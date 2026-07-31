ICODA CBDO Artem Voinov Attend Blockchain Rio 2026 as Latin America Strengthens Its Position in Global Web3 Growth

PANAMA CITY, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artem Voinov, Chief Business Development Officer at ICODA, has confirmed his attendance at Blockchain Rio 2026 , the largest blockchain and digital assets conference in Latin America, taking place August 12–13, 2026 at ExpoRio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Voinov will attend under Leaders-level access — the conference's most exclusive participation tier — and will also join the Financial Infrastructure Forum (FIF), a private, invitation-only institutional gathering held on August 11 at the Museu do Amanhã.





Blockchain Rio 2026: Institutional Scale, Regional Impact

Blockchain Rio convenes regulators, financial institutions, government bodies, and digital asset infrastructure leaders from across Latin America and the broader global Web3 ecosystem. The 2026 edition features 500+ international speakers, 150+ sponsors — including Coinbase, Bybit, Ripple, BTG Pactual, Circle, and Fireblocks — and dedicated programming tracks spanning AI Frontiers, Crypto Summit, Stablecon, Global Finance, and Regulation Rocks.

Brazil ranks among the top countries globally for crypto adoption, and Latin America continues to attract institutional capital and infrastructure investment from global Web3 operators at an accelerating pace.

"Latin America is not an emerging market for crypto anymore — it's an active one. Brazil alone is one of the top countries in the world for crypto adoption. If you're building in Web3 and you're not paying attention to LATAM, you're missing a real opportunity. Blockchain Rio is where the serious players in the region are. That's exactly why I'm going," said Artem Voinov.

Financial Infrastructure Forum: The Institutional Layer of Blockchain Rio

On August 11, 2026, Blockchain Rio hosts the Financial Infrastructure Forum (FIF) — a closed, invitation-only session at the Museu do Amanhã, running from 2pm to 6pm. The FIF brings together regulators, central bank advisers, and senior executives from major financial institutions for direct discussions on three core areas: tokenization of real-world assets and capital markets infrastructure; stablecoin regulation and the next generation of payment liquidity; and global payment rails, settlement networks, and interoperability frameworks.

Following the Forum, the same institutional audience flows directly into the Blockchain Leaders evening, making August 11 the most concentrated day for high-level institutional networking across the entire event calendar.

About Artem Voinov

Artem Voinov is CBDO at ICODA, a full-service crypto marketing agency with 650+ completed projects since 2017. He has personally closed over $1.25M in marketing services contracts across 50+ directly managed projects spanning crypto exchanges, prop trading firms, DeFi platforms, and Web3 fintech infrastructure. His work has contributed to campaigns that collectively helped clients raise over $200M through targeted go-to-market strategies.

Voinov also serves as Business Development Specialist at STIVE.AI, an AI marketing agency launched in 2025 from the ICODA group, focused on AI-native growth strategies for Web3 and fintech brands.

His Telegram channel — Art of War | Web3 & AI Marketing — has grown to 5,000+ subscribers among Web3 founders, growth managers, and marketing professionals worldwide. More information is available at voinov.io .

Attendees and representatives planning to be at Blockchain Rio 2026 who wish to connect with Artem Voinov can reach out via Telegram at t.me/ArtemVoinov .

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