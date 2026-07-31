Reykjavík, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS MADE FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR SOLICITATION TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE COMMON SHARES IN AMAROQ LTD. IN ANY JURISDICTION.





Amaroq Ltd.

(“Amaroq” or the “Company”)

Admission to Trading on the Main Market and AIM Cancellation

31 July 2026 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") are expected to be admitted to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Official List maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc (the “Main Market”) (together, "Admission"), and cancelled from trading on AIM at 8:00am today.

Eldur Olafsson, CEO of Amaroq Ltd., commented:

"Admission to the UK Main Market represents an important step in Amaroq's evolution as a producing mining company and reflects the significant progress we have made across our business in recent years.

“As we continue to advance our mining, exploration and infrastructure activities in Greenland, we believe a UK Main Market listing provides the appropriate platform to support our next phase of growth. The move is expected to enhance our visibility among international investors, broaden our access to long-term institutional capital and increase awareness of the opportunities we are creating in Greenland.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders and stakeholders and look forward to delivering on our strategy as a Main Market listed company."

The Rt Hon Jonathan Reynolds MP, UK Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Secretary, said:

"Amaroq’s graduation to a main listing on the London Stock Exchange is a strong vote of confidence in the UK economy and our capital markets. It reinforces London’s position as a global hub for investment.

"This is our Critical Minerals Strategy in action - forging ambitious international partnerships that strengthen our economic security and help build more resilient, sustainable critical minerals supply chains."

Further details:

The Company is not offering any new Common Shares or other securities in connection with the Admission. Following Admission, the Common Shares will continue to be registered with their existing ISIN of CA02311U1030 and will continue to trade under the ticker AMRQ.

At Admission, the total number of Common Shares in issue will be 466,244,132. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury and, accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 466,244,132. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company’s shareholders should consult their own professional advisers regarding the consequences of Admission.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd.

Ed Westropp, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer

+44 (0)7385 755711

ewe@amaroqminerals.com

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Sponsor and Corporate Broker)

Andrew Miller-Jones

David Herring

+44 (0) 207 986 3463

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Piers Shimwell

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Rory Blundell

Harry Rees

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco (Financial PR)

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq’s focus is the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold and strategic metals in Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is the 100% owned and operated, producing Nalunaq Gold mine.

Amaroq’s significant exploration portfolio includes opportunities in gold, copper, nickel, and rare earth elements across South Greenland as well as zinc, lead, silver, germanium and gallium at its West Greenland Hub centred on the past-producing zinc-lead-silver mine at Maarrmorilik and the nearby Kangerluarsuk exploration licence, and the Minturn Iron Oxide Copper Gold prospect in northwest Greenland. The Company’s strategy is to unlock the resource potential in Greenland through the continued exploration and development of its wider portfolio, while building a responsible, full-cycle mining company, including through its Suliaq subsidiary, which provides mining services and logistics capabilities for Greenland’s developing mining sector, and Imeq Aps, Greenland's first private hydroelectric project.

The Company is listed on the LSE Main Market and Nasdaq Iceland Main Market under the ticker AMRQ, and on OTCQX under AMRQF.

Important Notice

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (“Citi”) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (the “PRA”) and regulated in the UK by the PRA and the FCA. Citi is acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with Admission. It will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this announcement) as its client in relation to Admission and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for giving advice in relation to Admission or any transaction, matter or arrangement referred to in this announcement.

This announcement has been issued by, and is the sole responsibility of, the Company. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by Citi or by any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents as to or in relation to, the accuracy or completeness of this announcement or any other written or oral information made available to or publicly available to any interested party or its advisers, and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.