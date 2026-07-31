Brunel 2Q and 1H26 results: Continued recovery in DACH and improved profitability across the Global business

Amsterdam, 31 July 2026 – Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global specialist delivering customised project and workforce solutions to drive sustainable industry transformations through technology and talent, today announced its second quarter and first half 2026 results.



2Q26 Highlights:

Revenue of EUR 297.7 million, down 2% (down 2% organically)

Gross profit of EUR 51.6 million, down 1% (down 1% organically)

Operating costs of EUR 45.4 million, down 2% (down 2% organically)

Underlying EBIT of EUR 6.2 million, flat YoY (up 2% organically)





1H26 Highlights:

Revenue of EUR 596.6 million, down 3% (flat organically)

Gross profit of EUR 105.1 million, down 3% (down 1% organically)

Underlying EBIT of EUR 14.2 million, down 3 % (up 3% organically)

Free cash flow of EUR 14.1 million negative (1H25: EUR 24.3 million negative)

Earnings per share increased to EUR 0.10 (1H25: EUR 0.01)





Peter de Laat, CEO: “We are pleased with our performance in the second quarter and first half of 2026. Revenue remained broadly stable in the quarter, underpinned by the resilience of our contracting business and continued momentum in selected growth markets. Permanent recruitment delivered organic revenue growth for the second consecutive quarter. Together with continued cost discipline, this supported resilient underlying EBIT.



In Europe, DACH delivered organic revenue growth and positive underlying EBIT for the second consecutive quarter, indicating that our focus on growing market segments and higher productivity are beginning to deliver results. The Netherlands continues to face challenging market conditions and remains our principal turnaround priority. We are refocusing the business on its core engineering sectors to return to profitable growth.



Our Global division delivered organic gross profit growth across most regions, particularly in Australasia, the Americas and the Rest of World. Growth was supported by increased energy activity, higher permanent recruitment, and a shift towards higher-value activities. Asia was softer in the quarter as it continued its transition towards higher-value services, while the Middle East & India delivered a resilient performance despite heightened geopolitical uncertainty.



We remain focused on executing the strategy we set out at our Capital Markets Day in May. Our two complementary business models position us to balance scale and margin across structurally growing, skill-scarce end-markets. The first benefits of our reshaped operating model, sharper commercial focus and cost discipline are becoming visible, although progress remains uneven across our markets. We see encouraging progress in our new verticals Power & Grid and Defence. We will continue to invest selectively in technology, AI-driven capabilities and higher-value specialist services as we work towards sustainable growth and structurally improved profitability”.





Results call

Today (31 July 2026), at 10:30 AM CET, Brunel will be hosting a results call. To join the conference call, use conference ID 961890771 and dial, depending on your location. The dial in number for the Netherlands is +31 800 2658014, for UK: +44 808 196 8935, for US: +1 833 461 5787. For other locations, please click here.

The results call will also be available via a live audio webcast. The webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed through Brunel’s website. A replay, including the Q&A session, will be made available on the website by the end of the day.

Attachment

Source: Brunel International NV