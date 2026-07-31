Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV – Extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting held on 30 June 2026 – Update

31 July 2026 at 07:00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) held an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting (“EGM”) on 30 June 2026, which included an agenda item relating to absorption of losses through a decrease of legal reserve, issue premiums and capital.

This purpose of this agenda item was to reduce the Company’s capital to absorb the losses as the Company carries material accumulated losses on its balance sheet. The Board proposed to absorb part of such losses against the legal reserve, the share premium and the capital. Such operation is accounting technical in nature and would not have changed the Company’s underlying financial situation or total net assets.

The attendance quorum required for this agenda item was not met and the Board informed the market by press release on 1 July 2026 that it would consider in due course whether and when it would hold a second EGM to deliberate on this item.

Since the relevant agenda item concerned a technical accounting operation, the Board has decided to not convene a separate second EGM for this agenda item in isolation. It will consider to reiterate this proposal at a later moment in time.

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Company Secretary company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be

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