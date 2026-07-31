Dublin, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAV Jammers Market by Offering, Deployment, Range, Jamming Band, Technology, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAV (Drone) Jammers Market to Reach USD 5.90 Billion by 2031, Registering a 27.2% CAGR

The global UAV (drone) jammers market is projected to grow from USD 1.77 billion in 2026 to USD 5.90 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by advancements in multi-band jamming systems, anti-FPV jammer technologies, AI-enabled drone identification, portable jammer designs, and counter-swarm drone mitigation capabilities.

Rising use of low-cost drones for surveillance and attacks is accelerating demand for effective counter-UAV technologies across military, homeland security, border protection, and critical infrastructure applications. Increasing demand for non-kinetic drone disruption is also supporting investment in systems capable of addressing commercial, first-person-view (FPV), autonomous, and military UAV threats.

Tactical-Range Jammers to Lead the Market by Range

The tactical-range jammers segment, covering systems with a range of 1-5 kilometers, is projected to lead the UAV jammers market during the forecast period. Tactical-range drone jammers incorporate multi-band frequency coverage, anti-FPV capabilities, Global Navigation Satellite System disruption functions, and portable deployment options.

These systems provide coverage suitable for military facilities, border security operations, critical infrastructure sites, and other tactical environments. Compared with long-range systems, tactical-range jammers generally require less power and can be deployed more easily across varied locations. Their capacity to counter multiple types of commercial, FPV, and military drones supports adoption in both fixed and mobile operations.

AI-Enabled Technology Segment to Record Faster Growth

AI-enabled systems are projected to represent the faster-growing technology segment in the UAV drone jammers market. These systems help operators classify different drone types, analyze communication signals, assess potential threats, and select appropriate jamming responses.

AI integration supports simultaneous management of multiple UAVs and reduces response times during FPV, autonomous drone, and coordinated UAV activity. As drone technologies continue to evolve, artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into jamming platforms to improve threat identification accuracy and operational performance. Continued research and development in AI-enabled drone detection and mitigation is expected to influence future product launches and procurement strategies.

North America to Register the Highest CAGR

North America is projected to register the highest CAGR in the UAV jammers market during the forecast period. Regional growth is primarily supported by increased defense spending, military modernization programs, continued homeland security investment, and a stronger focus on counter-UAV defense capabilities.

The region holds a substantial market position as military and government organizations expand the deployment of drone jamming systems. In the United States, investments are targeting portable, vehicle-mounted, and fixed-site drone-jamming technologies designed to address commercial, FPV, and military UAVs. Ongoing procurement programs, field testing, and deployment of drone mitigation systems across defense and security operations are further supporting North American market expansion.

Market Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

Drivers: Rising use of low-cost drones for surveillance and attacks, alongside increasing demand for non-kinetic drone disruption.

Rising use of low-cost drones for surveillance and attacks, alongside increasing demand for non-kinetic drone disruption. Opportunities: Development of anti-FPV jammer products and expansion of vehicle-mounted and fixed-site jammer formats.

Development of anti-FPV jammer products and expansion of vehicle-mounted and fixed-site jammer formats. Restraints: Strict regulations governing jammer use and the high cost of advanced multi-band jammer hardware.

Strict regulations governing jammer use and the high cost of advanced multi-band jammer hardware. Challenges: Rapid changes in drone communication technologies and the need to balance operational range, power, portability, and battery life.

Primary Research Participant Profile

The primary participant breakdown for the UAV drone jammers market research is as follows:

By company type: Tier 1-30%, Tier 2-45%, and Tier 3-25%.

Tier 1-30%, Tier 2-45%, and Tier 3-25%. By designation: C-level-20%, director-level-10%, and other roles-70%.

C-level-20%, director-level-10%, and other roles-70%. By region: North America-40%, Europe-20%, Asia Pacific-20%, Middle East-10%, and Rest of the World-10%.

Research Coverage

The market study examines the UAV drone jammers market across multiple segments and subsegments, estimating market size and growth potential across major regions. It includes a competitive analysis of leading market participants, covering company profiles, product and business offerings, recent industry developments, market strategies, market share, growth initiatives, and manufacturing capabilities.

The report also provides comprehensive information on UAV jammer systems offered by leading market participants. Its product development and innovation coverage includes emerging technologies, research and development programs, and product launches. Market development analysis identifies attractive opportunities across regions, while market diversification coverage evaluates new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides established market participants and new entrants with revenue estimates for the overall UAV drone jammers market and its key segments. It helps stakeholders assess the competitive landscape, strengthen market positioning, and develop targeted go-to-market strategies.

Stakeholders can also use the findings to evaluate market conditions and understand the principal drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities shaping demand. The analysis supports strategic planning related to market penetration, product innovation, geographic expansion, investment priorities, and competitive positioning within the rapidly developing counter-UAV ecosystem.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 282 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Extensive use of low-cost drones for surveillance and attacks Heightened demand for non-kinetic drone disruption Expanding security requirements across borders, military bases, and critical sites

Challenges Restraints Strict regulations on jammer usage High cost of advanced UAV jammers Rapid evolution of drone communication technologies Complexity in balancing range, power, portability, and battery life

Case Studies Frontline use of EDM4S/SkyWiper portable UAV jammers in Ukraine FPV drone suppression through Kvertus AD Counter FPV jammers Handheld SkyWiper jammer procurement for international partner forces High-security event protection using DroneShield DroneGun

Industry Trends Ecosystem Analysis Prominent companies Small and medium-sized enterprises End users Value chain analysis Trade Data Analysis Import scenario (HS Code 854370) Export scenario (HS Code 854370) Key conferences and events, 2026 Trends/disruptions impacting customer business Investment and funding scenario Macroeconomic outlook GDP Trends and Forecast Trends in global UAV (drone) jammer industry Trends in global C-UAS industry Volume data Pricing Analysis Indicative pricing analysis, by offering, 2025 Indicative pricing analysis, by deployment, 2025 Total cost of ownership Bill of materials Business Models Direct sales model Tender-based procurement model Customized/mission-specific configuration model Local distributor/channel partner model Lifecycle support and upgrade model

Opportunities Development of anti-FPV jammers Rise of vehicle-mounted and fixed-site jammer formats Aftermarket revenue from upgrades and spares



COMPANY PROFILES

TRD Systems Pte Ltd

DroneShield Ltd

ASELSAN

Dedrone Holdings, Inc.

Enterprise Control Systems Ltd.

Droneverse Technologies

Kvertus

LZ Tech Co., Ltd.

MC2 Technologies

CPM Elettronica

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited

Rohde & Schwarz

Zen Technologies Limited

DZYNE Technologies Inc.

Hertz New Technologies Sp. z o.o.

ElevonX d.o.o

MyDefence A/S

NQDefense

Aaronia AG

Arquimea Group, S.A.

Netline Communications Technologies Ltd.

CerbAir SAS

MCTECH RF Technology

Rantelon OU

SteelRock Technologies Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iwvao9

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