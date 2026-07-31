Kelly Beaver appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos

Paris, 31 July 2026 - At its meeting on July 30, Ipsos’ Board of Directors unanimously decided to appoint Kelly Beaver as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Kelly Beaver brings over 15 years of experience at Ipsos. Since joining the Group in 2011, she has held various positions, including Head of UK Public Affairs, and CEO for the UK and Ireland since 2021. Most recently, she was Chair of Ipsos’ Global Healthcare Service Line.

Previously, she worked as an economist and consultant at PwC and Coffey International Ltd across European and international markets.

A leading figure in the industry, Kelly has been recognised as an insights leader and innovator from ESOMAR, the global professional association for the industry, and from the Market Research Society, the British association of market research professionals, where she was awarded an Honorary Fellowship. In June 2022, she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to research.

Kelly will take up her duties immediately, succeeding Jean Laurent Poitou, who is leaving the company to focus on personal projects.

The Board of Directors commends Jean Laurent Poitou for his work, particularly for launching the Horizons strategic plan last January and the reorganization that has been carried out. It wishes him every success in his future projects.



Kelly Beaver will have the opportunity to address the markets:

Monday, September 14, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. (CET)

Laurence Stoclet, President of the Board of Directors, stated: "Kelly Beaver’s appointment is excellent news for Ipsos, its clients, and its employees. She is an experienced professional with deep industry knowledge, and she was identified as part of the succession plans developed by the Board. She will continue to implement the Horizons plan and accelerate the Group’s growth."

Kelly Beaver commented: "It is a privilege to lead Ipsos, a company whose purpose, people and potential I deeply believe in. Committed to its values - integrity, curiosity, collaboration, customer focus, and entrepreneurship, I have been continually inspired by the talent of our teams worldwide. At a time of growing demand for trusted insights powered by data, technology and human expertise, Ipsos is uniquely positioned to strengthen its leadership and drive long-term growth."

Jean Laurent Poitou added: "I am proud and happy to have contributed to writing a new chapter in Ipsos’ success story and to have fulfilled the mission entrusted to me by the Board. None of what has been achieved over the past year would have been possible without the Ipsos teams, with whom I have had the immense pleasure of working. I am confident in Kelly’s abilities to further strengthen Ipsos’ growth and leadership."

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating

in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

35 rue du Val de Marne

75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France

Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

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