Radar Absorbing Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2026-2033 Now Available — RAM Demand Climbs Toward $4.3B as Stealth Programs Go Broadband, Multifunctional

Dublin, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radar Absorbing Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material Type, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radar absorbing materials market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 2.6 billion in 2026 to USD 4.3 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for the largest revenue share of 37.2%.

Increasing procurement of stealth aircraft, naval vessels, missile systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles is driving demand for radar absorbing materials across the global defense sector. Modern military strategies increasingly prioritize reduced radar cross-sections to enhance platform survivability, operational security, and mission effectiveness. As a result, governments are investing heavily in fifth-generation fighter aircraft, stealth drones, advanced submarines, and other defense platforms incorporating radar-absorbing coatings and composites.

Geopolitical tensions and military modernization initiatives in the United States, China, India, Russia, and other major defense markets are accelerating the adoption of advanced radar absorbing materials. Greater emphasis on electronic warfare, radar evasion, intelligence gathering, surveillance, and combat capabilities is also supporting market growth. The expanding deployment of UAVs across military operations is expected to create sustained demand for lightweight, durable, and high-performance materials.

Growth in aerospace and defense manufacturing is further strengthening the radar absorbing materials market outlook. Aircraft manufacturers are integrating lightweight RAM composites to improve stealth performance without compromising fuel efficiency, structural durability, or payload capacity. At the same time, the development of hypersonic missiles and next-generation military aircraft is creating opportunities for advanced polymer-based materials and radar-absorbing coatings capable of performing under demanding operational conditions.

Naval modernization programs are contributing to the increased use of radar absorbing materials in warships, submarines, and maritime surveillance platforms. Defense exports, international procurement agreements, and cross-border military collaborations are also supporting market expansion. Additionally, the growing adoption of electromagnetic shielding technologies in sensitive defense electronics is increasing the requirement for materials engineered to manage electromagnetic interference and radar exposure.

Innovation within the radar absorbing materials industry is focused on nanotechnology-enabled materials and multifunctional stealth coatings. Manufacturers and research organizations are evaluating graphene, carbon nanotubes, and magnetic nanoparticles to enhance electromagnetic wave absorption while reducing overall material weight. Advanced coatings are also being developed to combine radar absorption with thermal resistance, corrosion protection, and structural reinforcement, improving the efficiency and service life of defense platforms.

Research and development programs are increasingly targeting broadband absorption materials designed to perform across multiple radar frequencies. The continued adoption of lightweight composites in aerospace applications is influencing product development, while advances in material science are expected to improve the performance, durability, and versatility of future radar absorbing material solutions.

Global Radar Absorbing Materials Market Report Segmentation

The report forecasts revenue growth at the regional and country levels and analyzes industry trends across market subsegments from 2021 to 2033. The global radar absorbing materials market is segmented by material type, end use, and region.

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021–2033)

Carbon-Based RAM

Ferrite-Based RAM

Ceramic-Based RAM

Conductive Polymer-Based RAM

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021–2033)

Defense & Military

Aerospace

Electronics & Telecommunications

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021–2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East and Africa

North America is expected to remain a significant radar absorbing materials market, supported by substantial defense spending, established aerospace manufacturing capabilities, and continued investment in stealth technologies. Meanwhile, military modernization, expanding domestic defense production, and rising aerospace investment across Asia Pacific are expected to generate additional growth opportunities through 2033.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 107 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources

1.3.4. Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.5. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation and Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Radar Absorbing Materials (RAM) Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market driver analysis

3.5.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5.3. Industry opportunity

3.5.4. Market Challenges

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Porter's Analysis

3.6.1.1. Supplier Power

3.6.1.2. Buyer Power

3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis, by SWOT

3.6.2.1. Political Landscape

3.6.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.6.2.3. Social Landscape

3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.6.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. Radar Absorbing Materials Market: Material Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Material Type Takeaways

4.2. Material Type Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033

4.3. Radar Absorbing Materials (RAM) Market Estimates & Forecast, By Material Type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4. Carbon-Based RAM

4.4.1. Carbon-Based RAM Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.5. Ferrite-Based RAM

4.5.1. Ferrite-Based RAM Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.6. Ceramic-Based RAM

4.6.1. Ceramic-Based RAM Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.7. Conductive Polymer-Based RAM

4.7.1. Conductive Polymer-Based RAM Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Other Radar Absorbing Materials (RAM) Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)



Chapter 5. Radar Absorbing Materials Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End Use Takeaways

5.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033

5.3. Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4. Defense & Military

5.4.1. Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Defense & Military, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5. Aerospace

5.5.1. Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Aerospace, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6. Electronics & Telecommunications

5.6.1. Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Electronics & Telecommunications, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.7. Automotive & Transportation

5.7.1. Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Automotive & Transportation, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Others, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Radar Absorbing Materials Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Key Takeaways

6.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033

6.3. North America

6.3.1. North America Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. North America Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. North America Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Material Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. U.S.

6.3.4.1. U.S. Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.4.2. U.S. Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.4.3. U.S. Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Material Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.5. Canada

6.3.5.1. Canada Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.5.2. Canada Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.5.3. Canada Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Material Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.6. Mexico

6.3.6.1. Mexico Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.6.2. Mexico Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.6.3. Mexico Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Material Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4. Europe

6.4.1. Europe Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Europe Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.3. Europe Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Material Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.4. UK

6.4.4.1. UK Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.4.2. UK Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.4.3. UK Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Material Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.5. Germany

6.4.5.1. Germany Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.5.2. Germany Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.5.3. Germany Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Material Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.6. France

6.4.6.1. France Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.6.2. France Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.6.3. France Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Material Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.7. Italy

6.4.7.1. Italy Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.7.2. Italy Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.7.3. Italy Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Material Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.5.1. Asia Pacific Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5.2. Asia Pacific Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5.3. Asia Pacific Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Material Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5.4. China

6.5.4.1. China Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5.4.2. China Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5.4.3. China Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Material Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5.5. Japan

6.5.5.1. Japan Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5.5.2. Japan Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5.5.3. Japan Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Material Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5.6. India

6.5.6.1. India Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5.6.2. India Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5.6.3. India Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Material Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.6. Central and South America

6.6.1. Central and South America Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.6.2. Central and South America Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.6.3. Central and South America Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Material Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.7. Middle East and Africa

6.7.1. Middle East and Africa Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.7.2. Middle East and Africa Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.7.3. Middle East and Africa Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Material Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Competition Categorization

7.3. Company Market Positioning

7.4. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2025

7.5. Strategy Mapping, 2025

7.6. Company Listing

7.6.1. PPG Industries, Inc.

7.6.1.1. Company Overview

7.6.1.2. Financial Performance

7.6.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.6.2. MWT Materials, Inc.

7.6.2.1. Company Overview

7.6.2.2. Financial Performance

7.6.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.6.3. Soliani EMC

7.6.3.1. Company Overview

7.6.3.2. Financial Performance

7.6.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.6.4. MAST Technologies

7.6.4.1. Company Overview

7.6.4.2. Financial Performance

7.6.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.6.5. Micromag

7.6.5.1. Company Overview

7.6.5.2. Financial Performance

7.6.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.6.6. Trelleborg AB

7.6.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.6.2. Financial Performance

7.6.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.6.7. JHC Specialised Solutions

7.6.7.1. Company Overview

7.6.7.2. Financial Performance

7.6.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.6.8. Laird Performance Materials

7.6.8.1. Company Overview

7.6.8.2. Financial Performance

7.6.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.6.9. Hexcel Corporation

7.6.9.1. Company Overview

7.6.9.2. Financial Performance

7.6.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.6.10. ETS-Lindgren

7.6.10.1. Company Overview

7.6.10.2. Financial Performance

7.6.10.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



List of Tables

Table 1 Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 2.Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By Material Type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)



List of Figures

Fig. 1 Radar Absorbing Materials Market Segmentation & Scope

Fig. 2 Information Procurement

Fig. 3 Data Analysis Models

Fig. 4 Market Formulation and Validation

Fig. 5 Data Validating & Publishing

Fig. 6 Regional Outlook

Fig. 7 Segmental Outlook

Fig. 8 Competitive Outlook

Fig. 9 Market Penetration & Growth Mapping

Fig. 10 Value Chain Analysis

Fig. 11 Radar Absorbing Materials: Market Dynamics

Fig. 12 Market Driver Analysis

Fig. 13 Market Restraint Analysis

Fig. 14 Industry Analysis: Porter’s

Fig. 15 PESTEL analysis, by SWOT

Fig. 16 Material Type: Key Takeaways

Fig. 17 Material Type: Market Share, 2025 & 2033

Fig. 18 Carbon-Based RAM Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 19 Ferrite-Based RAM Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 20 Ceramic-Based RAM Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 21 Conductive Polymer-Based RAM Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 22 Other Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 23 End Use: Key Takeaways

Fig. 24 End Use: Market Share, 2025 & 2033

Fig. 25 Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Defense & Military, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 26 Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Aerospace, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 27 Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Electronics & Telecommunications, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 28 Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Automotive & Transportation, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 29 Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Others, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 30 Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 31 Regional marketplace: Key takeaways

Fig. 32 North America Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 33 US Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 34 Canada Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 35 Mexico Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 36 Europe Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 37 UK Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 38 Germany Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 39 France Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 40 Italy Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 41 Asia Pacific Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 42 China Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 43 Japan Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 44 India Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 45 Central and South America Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 46 Middle East and Africa Radar Absorbing Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 47 Competition Categorization

Fig. 48 Company Market Positioning

Fig. 49 Company Heat Map Analysis, 2025





Companies Featured





PPG Industries, Inc.

MWT Materials, Inc.

Soliani EMC

MAST Technologies

Micromag

Trelleborg AB

JHC Specialised Solutions

Laird Performance Materials

Hexcel Corporation

ETS-Lindgren





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