Airport Navigational Aids Market - Global Forecast to 2031 Now Available. Forecasts $3.53B to $4.41B, Profiles Thales, Indra, Honeywell, and 32 Other Key Players

Dublin, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Navigational Aids Market by Technology, Deployment, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Airport Navigational Aids Market to Reach USD 4.41 Billion by 2031 as Airport Modernization Accelerates

The global airport navigational aids market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.53 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 4.41 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Market growth is being supported by rising investment in airport infrastructure, air traffic management systems and airport expansion projects across multiple countries. Modernization programs at existing airports are also increasing demand for advanced airport navigation solutions. A major industry trend is the replacement of aging navigation equipment with next-generation systems designed to enhance aircraft safety, operational reliability and airport performance during low-visibility and adverse weather conditions.

Aviation authorities and airport operators are investing in technologies capable of supporting higher air traffic volumes while improving approach, landing and aircraft positioning capabilities. These initiatives are expected to sustain demand for airport navigational aids through 2031.

Vertiports and AAM Landing Facilities to Record the Highest End-User Growth

By end user, the vertiports and advanced air mobility (AAM) landing facilities segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by increasing investment in AAM infrastructure and the development of urban air transportation networks.

The expanding deployment of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is creating demand for dedicated navigation and landing systems at vertiports. Governments, airport operators and mobility providers are investing in next-generation aviation infrastructure to enable future air mobility operations, supporting new opportunities for airport navigational aid manufacturers and technology providers.

ILS/VOR-Associated DME Segment Positioned for Strong Expansion

Within the distance measuring equipment (DME) category, the instrument landing system/very high frequency omnidirectional range (ILS/VOR)-associated DME segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Adoption is increasing as airports upgrade navigation infrastructure to strengthen aircraft positioning and approach guidance. The integration of DME with ILS and VOR infrastructure remains important to airport modernization strategies requiring reliable, accurate and resilient navigation capabilities. Continued investment in navigation system upgrades is expected to support the segment's expansion.

Asia Pacific Led the Airport Navigational Aids Market in 2025

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global airport navigational aids market in 2025. The region benefits from an extensive airport network and high aircraft traffic across commercial aviation facilities.

Airport operators throughout Asia Pacific continue to upgrade navigation systems to improve flight safety and operational performance. Aviation authorities are also funding airport infrastructure modernization projects, while adoption of advanced navigational aid technologies remains strong. These developments are expected to maintain robust regional demand for navigation, approach and landing systems.

Primary Research Participant Breakdown

By company type: Tier 1 companies, 35%; Tier 2 companies, 45%; and Tier 3 companies, 20%.

Tier 1 companies, 35%; Tier 2 companies, 45%; and Tier 3 companies, 20%. By designation: C-level executives, 35%; director-level participants, 25%; and other respondents, 40%.

C-level executives, 35%; director-level participants, 25%; and other respondents, 40%. By region: North America, 25%; Europe, 15%; Asia Pacific, 45%; Middle East, 10%; and Rest of the World, 5%.

Research Coverage

The study examines the airport navigational aids market across key segments, subsegments and geographic regions. It estimates current market size, forecast growth and revenue potential while evaluating the competitive environment. The research includes company profiles, product portfolios, recent industry developments and strategic initiatives undertaken by leading market participants.

The report supports established market leaders and new entrants with revenue estimates for the overall airport navigational aids market and its principal segments. It also enables stakeholders to assess the competitive landscape, refine market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies. Analysis of market dynamics covers major drivers, restraints, challenges and emerging opportunities.

Key Airport Navigational Aids Market Insights

Market drivers: Increasing low-visibility operations are creating measurable demand for airport navigation aids that support safe and reliable aircraft movements.

Increasing low-visibility operations are creating measurable demand for airport navigation aids that support safe and reliable aircraft movements. Market restraints: Limited capital availability and infrastructure funding constraints at regional airports may restrict navigational aid procurement and modernization.

Limited capital availability and infrastructure funding constraints at regional airports may restrict navigational aid procurement and modernization. Market opportunities: Expansion of global navigation satellite system (GNSS)-based navigation systems is creating growth opportunities across airport and air traffic management applications.

Expansion of global navigation satellite system (GNSS)-based navigation systems is creating growth opportunities across airport and air traffic management applications. Market challenges: Escalating cybersecurity risks affecting airport navigational aids and connected navigation systems require stronger protection and resilience measures.

Escalating cybersecurity risks affecting airport navigational aids and connected navigation systems require stronger protection and resilience measures. Market penetration: The report provides comprehensive information about airport navigational aid solutions offered by leading market participants.

The report provides comprehensive information about airport navigational aid solutions offered by leading market participants. Product development and innovation: Coverage includes upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches within the airport navigational aids market.

Coverage includes upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches within the airport navigational aids market. Market development: The research identifies attractive and potentially lucrative markets across major geographic regions.

The research identifies attractive and potentially lucrative markets across major geographic regions. Market diversification: Analysis covers new products, untapped geographies, recent developments and investments shaping the industry.

Analysis covers new products, untapped geographies, recent developments and investments shaping the industry. Competitive assessment: The study evaluates market share, growth strategies, products and manufacturing capabilities among leading airport navigational aids providers.

With airport infrastructure investment rising, AAM networks advancing and aviation stakeholders prioritizing operational safety, the airport navigational aids market is positioned for steady growth through 2031. Modernization of legacy systems, greater use of GNSS-based technologies and demand for dependable performance in challenging operating conditions will remain central to market development.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 363 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Aviation regulatory compliance requirements driving modernization of airport navigational aid infrastructure

Growth in international air connectivity leading to growing adoption of advanced airport NAVAIDs

Challenges

Limited capital availability and infrastructure funding constraints at regional airports

Lengthy regulatory approval processes

Space and infrastructure constraints limiting deployment of airport NAVAIDs

Interoperability challenges in legacy-satellite NAVAID integration

Cybersecurity escalation in airport NAVAIDs and navigation systems

Navigation precision challenges in congested airspace

Case Studies

Thales: ILS modernization for improved approach safety

Indra: DVOR/DME modernization for airspace efficiency

ADB SAFEGATE: Remote monitoring and predictive maintenance of navigational aids

NORMARC: ILS deployment for regional airport modernization

Industry Trends

Trends in global airport navigational aids industry

Trends and disruptions impacting customer business

Opportunities

Expansion of GNSS-based navigation systems

Emerging airport projects driving NAVAIDS procurement and integration



Company Profiles

Thales

Indra

Honeywell International Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A

Saab AB

Radiola

Nautel

IACIT

Becker Avionics East Europe S.R.O

Avineering

Bharat Electronics Limited

NEC Corporation

Systems Interface Limited

Approach Navigation Systems Inc.

RTX

Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

GECI Group

ASELSAN A.S.

MOPIENS, Inc.

Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation

ADB SAFEGATE

ERA A.S.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Tianjin 764 Communication and Navigation Technology Co. Ltd.

Rhode & Shwarz

S4GA

ARC

Signalight

Sealite Pty Ltd.

Avimar ApS

MA Engineering Co. Ltd.

Sea and Air Technology, S.L.

Flight Light Inc.

APS Aviation

Q Aviation B.V.

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