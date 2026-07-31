Dublin, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composite Decking & Railing Market by Type, Resin Type, Application, And Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Composite Decking & Railing Market to Reach USD 8.19 Billion by 2031, Growing at an 8.1% CAGR

The global composite decking & railing market is estimated at USD 5.54 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 8.19 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.1% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by residential remodeling, new construction, commercial development, and growing demand for durable, sustainable, and low-maintenance outdoor building materials.

Composite decking and railing products are increasingly specified for decks, walkways, landscaping, patios, balconies, pool areas, and renovation projects. Advances in composite manufacturing processes, greater use of recycled materials, and improvements in durability and weather resistance are accelerating adoption. Population growth, construction industry expansion, and demand for sustainable materials are also expected to strengthen the market, particularly in emerging economies.

Uncapped composite products to record the second-highest growth

Uncapped composite decking and railing products are expected to register the market's second-highest growth rate. Their cost competitiveness and structural performance make them suitable for residential and light-commercial outdoor applications, including current renovation and new-build projects. Continued demand for lower-cost composite solutions is expected to maintain the segment's upward trajectory through 2031.

PVC resin segment positioned for the second-highest CAGR

In value terms, the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin segment is projected to register the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. PVC composite decking and railing products offer moisture resistance, low maintenance, and long-term durability in outdoor environments. Their resistance to fading, staining, scratching, and weathering supports their use in premium decking systems.

Demand is also being driven by the popularity of high-performance, visually appealing outdoor living spaces, rising residential remodeling, and commercial construction activity. Product innovation, improved surface technologies, stronger recyclability, and preference for durable and sustainable materials are expected to increase PVC adoption across residential and non-residential applications worldwide.

Residential applications to post the second-highest growth

The residential application segment is anticipated to record the second-highest CAGR in value terms, supported by increased homeowner spending on outdoor living spaces and renovation projects. Composite decking and railing systems are widely used for decks, patios, balconies, gardens, and swimming pool areas because of their durability, moisture resistance, low maintenance requirements, and resistance to fading and insect damage.

Growing consumer preference for sustainable alternatives to wood, combined with demand for attractive outdoor designs, is strengthening residential adoption. Higher disposable incomes, expanding suburban construction, and greater awareness of long-lasting site-built materials will further support segment growth throughout the forecast period.

North America to register the third-highest regional CAGR

North America is expected to record the third-highest regional growth rate in value terms. Strong residential remodeling activity and continued investment in outdoor living spaces are increasing demand for low-maintenance, weather-resistant, and sustainable decking and railing products.

The region benefits from established manufacturers, production capabilities, and distribution networks that support product availability. Replacement of traditional wood decking, growth in commercial construction, and investment in hospitality and recreational infrastructure are also expected to contribute to regional market expansion.

Competitive landscape

The composite decking & railing market analysis covers leading companies and their business portfolios, solutions and services, growth strategies, product offerings, market shares, and recent developments. Prominent market participants include Trex Company, Inc. (US), UPM Biocomposites (Finland), James Hardie Building Products Inc. (US), UFP Industries (US), Old Castle APG (US), Green Bay Decking (US), Fortune Brands Innovations (US), Eva-Last Hong Kong Ltd. (China), NewTechWood (US), Envision Building Products LLC (US), Cladco Profiles (UK), Shanghai Seven Trust Material Technology Co. Ltd. (China), and Silvadec (France), among others. The research also assesses emerging startups across the composite decking and railing ecosystem.

Research scope and market segmentation

The report categorizes the composite decking & railing market by type, resin type, application, and region. Type-based segmentation covers capped and uncapped products. Resin categories include polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and other resins. Applications are divided into residential and non-residential markets, while the geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The study evaluates the principal market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Key growth factors include rising demand for low-maintenance outdoor materials, while high initial installation costs remain a restraint. Expansion of commercial and hospitality infrastructure presents a significant opportunity, whereas raw material price volatility poses an ongoing challenge.

Additional coverage includes upcoming technologies, research and development activity, and product launches. The report identifies attractive regional markets, untapped geographies, investment activity, services, and recent industry developments. It also provides an in-depth competitive assessment of leading companies' market shares, growth strategies, and product portfolios.

Primary research validation

The findings were validated through primary interviews with industry experts worldwide. By company type, respondents comprised 60% from Tier 1 companies, 20% from Tier 2 companies, and 20% from Tier 3 companies. By designation, the interview base included 33% C-level executives, 33% directors, and 34% managers. Regional participation consisted of 15% from North America, 25% from Europe, 30% from Asia Pacific, and 30% from the Rest of the World.

Value for market stakeholders

The report provides market leaders and new entrants with revenue estimates for the overall composite decking & railing market and its subsegments. It enables stakeholders to evaluate the competitive environment, strengthen market positioning, and develop go-to-market strategies. The analysis also offers actionable intelligence concerning market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, product innovation, geographic expansion, diversification, investments, and competitive developments through 2031.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 257 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $8.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Rising demand for low-maintenance outdoor materials Growth in residential remodeling and outdoor living spaces Increasing preference for sustainable construction solutions Superior product lifespan and environmental resistance

Challenges Restraints High initial installation cost Availability of cheaper substitute materials Raw material price volatility Lack of standardized awareness among contractors and consumers

Case Studies

Industry Trends

Opportunities Expansion in commercial and hospitality infrastructure Untapped growth potential in emerging economies Technological advancements in composite formulations



COMPANY PROFILES

TREX COMPANY, INC.

UPM BIOCOMPOSITES

UFP INDUSTRIES, INC

JAMES HARDIE BUILDING PRODUCTS INC.

NEWTECHWOOD

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS

ENVISION BUILDING PRODUCTS LLC

GREEN BAY DECKING

CLADCO PROFILES

SILVADEC

SHANGHAI SEVEN TRUST MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

OLDCASTLE APG

EVA-LAST HONG KONG LTD.

BETTERDECK

DINO DECKING LTD.

ECODEK

EVERWOOD WPC

TERAFEST

MILLBOARD

GUANGZHOU G&T INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

NANJING XUHUA SUNDI NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO. LTD.

ASAHIKOUSHIN CO., LTD.

THE HOSUNG COMPANY

SHANTOU WALLONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

CHANGXING HANMING TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1y9h4l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment