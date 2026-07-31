Norse Roots Expands Retail Footprint With New Beef Tallow Snack Flavors and Strategic Retail Partnerships

Logan, Utah, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norse Roots, the maker of beef tallow potato chips and clean-label snacks, expands its retail presence with new product launches and strategic retail partnerships, bringing its traditionally prepared snack offerings to more consumers across the United States.

Norse Roots Beef Tallow Chips and Snacks

The company recently introduced its new Beef Tallow Tortilla Chips in Original Sea Salt flavor and launched Beef Tallow Veggie Straws in its new "Ragnarok Ranch" flavor. Additional flavors for the tortilla chips and the company's signature beef tallow potato chips are currently in development as Norse Roots continues to expand its product portfolio.

Alongside the new product introductions, Norse Roots has expanded retail availability through partnerships with select Hy-Vee and Albertsons locations. The company is also collaborating with Costco to introduce exclusive products, including Beef Tallow Fry Sticks and club-sized Beef Tallow Veggie Straws, further increasing access to its growing lineup of snacks.

The latest developments mark another step in the company's strategy to meet growing consumer interest in snacks made with simple ingredients and traditional cooking methods while expanding its reach through national retail channels.

"Our mission has always been to make snacks that combine great taste with straightforward ingredients and dependable quality," said Christian Nelson of Norse Roots. "These new product launches and retail partnerships allow us to introduce more consumers to snacks cooked in beef tallow while continuing to build on the manufacturing foundation that supports our long-term growth."

Unlike many specialty snack brands that rely on third-party co-packers, Norse Roots manufactures its products through the vertically integrated operations of its parent company, SnackCo of America. The company says this model allows it to oversee production from ingredient selection through packaging, providing greater consistency, operational flexibility, and quality control as demand continues to grow.

By maintaining direct oversight of manufacturing, Norse Roots is positioned to introduce new products more efficiently while supporting retail expansion with reliable production capabilities. The vertically integrated approach also enables the company to continue refining recipes and developing new flavors as consumer preferences evolve.

Norse Roots' latest additions build on a product line that includes thick-cut potato chips cooked in beef tallow and made without seed oils. Drawing inspiration from traditional cooking methods, the company focuses on recognizable ingredients while pairing heritage-inspired recipes with modern manufacturing capabilities.

The brand's distinctive identity also sets it apart within the specialty snack category. Featuring matte-black packaging, a Viking bull emblem, and the tagline "Forged in Tallow & Flame," Norse Roots reflects its "Rooted in Viking Spirit" philosophy, emphasizing craftsmanship, resilience, and a return to time-honored food preparation techniques.

The company's story began in Sweden in 1992, when founder Michael Hansen established a potato chip manufacturing facility to create meaningful employment opportunities for his special-needs son, Richard. That family-first vision continues to influence Norse Roots today, shaping its commitment to responsible manufacturing, quality craftsmanship, and long-term business growth.

As the company broadens its retail footprint, it continues to invest in product innovation. In addition to its newly launched tortilla chips and veggie straws, Norse Roots is developing additional flavors across its beef tallow potato chip lineup, reflecting its ongoing commitment to expanding consumer choice within the clean-label snack market.

The company's recent momentum has also earned industry recognition. Norse Roots was recently featured in a RangeMe roundup highlighting notable food and beverage brands, underscoring its growing visibility within the specialty snack sector.

Looking ahead, Norse Roots plans to continue building on its manufacturing capabilities, retail partnerships, and product innovation strategy while remaining focused on producing snacks inspired by traditional cooking methods and made with straightforward ingredients.

As demand for clean-label and traditionally prepared snacks continues to grow, the company believes its combination of vertically integrated manufacturing, expanding retail distribution, and continued product development positions Norse Roots for sustained growth within the evolving specialty snack industry.

For more information about Norse Roots and its products, visit https://www.norsechips.com.

Norse Roots - Forged In Tallow and Flame





About Norse Roots

Norse Roots is a Logan, Utah-based food company producing beef tallow potato chips, tortilla chips, veggie straws, and other clean-label snacks. Manufactured through the vertically integrated operations of its parent company, SnackCo of America, the company's products are cooked in beef tallow and made without seed oils. Inspired by traditional cooking methods and its "Rooted in Viking Spirit" philosophy, Norse Roots combines heritage-inspired recipes with modern manufacturing to deliver flavorful, high-quality snacks. The company continues to expand its retail presence through strategic partnerships while developing new products that celebrate simple ingredients and time-honored cooking methods.



