AP33 Named Sole Asia-Focused Operator Shortlisted for SBC Awards 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AP33 has been shortlisted for Operator of the Year – Small Organisation at the SBC Awards 2026 , placing the Asia-focused iGaming operator among 10 finalists selected for the international industry award.

The official shortlist includes AP33 alongside BETANDYOU, interplay tech, Lebull, Lottofy, Megabet Plus, Omnigame, reactivaction, The Stakehouse and Vegas Legends. Based on the public market positioning of the shortlisted companies, AP33 is the only finalist in the category primarily focused on serving Asian markets.

The Operator of the Year – Small Organisation category recognizes the commercial, strategic, operational and corporate social responsibility achievements of start-ups and small to medium-sized gaming organizations.

For AP33, the nomination reflects the increasing visibility of Asia-focused operators within the broader international iGaming industry.

“Being shortlisted alongside established international operators is an important recognition for our team,” said David Lim, Senior Brand Success Representative at AP33. “It demonstrates that companies focused on Asian markets can contribute meaningfully to the development of the global iGaming sector through localized technology, responsible operations and a strong understanding of regional players.”

According to AP33, its award submission highlighted several areas of development, including localized gaming experiences, mobile platform performance and measures designed to support platform security and responsible play.

The company has focused on adapting its platform to the needs of mobile-first users across Asia. This includes support for regional payment methods, native-language customer assistance and technical optimization for different devices and internet conditions.

AP33 said the nomination also recognizes the work of its employees and partners as the company continues expanding its presence across regional markets.

AP33 encourages eligible members of the SBC community to cast their vote for the company through the official SBC Awards voting process.

The SBC Awards ceremony will take place on October 1, 2026, at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. The event is expected to welcome approximately 1,000 guests and will conclude the SBC Summit, which runs from September 29 to October 1.

The wider summit is expected to bring together approximately 40,000 gaming industry professionals, along with more than 600 speakers and 800 exhibitors and sponsors.

“This shortlist provides an opportunity to represent the growth and capabilities of Asia’s iGaming sector on an international stage,” Lim added. “Regardless of the final result, the recognition is a meaningful milestone for AP33 and everyone who has contributed to its development.”

Winners will be announced during the SBC Awards ceremony in Lisbon.

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