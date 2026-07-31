Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2026-2033 Now Available. Forecasts $362.8M to $564.2M, Profiles Bridgestone and 9 Other Key Players

Dublin, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source, Production Process, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market to Reach USD 564.2 Million by 2033 as Circular Fuel Demand Accelerates

The global tire pyrolysis oil market was valued at USD 362.8 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 381.1 million in 2026 to USD 564.2 million by 2033. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2026 to 2033. Asia Pacific led the global market in 2025, accounting for 49.2% of total revenue.

Market growth is being supported by rising volumes of discarded tires, increasing demand for alternative industrial fuels, and growing commercial interest in circular hydrocarbon utilization. Waste management companies, recycling operators, and industrial fuel users are investing in technologies that convert end-of-life tires into recoverable oil and chemical feedstock. These investments are helping industries improve waste utilization while reducing the accumulation of non-biodegradable tire materials in landfills and open disposal sites.

The growing use of tire pyrolysis oil in industrial heating systems, furnaces, and other energy-intensive operations is creating new commercial opportunities. Volatility in conventional fuel prices has encouraged businesses to evaluate recovered oils as cost-effective substitutes for selected petroleum-derived products. This shift is expected to strengthen demand for tire-derived oil across industrial applications where operational economics, feedstock availability, and fuel performance are key purchasing considerations.

Advances in refining and upgrading processes are also improving the commercial potential of tire pyrolysis oil. Producers are working to enhance oil quality, reduce sulfur content, and improve storage and combustion stability. These developments are expanding the suitability of upgraded tire pyrolysis oil for downstream fuel, petrochemical, and specialty processing applications.

Industry participants are increasingly forming relationships across the tire waste collection, recycling, processing, and fuel distribution value chain. Greater integration between waste management providers and downstream users can support long-term feedstock security, consistent production volumes, and more reliable product offtake. At the same time, investments in higher-capacity facilities are improving oil recovery rates and strengthening the economic viability of commercial tire pyrolysis operations.

Continuous and fast pyrolysis systems are gaining attention due to their potential to improve operational efficiency, production consistency, and scalability compared with conventional batch processing. As technology adoption expands, producers are expected to place greater emphasis on process control, product standardization, and the recovery of higher-value outputs. Commercial strategies are also shifting beyond fuel production toward chemical recovery, allowing upgraded tire pyrolysis oil to serve as a secondary raw material for petrochemical and specialty industries.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a major center for tire pyrolysis oil production and consumption, supported by its leading 49.2% revenue share in 2025. Market development across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa will be influenced by regional tire waste volumes, recycling infrastructure, industrial fuel demand, processing capacity, and investment in circular economy initiatives.

Global Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market Report Segmentation

The global tire pyrolysis oil market report analyzes revenue and volume trends at global, regional, and country levels from 2021 through 2033. The study evaluates the market by source, production process, end use, and region.

Source Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021–2033)

Passenger vehicle tires

Commercial vehicle tires

Off-road vehicle tires

Industrial rubber waste

Other sources

Production Process Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021–2033)

Slow pyrolysis

Fast pyrolysis

Flash pyrolysis

End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021–2033)

Fuel

Chemicals

Other end uses

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021–2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $362.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $564.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Outlook

3.2.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.2.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3. Price Trend Analysis, 2021 - 2033

3.3.1. Factor Influencing Prince Trends

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.5.4. Industry Opportunities

3.6. Industry Analysis Tools

3.6.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2. Macro-Environmental Analysis



Chapter 4. Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Key Takeaways

4.2. Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

4.3. Global Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market by Source, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

4.4. Passenger Vehicle Tires

4.4.1. Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market Estimates & Forecast, by Passenger Vehicle Tires, 2021 To 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.5. Commercial Vehicle Tires

4.5.1. Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market Estimates & Forecast, by Commercial Vehicle Tires, 2021 To 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.6. Off-road Vehicle Tires

4.6.1. Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market Estimates & Forecast, by Off-road Vehicle Tires, 2021 To 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.7. Industrial Rubber Waste

4.7.1. Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market Estimates & Forecast, by Industrial Rubber Waste, 2021 To 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.8. Other Sources

4.8.1. Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market Estimates & Forecast, by Other Sources, 2021 To 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market: Production Process Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Key Takeaways

5.2. Production Process Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Global Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market by Production Process, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

5.4. Slow Pyrolysis

5.4.1. Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market Estimates & Forecast, by Slow Pyrolysis, 2021 To 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.5. Fast Pyrolysis

5.5.1. Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market Estimates & Forecast, by Fast Pyrolysis, 2021 To 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.6. Flash Pyrolysis

5.6.1. Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market Estimates & Forecast, by Flash Pyrolysis, 2021 To 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Key Takeaways

6.2. End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Global Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.4. Fuel

6.4.1. Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market Estimates & Forecast, by Fuel, 2021 To 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.5. Chemicals

6.5.1. Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market Estimates & Forecast, by Chemicals, 2021 To 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.6. Other End Use

6.6.1. Tire Pyrolysis Oil Market Estimates & Forecast, by Other End Use, 2021 To 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)





Companies Featured

Bridgestone Corporation

Scandinavian Enviro Systems

Pyrum Innovations AG

Klean Industries

Contec S.A.

Bolder Industries

Green Fuel Nordic Oy

Ecolomondo Corporation

Wastefront AS

Circtec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pa8u91

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