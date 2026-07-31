AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q2 2026 financial results

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q2 2026 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday August 14th, 2026, at 10:00 CET.

Webcast: https://qcnl.tv/p/wSou2EHA8YB63AZKpSxjIg

A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.

Dated: 31 July 2026

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com



CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +47 51 77 85 00

Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20

E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com



Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +47 51 77 85 00

Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76

E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act