AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q2 2026 financial results

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q2 2026 financial results, which will take place as follows:
Time: Friday August 14th, 2026, at 10:00 CET.
Webcast: https://qcnl.tv/p/wSou2EHA8YB63AZKpSxjIg
A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.
The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.
Dated: 31 July 2026
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com
Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act