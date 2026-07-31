Popping Boba Drinks Market Global Report 2026 Now Available — Segments by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Application Across 16 Geographies

Dublin, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Popping Boba Drinks Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Popping Boba Drinks Market to Reach $0.74 Billion by 2030 as Ready-to-Drink Demand Accelerates

The global popping boba drinks market is maintaining strong growth as consumers increasingly seek innovative flavors, distinctive textures and customizable beverage experiences. The market is projected to increase from $0.51 billion in 2025 to $0.55 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

By 2030, the popping boba drinks market is forecast to reach $0.74 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6%. Growth is being supported by the worldwide popularity of bubble tea, the expansion of specialty beverage chains and wider retail availability of ready-to-consume flavored drinks. The influence of Asian food and beverage trends also continues to strengthen demand across international markets.

Key market opportunities include premium and experiential beverages, reduced-sugar formulations, online beverage retail and greater product customization. Manufacturers and foodservice operators are investing in exotic, fruit-infused and seasonal flavors while expanding ready-to-drink bubble tea products across retail channels. Visually appealing beverages and interactive formats are expected to remain especially popular among younger consumers.

The expanding ready-to-drink and packaged beverage sector is a major driver of popping boba drinks market growth. Busy lifestyles and demand for convenient consumption are encouraging brands to introduce bottled, canned and cup-based products that combine portability with distinctive flavors and textures. This momentum is also creating new opportunities for popping boba products in supermarkets, convenience stores, cafes and online retail platforms.

Industry performance reflects the broader strength of packaged beverages. In February 2024, Monster Beverage Corporation reported that fourth-quarter 2023 net sales for its Monster Energy drinks segment reached $1.6 billion, up from $1.39 billion during the corresponding quarter of 2022. Continued growth across major ready-to-drink categories is supporting investment in beverage innovation and differentiated product formats.

Product development remains central to competition in the popping boba drinks market. In September 2023, Taiwan-based beverage brand O's Bubble introduced its Jelly Popping Boba Drink in canned and cup-style ready-to-drink formats. The range combines real juice-infused oolong tea flavors, including peach and lychee, with aloe vera. Its cup format uses specially designed lids to recreate elements of the tea-shop experience, while natural, vegan and non-GMO ingredients align with growing demand for clean-label beverages.

Strategic partnerships are also making bubble tea products more accessible to foodservice operators. In June 2025, UK-based Aimia Foods for Professionals partnered with Impulse Brands Group to launch Global Boba, a scalable international bubble tea concept. The offering incorporates mixology kits, bulk ingredients and ready-to-use components designed to help cafes and other foodservice businesses expand menus and encourage consumer experimentation.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for popping boba drinks in 2025 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Strong bubble tea culture, established ingredient supply chains and continuing product innovation position the region as a key center for global market development. The wider market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, including major economies such as China, India, Japan, Taiwan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Brazil and Australia.

Leading companies operating in the popping boba drinks market include Kung Fu Tea Inc., CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice Co. Ltd., Gong Cha International Holdings Limited, Nawon Food and Beverage Co. Ltd., Tachiz Enterprise Co. Ltd., PT Formosa Ingredient Factory Tbk, Sunny Syrup Food Co. Ltd., Possmei International Co. Ltd., Bossen International Co. Ltd., Boba Box Limited, The Alley International Co. Ltd., Tiger Sugar International Co. Ltd., Zawaa Foods and Zonegoing.

The market encompasses ready-to-drink popping boba beverages, bubble tea with popping pearls, milk-based and carbonated boba drinks, smoothies, iced coffee beverages, dessert-inspired drinks, flavored water products, premixes and concentrates. Market values reflect manufacturer-level revenues, including related services, while regional figures represent consumption-based revenues generated within each specified geography.





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Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring to measure market potential.

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Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for popping boba drinks ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences? The popping boba drinks market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Fruit-Flavored Popping Boba; Yogurt-Flavored Popping Boba; Tea-Based Popping Boba; Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets; Specialty Stores; Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Bubble Tea; Desserts; Beverages; Other Applications

4) By End User: Foodservice; Retail; Other End Users



Subsegments:



1) By Fruit-Flavored Popping Boba: Tropical Fruit Flavors; Berry Flavors; Citrus Flavors; Exotic Fruit Flavors; Mixed Fruit Blends

2) By Yogurt-Flavored Popping Boba: Plain Yogurt Flavor; Fruit Yogurt Variants; Greek Yogurt Style; Low-Fat Or Light Yogurt Variants; Probiotic-Enhanced Yogurt

3) By Tea-Based Popping Boba: Green Tea-Based; Black Tea-Based; Oolong Tea-Based; Herbal and Floral Tea-Based; Matcha-Based

4) By Other Product Types: Coffee-Flavored Popping Boba; Chocolate-Flavored Popping Boba; Cocktail Or Alcohol-Inspired Flavors; Dessert-Inspired Flavors; Specialty and Seasonal Flavors



Companies Mentioned: Kung Fu Tea Inc.; CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice Co. Ltd.; Gong Cha International Holdings Limited; Nawon Food and Beverage Co. Ltd.; Tachiz Enterprise Co. Ltd.; PT Formosa Ingredient Factory Tbk; Sunny Syrup Food Co. Ltd.; Possmei International Co. Ltd.; Golden Choice Sendirian Berhad; Bossen International Co. Ltd.; Boba Box Limited; The Alley International Co. Ltd.; Tiger Sugar International Co. Ltd.; Lian Fa International Dining Business Corp.; Zawaa Foods; Yujie Food Co. Ltd.; Zonegoing



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Delivery Format: Word, PDF or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard



Added Benefits

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Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Kung Fu Tea Inc.

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice Co. Ltd.

Gong Cha International Holdings Limited

Nawon Food and Beverage Co. Ltd.

Tachiz Enterprise Co. Ltd.

PT Formosa Ingredient Factory Tbk

Sunny Syrup Food Co. Ltd.

Possmei International Co. Ltd.

Golden Choice Sendirian Berhad

Bossen International Co. Ltd.

Boba Box Limited

The Alley International Co. Ltd.

Tiger Sugar International Co. Ltd.

Lian Fa International Dining Business Corp.

Zawaa Foods

Yujie Food Co. Ltd.

Zonegoing



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