge has welcomed hundreds of thousands of attendees through its nationwide events and continues expanding into new markets, with tours spanning more than 30 cities annually.





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