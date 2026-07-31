Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korean-inspired "glass-skin" facials are seeing rising demand across Dubai through 2026, with diagnostic-led treatment programmes priced from AED 650 emerging as an alternative to standardised one-off facials. Skincare institutes operating in Dubai Marina, including AIRE MD by Casa Aire Wellness, are reporting steadier interest in personalised, layered protocols across the city's affluent coastal districts, a pattern shaped less by seasonal beauty cycles than by a high-UV climate that keeps pigmentation, dehydration and barrier stress in near-constant circulation. For more information visit https://www.fresha.com/a/aire-md-by-casa-aire-wellness

AIRE MD by Casa Aire Wellness traces the local emergence of the treatment to its own practice. The institute is the creator of The Korean Facial™, the trademarked protocol it introduced to Dubai — bringing Korean-inspired principles of layering, brightening, sculpting and barrier restoration to a market then centred on conventional facials. Designed to deeply hydrate, brighten, sculpt and restore, those protocols form the basis of the institute's current diagnostic-led programmes.

The trend sits within a fast-growing regional market. The Korean cosmetics market in the UAE was valued at USD 190.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach approximately USD 350 million by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of around 8 percent, according to industry figures cited by Korean cosmetics distributor Q-depot. Globally, the K-beauty products market is projected to rise from USD 129.2 billion in 2026 to USD 252.4 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research, with the Middle East identified as an emerging growth region driven by rising disposable incomes and demand for premium skincare.

The shift is most visible along Dubai's western residential corridor. In Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, Al Sufouh and Jumeirah Lakes Towers, year-round sun exposure and heavy air-conditioning create conditions that standard hydrating facials tend to address only briefly. Residents in these areas increasingly describe skin concerns that recur between appointments, prompting interest in protocols built around diagnosis and correction rather than a single restorative session.

That interest carries an economic logic that is beginning to reshape how skincare spend is evaluated. A client booking one premium facial each month at AED 650 to AED 1,000 commits to roughly AED 7,800 to AED 12,000 across a year, a recurring outlay that, in the standardised model, treats concerns in isolation and produces no measured baseline against which progress can be judged. The hidden cost is not the price of any single facial but the absence of continuity: pigmentation and barrier issues left to reappear, and a year of spend that never compounds into progress. In a market where recurring facials rarely build on one another, the economic distinction is no longer price per session but whether a treatment plan measures and supports skin over time.

Where standardised facials repeat a fixed protocol regardless of how skin changes, programme-based approaches begin with a skin analysis and sequence treatments against it. That roughly AED 7,800-to-AED 12,000 of unmeasured annual spend, set against a single diagnostic-led programme built on a baseline scan, is increasingly cited in Dubai skincare discussions, particularly among long-term residents managing pigmentation and dehydration in the local climate.

Within that model, AIRE MD by Casa Aire Wellness structures its treatments around its trademarked Korean Facial™ approach, which opens with an AI-assisted 3D skin analysis through its Skintellectual consultation, priced at AED 250. From that baseline, the institute layers protocols spanning its Classic Korean Facial (from AED 650), Korean Glow-up Facial (from AED 1,000), Korean Dermal OxyGene Facial (AED 900) and Cold Plasma therapy, alongside non-invasive rejuvenation and skin-barrier support designed to build on one another across a programme rather than reset with each visit.

"We introduced The Korean Facial™ to Dubai long before Korean skincare became a global obsession, and that origin still shapes how we work," said a spokesperson for AIRE MD by Casa Aire Wellness. "Clients here are no longer asking simply for a facial. They are asking what their skin actually needs and whether their spending is achieving anything over time. A diagnostic-led programme starts by measuring the skin, then sequences treatments against that baseline. That is the difference between a year of individual facials and a year of measured progress — it is the treatment that started it all, delivered the way it was meant to be."

The institute's approach has drawn recognition from the wider beauty industry. Casa Aire Wellness has been featured by Vogue Arabia, Marie Claire Arabia, Cosmopolitan Middle East, Time Out Dubai, Hia Magazine and Dubai Confidential, and in 2025 was recognised at the World Luxury Spa Awards, receiving Best Spa in Dubai and Best Spa in the Middle East. As Korean skincare continues to influence global beauty standards, the treatments that endure are increasingly those measured and sequenced against the individual skin they aim to change, rather than repeated as a fixed routine. On that trajectory, demand for Korean facials, glass-skin treatments and personalised, diagnostic-led skin health programmes is expected to continue growing across Dubai and the wider UAE. To learn more visit https://www.instagram.com/casaairewellness/

This press release references publicly available information and pricing current at the time of publication. Treatment prices, programme structures and outcomes vary by individual assessment. Market figures are attributed to their cited sources.

Attachment