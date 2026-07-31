Sodium Silicate Solid Market Global Report 2026 Now Available — Forecasts Growth from $5.66B to $7.08B (2026-2030), Covers 16 Geographies and 17 Named Companies

Dublin, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Silicate Solid Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sodium Silicate Solid Market Projected to Reach $7.08 Billion by 2030

The global sodium silicate solid market is experiencing strong growth as demand rises across construction, detergent manufacturing, water treatment, specialty chemicals and advanced industrial applications. The market is expected to increase from $5.36 billion in 2025 to $5.66 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

By 2030, the sodium silicate solid market is forecast to reach $7.08 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2026. Historic growth has been supported by increased detergent production, expansion of the construction and cement industries, greater use of sodium silicate in adhesives and sealants, rising demand for water treatment chemicals and continued industrialization in emerging economies.

Future market growth is expected to be driven by demand for sustainable construction materials, investment in wastewater treatment infrastructure, adoption of environmentally focused detergent formulations and increased use of sodium silicate in advanced ceramics and specialty chemicals. Improvements in chemical processing efficiency are also expected to support production capacity and product performance.

Key sodium silicate solid market trends include the development of lower-carbon production processes using energy-efficient furnaces, greater use in sustainable construction binders and expanded adoption in water treatment applications. Manufacturers are also investing in high-purity sodium silicate products designed for advanced industrial processes and customized end-use requirements.

Construction remains a significant growth driver. Solid sodium silicate is used as a binding and sealing agent in cement-based materials, helping improve strength, durability and chemical resistance. Rapid urbanization is increasing demand for residential, commercial, industrial and public infrastructure, supporting the need for performance-enhancing construction additives. In March 2025, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projected that the construction industry would grow by 4.7% between 2023 and 2033, exceeding the 4% average projected across all industries.

Industrial expansion is also strengthening demand for sodium silicate solid across chemicals, textiles, manufacturing and water treatment. Technological advances are improving production efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling large-scale manufacturing. According to data reported by China-based Xinhua News Agency in February 2024, Mexico's industrial activity increased by 3.5% in 2023 compared with the previous year, illustrating continued industrial momentum in key developing markets.

Market consolidation is creating additional opportunities for portfolio expansion and technological development. In January 2024, U.S.-based PQ Corporation completed its acquisition of Switzerland-based van Baerle AG for an undisclosed amount. The transaction strengthens PQ Corporation's specialty silicates portfolio, expands its presence in high-value applications and enhances its capabilities in sustainable and customized silicate solutions.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional sodium silicate solid market in 2025 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The global market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Key national markets include China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and Taiwan.

Leading companies operating in the sodium silicate solid market include Tokuyama Corporation, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Kiran Global Chem Limited, C Thai Group, Nirma Limited, Silkem d. o. o., Fuji Chemical Co. Ltd., Silmaco NV, Alumina d. o. o. Zvornik, Oriental Silicas Corporation, Anten Chemical Co. Ltd., Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Adwan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Brisil Technologies Private Limited, Hindcon Chemicals Limited, Luoyang Qihang Chemical Co. Ltd. and Malpro Silica Private Limited.

The market covers sales of sodium silicate glassy solid blocks, fused solid slabs, solid rods, solid ingots and solid sheets. Continued investment in sustainable manufacturing, infrastructure development and specialized chemical applications is expected to reinforce the long-term outlook for the global sodium silicate solid market.





Executive Summary:



Sodium Silicate Solid Market Global Report 2026 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



This report focuses sodium silicate solid market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 16 geographies.

Assess the impact of key macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies and tariffs, inflation and interest rate fluctuations, and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on end user analysis.

Benchmark performance against key competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring to measure market potential.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you along with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis.

All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel dashboard format.

Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for sodium silicate solid ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences? The sodium silicate solid market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Form: Lumps; Powder; Granules

2) By Grade: Industrial Grade; Technical Grade; High Purity Grade

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct; Indirect

4) By Application: Detergents; Adhesives; Water Treatment; Construction; Pulp and Paper; Ceramics; Other Applications

5) By End-Use Industry: Chemical; Automotive; Textile; Other End-Use Industries



Subsegments:



1) By Lumps: Large Sized Lumps; Medium Sized Lumps; Small Sized Lumps

2) By Powder: Fine Powder; Coarse Powder; Ultra Fine Powder

3) By Granules: Fine Granules; Medium Granules; Coarse Granules



Companies Mentioned: Tokuyama Corporation; Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.; Kiran Global Chem Limited; C Thai Group; Nirma Limited; Silkem d.o.o.; Fuji Chemical Co. Ltd.; Silmaco NV; Alumina d.o.o. Zvornik; Oriental Silicas Corporation; Anten Chemical Co. Ltd.; Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.; Adwan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.; Brisil Technologies Private Limited; Hindcon Chemicals Limited; Luoyang Qihang Chemical Co. Ltd.; Malpro Silica Private Limited



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Delivery Format: Word, PDF or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard



Added Benefits

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customisation

Expert Consultant Support



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Tokuyama Corporation

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

Kiran Global Chem Limited

C Thai Group

Nirma Limited

Silkem d.o.o.

Fuji Chemical Co. Ltd.

Silmaco NV

Alumina d.o.o. Zvornik

Oriental Silicas Corporation

Anten Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Adwan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Brisil Technologies Private Limited

Hindcon Chemicals Limited

Luoyang Qihang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Malpro Silica Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3jlv0s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment