Surgical Devices Market Report 2026–2031 Now Available — Examines Capital Equipment and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Dublin, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Devices Market by Product, Procedure, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surgical devices market is projected to reach USD 296.76 billion by 2031, up from USD 188.74 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Market expansion is being supported by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging global population and increasing adoption of minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. These trends are contributing to higher surgical procedure volumes and sustained demand for advanced surgical equipment, instruments, implants and consumables.

Growth opportunities are emerging from the expansion of surgical robotics and ambulatory surgery centers, particularly across developing markets. However, high capital costs, extended equipment replacement cycles and shortages of skilled surgeons and technical personnel may limit the adoption of sophisticated surgical systems. Product recalls and device-related safety concerns also remain important market challenges.

Capital Equipment Segment Poised for Rapid Growth

Based on product, the surgical devices market covers implants, capital equipment, single-use consumables, surgical endoscopy equipment, reusable surgical instruments, and accessories and ancillary products. The capital equipment segment is expected to record the highest CAGR through 2031.

Demand is being driven by investment in surgical robotic systems, advanced imaging and navigation platforms, visualization technologies, operating room integration devices and energy-based surgical equipment. Healthcare providers are modernizing surgical infrastructure to improve precision, procedural efficiency, clinical outcomes and minimally invasive capabilities. Artificial intelligence, real-time imaging and data analytics are further accelerating the development of connected and digitally enabled operating rooms.

Ambulatory Surgery Centers to Lead End-User Growth

By end user, the market includes hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare facilities. Ambulatory surgery centers are forecast to achieve the highest CAGR as more procedures move from hospitals to lower-cost outpatient settings.

Advances in minimally invasive surgery, robotic-assisted procedures, anesthesia and postoperative care have expanded the range of surgeries performed in outpatient facilities. Shorter wait times, lower healthcare costs, faster recovery and greater operational efficiency are supporting patient and provider adoption. Favorable reimbursement trends and investment in specialized surgical infrastructure are also increasing demand for surgical devices within these centers.

Asia Pacific Expected to Register the Highest Regional CAGR

The report evaluates North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to post the fastest growth, supported by its large patient population, aging demographics, increasing chronic disease burden, expanding healthcare infrastructure and improving access to advanced medical services.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association, chronic disease prevalence in China reached 81.1% in 2023, increasing the need for cardiovascular, oncological, orthopedic and neurological procedures. Japan’s demographic profile is another major demand factor, with more than 10% of its population aged 80 or older, according to the World Economic Forum. Rising healthcare expenditure and adoption of minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery are expected to strengthen regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies in the global surgical devices market include Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun SE, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Intuitive Surgical Operations, CONMED Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation and Teleflex Incorporated.

Primary research participants were distributed by company type across Tier 1 companies at 35%, Tier 2 companies at 40% and Tier 3 companies at 25%. By designation, respondents included C-level executives at 45%, directors at 35% and other professionals at 20%. Regional participation comprised Asia Pacific at 30%, North America at 27%, Europe at 25%, the Middle East and Africa at 10%, and Latin America at 8%.

Research Coverage and Strategic Value

The surgical devices market report analyzes revenue and growth potential by product, type, procedure, end user and region. It also examines company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, market shares, growth strategies and competitive capabilities.

The research provides insights into major market drivers, including chronic disease prevalence, aging populations and rising procedure frequency. It assesses restraints such as capital intensity, long replacement cycles and workforce shortages, while identifying opportunities created by outpatient surgery and growing demand for disposable surgical devices.

Stakeholders can use the report to evaluate market penetration, product innovation, emerging geographic opportunities, investment activity and competitive positioning. The findings are designed to support strategic planning, product development and go-to-market decisions across the global surgical devices industry.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 361 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $188.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $296.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

MEDTRONIC PLC

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

STRYKER CORPORATION

B. BRAUN

INTUITIVE SURGICAL

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

CONMED CORPORATION

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

HEALTHIUM MEDTECH LIMITED

ABBOTT

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC.

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SMITH+NEPHEW

MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES

COOK MEDICAL

ARTHREX, INC.

ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC

ASPEN SURGICAL PRODUCTS, INC.

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

KARL STORZ

STERIS PLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbiws2

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