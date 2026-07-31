nVent Expands Data Center Liquid Cooling Capacity

160,000 square foot site will support growing liquid cooling demand from AI and high-performance computing environments

Company’s third liquid cooling manufacturing expansion in three years, adding more than 400,000 square feet of new space



LONDON, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced the lease of additional manufacturing space at a second location in Blaine, Minnesota. The new 160,000 square-foot site will expand nVent's capacity to manufacture data center liquid cooling solutions, supporting the surging demand for liquid cooling technologies that enable artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing. This marks nVent's third data center liquid cooling capacity expansion in three years, adding more than 400,000 square feet of new space overall.

The new site is expected to begin production in the first half of 2027 and employ more than 200 people.

"Expanding our data center capacity reflects the growing need for liquid cooling solutions and the strength of customer demand," said Sara Zawoyski, President, nVent Systems Protection. "With more than a decade of liquid cooling leadership, deep technical expertise, and a proven ability to manufacture at scale, nVent is well positioned to lead the AI-driven shift to liquid cooling and high-performance computing."

nVent is a leader and innovator in liquid cooling with more than a decade of experience helping global cloud service providers and data center operators solve increasingly complex cooling challenges. The company has deployed more than two gigawatts of liquid cooling and collaborates closely with leading chip manufacturers and hyperscalers to develop solutions that are future-ready for the next generation of AI infrastructure.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world’s most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis.

Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

Investor Contact

Tony Riter

Vice President, Investor Relations

nVent

763.204.7750

Tony.Riter@nVent.com