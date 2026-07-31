Dublin, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Elevators Market by Elevator Technology, Service, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Residential Elevators Market to Reach USD 58.6 Billion by 2031 as Accessibility, Smart Technology and Energy Efficiency Drive Demand

The global residential elevators market is projected to grow from USD 51.8 billion in 2026 to USD 58.6 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by the aging global population, increasing demand for home mobility and accessibility solutions, greater emphasis on energy-efficient buildings, and rising investment in smart cities and infrastructure development.

Machine-Room-Less Traction Elevators Gain Residential Market Share

Machine-room-less (MRL) traction elevators are projected to represent the second-largest elevator technology segment during the forecast period. Their compact configuration, strong performance and efficient use of available space make them increasingly suitable for single-family homes, townhouses, luxury residences and other upscale residential projects.

MRL elevators can deliver smooth, quiet operation and improved ride comfort while reducing energy consumption through technologies such as regenerative drives and permanent magnet motors. Their compact footprint also supports installation in both new construction and retrofit projects. Demand is further strengthened by compatibility with contemporary architecture and advanced capabilities such as smart controls, remote monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Continued technology development is improving the reliability, efficiency and usability of MRL systems. As homeowners, architects and builders prioritize sustainable, space-efficient and digitally connected residential elevator solutions, MRL technology is expected to maintain a significant position within the global elevator industry.

Maintenance and Repair Services Support Recurring Market Growth

The maintenance and repair category is forecast to be the second-largest residential elevator service segment. Residential elevators require periodic inspection, servicing, lubrication, software updates and system optimization to maintain safety, reliability and long-term operational performance. The expanding installed base of residential elevators worldwide is consequently increasing demand for scheduled and preventive maintenance.

Annual maintenance contracts are becoming more important as homeowners seek to extend equipment life, maintain consistent performance and comply with manufacturers' recommendations. Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring, remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance are also transforming service delivery by allowing providers to track system health and address potential issues proactively.

Elevator manufacturers are expanding aftermarket service networks through comprehensive maintenance packages, digital diagnostic tools and rapid-response support. These services are creating recurring revenue opportunities while improving customer convenience and equipment availability. Greater awareness of preventive maintenance, combined with wider adoption of technologically advanced residential elevators, will continue to support this segment.

North America Projected to Remain the Second-Largest Regional Market

In value terms, North America is projected to be the second-largest residential elevators market during the forecast period. Growth is supported by strong demand for home accessibility solutions, luxury housing, custom-built homes and new residential infrastructure. The region's large elderly population is increasing adoption among homeowners seeking independent living and convenient movement between floors.

Renovation and home improvement activity also contributes to demand, as residential elevators can enhance accessibility, convenience and property value. High consumer purchasing power and strong adoption of advanced home technologies support the installation of smart residential elevators featuring IoT connectivity, touchless controls, remote diagnostics and energy-efficient systems.

North America also benefits from the presence of major elevator manufacturers, established service networks and ongoing innovation in compact and MRL elevator technologies. Universal design initiatives and demand for premium home features are supporting continued investment across the United States and Canada.

Competitive Landscape and Companies Covered

The residential elevators market report includes an in-depth competitive assessment of leading companies, including their profiles, recent developments, market shares, service offerings and key growth strategies. Companies covered include:

Otis Worldwide Corporation (US)

Schindler (Switzerland)

KONE Corporation (Finland)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Fujitec Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (TELC) (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

TK Elevator (Germany)

SJEC Corporation (China)

The competitive analysis examines strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, product launches, business expansions and acquisitions. It also evaluates emerging startups within the residential elevators market ecosystem.

Research Scope and Market Segmentation

The research categorizes the residential elevators market by elevator technology, service and region. Technology segments include traction elevators, machine-room-less traction elevators and hydraulic elevators. Service segments comprise new installation, maintenance and repair, and modernization. Regional coverage includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The respondent profile used in the research was distributed as follows:

By company type: Tier 1, 25%; Tier 2, 42%; and Tier 3, 33%.

Tier 1, 25%; Tier 2, 42%; and Tier 3, 33%. By designation: C-level executives, 20%; directors, 30%; and other designations, 50%.

C-level executives, 20%; directors, 30%; and other designations, 50%. By region: North America, 20%; Europe, 10%; Asia Pacific, 40%; South America, 10%; and the Middle East and Africa, 20%.

Other designations include sales, marketing and product managers. Tier 1 companies have revenue exceeding USD 1 billion; Tier 2 companies have revenue between USD 500 million and USD 1 billion; and Tier 3 companies have revenue below USD 500 million.

Key Residential Elevators Market Insights

Market drivers: Aging populations and rising home mobility demand, increasing emphasis on building energy efficiency, and expanding investment in smart cities and infrastructure.

Aging populations and rising home mobility demand, increasing emphasis on building energy efficiency, and expanding investment in smart cities and infrastructure. Market restraints: High maintenance costs and uncertainty associated with the global economy.

High maintenance costs and uncertainty associated with the global economy. Market opportunities: Residential Elevator-as-a-Service (EaaS) models and standardized plug-and-play retrofit platforms.

Residential Elevator-as-a-Service (EaaS) models and standardized plug-and-play retrofit platforms. Market challenges: Compliance with multiple regional safety standards and adaptation to diverse residential building structures.

Compliance with multiple regional safety standards and adaptation to diverse residential building structures. Product development and innovation: Analysis of upcoming technologies, research and development activity, and residential elevator product and service launches.

Analysis of upcoming technologies, research and development activity, and residential elevator product and service launches. Market development: Evaluation of attractive residential elevator markets across major global regions.

Evaluation of attractive residential elevator markets across major global regions. Market diversification: Coverage of new products and services, untapped geographies, recent industry developments and investments.

The report provides market leaders and new entrants with revenue estimates for the overall residential elevators market and its subsegments. It is designed to help stakeholders evaluate the competitive landscape, strengthen market positioning, identify growth opportunities and develop informed go-to-market strategies.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 315 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $51.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $58.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Aging population is driving home mobility demand Increasing focus on energy efficiency in buildings Increasing investment in smart cities and infrastructure development

Challenges High maintenance cost Uncertainty & risk regarding global economy Compliance with Multiple Regional Safety Standards Diverse residential building structures

Case Studies VISTA SERENA - SAVARIA VUELIFT THE GLEN ECLIPSE - SAVARIA ECLIPSE MRS. OJEDA RESIDENCE, FLORIDA - STILTZ DUO HOME ELEVATOR

Industry Trends PORTER'S FIVE FORCES' ANALYSIS THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY MACROECONOMIC ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION GDP TRENDS AND FORECASTS VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS PRICING ANALYSIS AVERAGE SELLING PRICE RANGE OF ELEVATORS, BY TYPE RESIDENTIAL ELEVATORS (AVERAGE PRICE RANGE) TRADE ANALYSIS IMPORT DATA RELATED TO HS CODE 842810, BY COUNTRY, 2021-2025 (USD THOUSAND) EXPORT DATA RELATED TO HS CODE 842810, BY COUNTRY, 2021-2025 (USD THOUSAND) KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2026-2027 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS ON RESIDENTIAL ELEVATORS MARKET INTRODUCTION KEY TARIFF RATES PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS KEY IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGIONS US Europe Asia Pacific INDUSTRY IMPACT

Opportunities Residential Elevator-as-a-Service (EaaS) Standardized plug-and-play retrofit platforms



Company Profiles

OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

SCHINDLER

KONE CORPORATION

HITACHI, LTD.

HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO., LTD.

FUJITEC CO., LTD.

TOSHIBA ELEVATORS AND BUILDING SYSTEMS CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

TK ELEVATOR

SJEC CORPORATION

KLEEMANN

SIGMA ELEVATORS

WEMAINTAIN

ESCON ELEVATORS

SHENYANG YUANDA INTELLECTUAL INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.

ORONA

EITA ELEVATOR

GLARIE ELEVATOR

AARON INDUSTRIES LTD.

LEO ELEVATORS

TRIO ELEVATORS CO (INDIA) PRIVATE LIMITED

STANNAH GROUP

CIBES LIFT

WALTON GROUP

EXPEDITE AUTOMATION LLP

LIFT AI VENTURES INC.



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