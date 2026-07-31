Perimeter Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second quarter Net Loss of $181.6M and Adjusted Net Income of $59.6M

Continued Value Driver execution and recent acquisitions drove second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $105.6M

Second quarter Loss Per Diluted Share of $1.11 and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.35

Acquired Monaco Enterprises, a leading provider of proprietary, mission-critical life safety and emergency management systems for U.S. government facilities

CLAYTON, Mo., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perimeter Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: PRM) (“Perimeter,” “Perimeter Solutions,” or the “Company”), a leading provider of industrial products and services that support critical and complex customer missions across a range of niche applications, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net sales increased 31% to $213.8 million in the second quarter, as compared to $162.6 million in the prior year quarter. Fire Safety net sales increased 7% to $129.1 million, as compared to $120.3 million in the prior year quarter. Specialty Products net sales increased 100% to $84.7 million, as compared to $42.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Net loss during the second quarter was $181.6 million, or $1.11 loss per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $32.2 million, or $0.22 loss per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Second quarter non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.35, as compared to non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.39 in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to $105.6 million in the second quarter, as compared to $91.3 million in the prior year quarter. Fire Safety Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 1% to $78.8 million, as compared to $77.7 million in the prior year quarter. Specialty Products Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 96% to $26.8 million, as compared to $13.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Reconciliation tables for non-GAAP measures are available in the attached schedules.

Year-to-Date 2026 Results

Net sales increased 44% to $338.9 million during the year-to-date period, as compared to $234.7 million in the prior year period. Fire Safety net sales increased 11% to $174.5 million, as compared to $157.4 million in the prior year period. Specialty Products net sales increased 113% to $164.4 million, as compared to $77.2 million in the prior year period.

Net loss during the year-to-date period was $108.7 million, or $0.69 loss per diluted share, as compared to net income of $24.5 million, or $0.16 earnings per diluted share in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.41 for both the year-to-date period and the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 34% to $146.7 million in the year-to-date period, as compared to $109.4 million in the prior year period. Fire Safety Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $97.5 million, as compared to $87.7 million in the prior year period. Specialty Products Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 127% to $49.3 million, as compared to $21.7 million in the prior year period.

Reconciliation tables for non-GAAP measures are available in the attached schedules.

Capital Allocation

On July 30, 2026, the Company acquired the outstanding capital stock of Monaco Enterprises, Inc. (“Monaco”) for a total cash purchase price, net of cash acquired of $120.0 million which was funded with cash on hand and proceeds from existing credit facilities. The Company expects Monaco to contribute more than $11 million of annualized Adjusted EBITDA, corresponding to a purchase multiple of approximately 10.5x enterprise value to Adjusted EBITDA. Monaco is included within the Fire Safety segment. EC M&A served as the exclusive financial adviser to Perimeter Solutions, while William Blair & Company, L.L.C. served as the exclusive adviser to Monaco Enterprises.

The Company invested $12.7 million in capital expenditures during the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast

As previously announced, Perimeter Solutions management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, July 31, 2026 to discuss financial results for the second quarter 2026. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9764 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8551 (toll).

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Perimeter’s website (https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com), accessed under the Investor Relations page. The webcast link will be made available on the Company's website prior to the start of the call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on “Events & Presentations.”

A slide presentation will also be available for reference during the conference call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on “Events & Presentations.”

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 (toll) and using Access ID “13758350”. The telephonic replay will be available until August 31, 2026 (11:59 p.m. ET).

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) is a leading provider of industrial products and services that support critical and complex customer missions across a range of niche applications. Perimeter’s focus on superior customer service, paired with our Value Driver-focused operating strategy, decentralized operating model, and focus on driving value via capital allocation and capital structure management, fulfills our dual mandate: to serve customers and create value for stockholders. Perimeter is comprised of two segments, Fire Safety, including fire retardants and fire suppressants, and Specialty Products, which currently spans lubricant additives, electronic and electro-mechanical components, and highly engineered machinery for the medical device industry. Perimeter expects to continue expanding its portfolio through organic growth and value creating acquisitions.

Forward-looking Information

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) and assumptions. Although Perimeter believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company’s actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Perimeter in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Perimeter undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

The Company has not provided a GAAP reconciliation of Monaco’s expected contribution to annualized adjusted EBITDA, which is a forward-looking statement, in this press release as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items. Accordingly, a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to its corresponding GAAP equivalent is not available without unreasonable effort. However, it is important to note that material changes to reconciling items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results.

SOURCE: Perimeter Solutions, Inc.

CONTACT: ir@perimeter-solutions.com

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, In Thousands, except per share data 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net sales $ 213,810 $ 162,639 $ 338,879 $ 234,669 Cost of goods sold 95,942 61,143 170,224 105,020 Gross profit 117,868 101,496 168,655 129,649 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 26,993 15,967 50,054 32,266 Amortization expense 24,025 14,604 46,624 28,703 Founders advisory fees - related party 266,255 96,883 189,877 16,270 Other operating expense 3,614 268 12,632 829 Total operating expenses 320,887 127,722 299,187 78,068 Operating (loss) income (203,019 ) (26,226 ) (130,532 ) 51,581 Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 19,593 9,930 43,949 19,574 Foreign currency gain (1,203 ) (2,096 ) (2,554 ) (3,255 ) Other expense (income), net 27 (212 ) (337 ) (69 ) Total other expense, net 18,417 7,622 41,058 16,250 (Loss) income before income taxes (221,436 ) (33,848 ) (171,590 ) 35,331 Income tax benefit (expense) 39,801 1,687 62,891 (10,806 ) Net (loss) income (181,635 ) (32,161 ) (108,699 ) 24,525 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (9,132 ) 24,120 (15,698 ) 32,005 Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (190,767 ) $ (8,041 ) $ (124,397 ) $ 56,530 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (1.11 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.69 ) $ 0.17 Diluted $ (1.11 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.69 ) $ 0.16 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 163,410,894 147,055,804 158,663,642 147,779,470 Diluted 163,410,894 147,055,804 158,663,642 156,039,133





PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

In Thousands, except per share data June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,776 $ 325,927 Accounts receivable, net 158,095 64,363 Inventories 203,265 139,634 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 52,252 34,049 Total current assets 496,388 563,973 Property, plant and equipment, net 109,215 85,138 Operating lease right-of-use assets 41,351 30,152 Finance lease right-of-use assets 5,223 5,713 Goodwill 1,365,724 1,065,211 Customer lists, net 904,934 628,189 Technology and patents, net 195,537 184,804 Tradenames, net 123,064 86,330 Other assets, net 3,322 3,497 Total assets $ 3,244,758 $ 2,653,007 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 44,967 $ 30,301 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 67,062 47,212 Founders advisory fees payable - related party 177,957 95,726 Deferred revenue 26,413 1,879 Total current liabilities 316,399 175,118 Long-term debt, net 1,210,247 669,122 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 36,370 27,860 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,367 5,694 Deferred income taxes 77,997 80,410 Founders advisory fees payable - related party 452,617 440,697 Preferred stock 118,962 115,904 Preferred stock - related party 520 1,293 Other non-current liabilities 4,661 3,590 Total liabilities 2,223,140 1,519,688 Equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share 19 17 Treasury stock, at cost (168,197 ) (168,197 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,113,652 2,100,958 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,068 ) (6,370 ) Accumulated deficit (901,788 ) (793,089 ) Total equity 1,021,618 1,133,319 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,244,758 $ 2,653,007





PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, In Thousands 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (108,699 ) $ 24,525 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Founders advisory fees - related party (change in fair value) 189,877 16,270 Depreciation and amortization expense 56,047 34,817 Interest and payment-in-kind on preferred stock 3,809 3,666 Stock-based compensation 5,490 4,909 Non-cash lease expense 5,283 2,913 Deferred income taxes (73,319 ) (11,293 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,347 890 Foreign currency gain (2,554 ) (3,255 ) Loss on disposal of assets 17 6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (69,451 ) (63,460 ) Inventories (15,856 ) (21,834 ) Prepaid expenses and current other assets (21,335 ) 4,687 Accounts payable 7,281 12,003 Deferred revenue 23,275 18,340 Income taxes payable, net 2,721 7,962 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,105 (763 ) Founders advisory fees - related party (cash settled) (95,726 ) (6,677 ) Operating lease liabilities (4,085 ) (1,998 ) Finance lease liabilities (236 ) (251 ) Other, net 1,394 (563 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (89,615 ) 20,894 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (18,526 ) (17,577 ) Purchase of intangible assets — (15,226 ) Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (682,294 ) (10,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (700,820 ) (42,803 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Common stock repurchased — (40,370 ) Proceeds from exercises of options 7,648 292 Principal payments on finance lease obligations (379 ) (482 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 550,000 — Payment of debt issuance costs (10,057 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 547,212 (40,560 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents 72 4,671 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (243,151 ) (57,798 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 325,927 198,456 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 82,776 $ 140,658 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 19,573 $ 19,698 Cash paid for income taxes $ 5,647 $ 12,844

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

The Company provides non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share data as supplemental information regarding the Company’s business performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s past financial performance and future results. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when it internally evaluates the performance of its business and makes operating decisions, including internal operating budgeting, performance measurement, and discretionary compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA are defined as income (loss) before income taxes plus net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items. These items include (i) restructuring, (ii) acquisition related costs, (iii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) purchase accounting impact - inventory step up and (vi) foreign currency loss (gain). To supplement the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter’s financial statements, such as debt and equity investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company’s operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 In Thousands Fire Safety Specialty

Products Total Fire Safety Specialty

Products Total Loss before income taxes $ (179,329 ) $ (42,107 ) $ (221,436 ) $ (27,068 ) $ (6,780 ) $ (33,848 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,258 14,650 28,908 13,620 4,304 17,924 Interest and financing expense 8,594 10,999 19,593 6,180 3,750 9,930 Founders advisory fees - related party 233,180 33,075 266,255 83,319 13,564 96,883 Non-recurring expenses (1) 1,217 1,326 2,543 27 13 40 Acquisition costs — 3,558 3,558 96 171 267 Stock-based compensation expense 2,009 883 2,892 2,007 231 2,238 Purchase accounting impact - inventory step up (2) — 4,480 4,480 — — — Foreign currency (gain) loss (1,170 ) (33 ) (1,203 ) (522 ) (1,574 ) (2,096 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,759 $ 26,831 $ 105,590 $ 77,659 $ 13,679 $ 91,338





(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2026, $1.4 million was related to restructuring and other non-recurring costs and $1.1 million was related to litigation costs arising from a contractual dispute regarding control of the P 2 S 5 facility, which is currently operated by Flexsys Chemical Company. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, $0.1 million was related to restructuring and other non-recurring costs.



(2) For the three months ended June 30, 2026, $4.5 million was primarily related to the impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold. The acquired inventory was recorded at fair value, resulting in a step-up in basis.





(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 In Thousands Fire Safety Specialty

Products Total Fire Safety Specialty

Products Total (Loss) income before income taxes $ (117,202 ) $ (54,388 ) $ (171,590 ) $ 31,810 $ 3,521 $ 35,331 Depreciation and amortization 28,750 27,297 56,047 26,385 8,432 34,817 Interest and financing expense 19,049 24,900 43,949 12,134 7,440 19,574 Founders advisory fees - related party 166,290 23,587 189,877 13,992 2,278 16,270 Non-recurring expenses (1) 1,349 1,585 2,934 261 686 947 Acquisition costs 10 12,516 12,526 96 732 828 Stock-based compensation expense 2,725 2,765 5,490 3,583 1,326 4,909 Purchase accounting impact - inventory step up (2) — 10,070 10,070 — — — Foreign currency (gain) loss (3,521 ) 967 (2,554 ) (517 ) (2,738 ) (3,255 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,450 $ 49,299 $ 146,749 $ 87,744 $ 21,677 $ 109,421





(1) For the six months ended June 30, 2026, $1.5 million was related to restructuring and other non-recurring costs and $1.4 million was related to litigation costs arising from a contractual dispute regarding control of the P 2 S 5 facility, which is currently operated by Flexsys Chemical Company. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, $0.6 million was related to restructuring and other non-recurring costs and $0.4 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction.



(2) For the six months ended June 30, 2026, $10.1 million was primarily related to the impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold. The acquired inventory was recorded at fair value, resulting in a step-up in basis.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

The computation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (“Adjusted EPS”) is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by adjusted diluted shares. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) plus amortization, certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items, and the tax impact of these non-GAAP adjustments. These adjustments include (i) restructuring, (ii) acquisition related costs, (iii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) purchase accounting impact - inventory step up and (vi) foreign currency loss (gain). Adjusted diluted shares is the weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted by adding dilution for options excluded under U.S. GAAP due to a net loss, less dilution related to founders advisory fees. To supplement the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP measures used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter’s financial statements, such as debt and equity investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Net Income should not be considered alternatives to GAAP earnings (loss) per share (“GAAP EPS”), net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, In Thousands, except share and per share data 2026

2025

GAAP net loss $ (181,635 ) $ (32,161 ) Adjustments: Amortization 24,025 14,604 Founders advisory fees - related party 266,255 96,883 Non-recurring expenses (1) 2,543 40 Acquisition costs 3,558 267 Stock-based compensation expense 2,892 2,238 Purchase accounting impact - inventory step up (2) 4,480 — Foreign currency gain (1,203 ) (2,096 ) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3) (61,344 ) (22,631 ) Adjusted net income $ 59,571 $ 57,144 Shares used in computing GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share (diluted) 163,410,894 147,055,804 Options (4) 7,723,977 1,276,730 Shares underlying Founders fixed advisory fees (5) — — Shares underlying Founders variable advisory fees (6) — — Shares used in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted) 171,134,871 148,332,534 GAAP (Loss) Earnings Per Share (diluted) $ (1.11 ) $ (0.22 ) Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted) $ 0.35 $ 0.39





______________________________ (1) For the three months ended June 30, 2026, $1.4 million was related to restructuring and other non-recurring costs and $1.1 million was related to litigation costs arising from a contractual dispute regarding control of the P 2 S 5 facility, which is currently operated by Flexsys Chemical Company. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, $0.1 million was related to restructuring and other non-recurring costs.

(2) For the three months ended June 30, 2026, $4.5 million was primarily related to the impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold. The acquired inventory was recorded at fair value, resulting in a step-up in basis. (3) The tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments reflects the total income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability. (4) The Company adds back the dilutive impact of options if amounts were excluded for purposes of GAAP EPS due to a GAAP net loss during the period. (5) As of June 30, 2026, a maximum of 2.4 million shares were issuable within 12 months under the Founders fixed advisory fee. (6) Based on period end market prices as of June 30, 2026, a maximum of 6.1 million shares were issuable within 12 months under the Founders variable advisory fee.





(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, In Thousands, except share and per share data 2026 2025 GAAP net (loss) income $ (108,699 ) $ 24,525 Adjustments: Amortization 46,624 28,703 Founders advisory fees - related party 189,877 16,270 Non-recurring expenses (1) 2,934 947 Acquisition costs 12,526 828 Stock-based compensation expense 5,490 4,909 Purchase accounting impact - inventory step up (2) 10,070 — Foreign currency gain (2,554 ) (3,255 ) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3) (87,663 ) (11,694 ) Adjusted net income $ 68,605 $ 61,233 Shares used in computing GAAP Earnings Per Share (diluted) 158,663,642 156,039,133 Options (4) 7,110,289 — Shares underlying Founders fixed advisory fees (5) — (7,071,183 ) Shares underlying Founders variable advisory fees (6) — — Shares used in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted) 165,773,931 148,967,950 GAAP (Loss) Earnings Per Share (diluted) $ (0.69 ) $ 0.16 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted) $ 0.41 $ 0.41



