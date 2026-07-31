Pentaerythritol Triacrylate (PETA) Reactive Diluent Market Global Report 2026 Published, A 250-Page Study Profiling BASF, Wanhua Chemical, Evonik, and 17 Others

Dublin, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pentaerythritol Triacrylate (PETA) Reactive Diluent Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pentaerythritol Triacrylate Reactive Diluent Market to Reach $1.70 Billion by 2030 as UV-Curable Applications Expand

The global pentaerythritol triacrylate (PETA) reactive diluent market is projected to grow from $1.23 billion in 2025 to $1.31 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The market is forecast to reach $1.70 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Historic market growth has been supported by the expansion of UV-curable coatings and inks, increasing demand for durable industrial coatings, wider adoption of solvent-free polymer systems, growth in electronics and packaging manufacturing, and advances in multifunctional acrylate chemistry.

Through 2030, the PETA reactive diluent market is expected to benefit from investment in sustainable radiation-curing technologies, rising demand for bio-based reactive diluents, and the increasing use of UV-curable adhesives in electric vehicle components. Additional growth is anticipated from high-performance coatings used in automotive and construction applications and tighter regulations governing volatile organic compound emissions.

Key market trends include the adoption of high-performance multifunctional reactive diluents in UV-curing systems, demand for low-viscosity formulations with improved curing efficiency, and increased use of PETA in coatings requiring high hardness and chemical resistance. Radiation-curable adhesives and inks are also gaining traction across industrial applications, alongside solvent-free and fast-curing polymer formulations.

The expanding electronics industry is a major driver of PETA reactive diluent market growth. Rising production of smartphones, laptops, wearable devices, semiconductors, printed circuit boards, and advanced electronic systems is increasing demand for high-performance coatings, adhesives, and encapsulation materials. PETA supports UV-curable electronic formulations by improving crosslinking density, chemical resistance, curing speed, and component durability.

According to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, Japan's production of consumer electronic equipment reached 31.69 billion ($201.91 million) in February 2024, compared with 23.43 billion ($149.27 million) in January 2023. This expansion highlights the growing requirement for advanced materials across electronics manufacturing.

Companies in the pentaerythritol triacrylate reactive diluent market are strengthening product portfolios and supply capabilities to meet demand for efficient UV curing and improved end-use performance. In September 2025, Austria-based Prochema highlighted its UV acrylic monomer portfolio, including pentaerythritol triacrylate, emphasizing product consistency, tailored solutions, supply-chain reliability, and support for industrial UV-curing applications.

Strategic distribution agreements are also shaping the competitive landscape. In December 2025, Netherlands-based IGM Resins B.V. entered a distribution partnership with IDCC Global Chem Pvt. Ltd. to expand access to UV-curable materials in India. The collaboration is intended to broaden sales and distribution of products including PETA reactive diluents while improving supply-chain efficiency and customer access within the Indian specialty chemicals market.

Major companies operating in the market include BASF SE, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Arkema S.A., Eternal Materials Co. Ltd., Toagosei Co. Ltd., IGM Resins B.V., Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd., Guangdong Lencolo New Materials Co. Ltd., Longchang Chemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Sunwise Chemical Co. Ltd., Mascot Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation, Wuhan Kemi-Works Chemical Co. Ltd., Tianjin Talent Chemical Co. Ltd., Nanjing Benze Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., RH Chemicals Co. Ltd., Guangdong Tianke Polymer Co. Ltd., Sinocure Chemical Group Limited, and Zhejiang Rongchang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for pentaerythritol triacrylate reactive diluents in 2025, supported by extensive electronics, automotive, packaging, coatings, and chemical manufacturing activity. North America is expected to record the fastest growth through 2030 as manufacturers increase their use of UV-curable, low-emission, and high-performance materials.

The market includes high-purity pentaerythritol triacrylate, low-viscosity reactive diluents, UV-curable formulation components, and specialty acrylate blends. Geographic coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with analysis spanning major economies including China, India, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Russia.





Executive Summary:



Pentaerythritol Triacrylate (PETA) Reactive Diluent Market Global Report 2026 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



This report focuses pentaerythritol triacrylate (peta) reactive diluent market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 16 geographies.

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Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

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Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on end user analysis.

Benchmark performance against key competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring to measure market potential.

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Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you along with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis.

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Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for pentaerythritol triacrylate (peta) reactive diluent ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences? The pentaerythritol triacrylate (peta) reactive diluent market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Monofunctional; Difunctional; Multifunctional

2) By Resin Type: Epoxy Acrylates; Polyester Acrylates; Urethane Acrylates; Bio-Based Acrylates

3) By Formulation Type: Ultraviolet Coatings; Ultraviolet Inks; Ultraviolet Adhesives; Ultraviolet Sealants

4) By Application: Coatings; Adhesives; Inks; Composites; Other Applications

5) By End-Use Industry: Automotive; Construction; Electronics; Packaging; Other End-Use Industries



Subsegments:



1) By Monofunctional: Linear Alkyl Acrylates; Hydroxy Functional Acrylates; Alkoxy Modified Acrylates; Long Chain Acrylates; Specialty Flexible Acrylates

2) By Difunctional: Aliphatic Diacrylates; Aromatic Diacrylates; Polyethylene Glycol Diacrylates; Cycloaliphatic Diacrylates; Ester Based Diacrylates

3) By Multifunctional: Triacrylates; Tetraacrylates; Pentaacrylates; Highly Branched Acrylates; Crosslinking Dense Acrylates



Companies Mentioned: BASF SE; Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.; Evonik Industries AG; Arkema S.A.; Eternal Materials Co. Ltd.; Toagosei Co. Ltd.; IGM Resins B.V.; Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd.; Guangdong Lencolo New Materials Co. Ltd.; Longchang Chemical Co. Ltd.; Shanghai Sunwise Chemical Co. Ltd.; Mascot Chemical Co. Ltd.; Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation; Wuhan Kemi-Works Chemical Co. Ltd.; Tianjin Talent Chemical Co. Ltd.; Nanjing Benze Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.; RH Chemicals Co. Ltd.; Guangdong Tianke Polymer Co. Ltd.; Sinocure Chemical Group Limited; Zhejiang Rongchang Chemical Co. Ltd.



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

BASF SE

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Arkema S.A.

Eternal Materials Co. Ltd.

Toagosei Co. Ltd.

IGM Resins B.V.

Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Lencolo New Materials Co. Ltd.

Longchang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Sunwise Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mascot Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation

Wuhan Kemi-Works Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Talent Chemical Co. Ltd.

Nanjing Benze Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

RH Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Tianke Polymer Co. Ltd.

Sinocure Chemical Group Limited

Zhejiang Rongchang Chemical Co. Ltd.

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