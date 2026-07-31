FORVIA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2026 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

PRESS

RELEASE

Nanterre, France

Friday, July 31st, 2026

AVAILABILITY OF THE FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2026

FORVIA announces today that its Financial report for the first half of 2026 is available to the public and was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

It is available for consultation on the corporate website of the Company:

https://www.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/universal-registration-document-half-year-financial-report.

Press Analysts Christophe MALBRANQUE

Directeur Influence Groupe

+33 (0) 6 21 96 23 53

christophe.malbranque@forvia.com Adeline MICKELER

Group Vice President Investor Relations

+33 (0) 6 61 30 90 90

adeline.mickeler@forvia.com Audrey ÉPÈCHE

Head of Media Relations

+33 (0) 6 15 98 23 53

audrey.epeche@forvia.com Sébastien LEROY

Group Deputy Investor Relations Director

+33 (0) 6 26 89 33 69

sebastien.leroy@forvia.com

FORVIA, a global automotive technology supplier, comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With over 137 500 people, including more than 12,000 R&D engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups and a strong IP portfolio of over 12,400 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMs worldwide. In 2025, the Group achieved a consolidated revenue of 26.2 billion euros prior to IFRS 5. FORVIA SE is listed on the Euronext Paris market under the FRVIA mnemonic code and is a component of the SBF 120 index. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen. www.forvia.com

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