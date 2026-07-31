AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q2 2026 financial results

 | Source: AKVA group ASA AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q2 2026 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday August 14th, 2026, at 10:00 CET. 
Webcast: https://qcnl.tv/p/wSou2EHA8YB63AZKpSxjIg

A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.

Dated: 31 July 2026        
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com 


CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse     Chief Executive Officer
Phone:    +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:    +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:    knesse@akvagroup.com 


Ronny Meinkøhn    Chief Financial Officer
Phone:    +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:    +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:    rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


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