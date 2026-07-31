LAF Technology Launches RailFlex™ Railway Flexitank Series for Cross-Border Bulk Liquid Transportation

QINGDAO, China, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qingdao LAF Technology Co., Ltd., a China-based flexitank manufacturer specializing in bulk liquid transportation solutions, announces the launch of RailFlex™, a railway-specific flexitank series engineered for long-distance transportation of non-hazardous bulk liquids across international rail networks.

Unlike conventional flexitanks primarily designed for ocean container transportation, RailFlex™ has been developed specifically for railway logistics environments, addressing key challenges including continuous vibration, mechanical impact, temperature fluctuations, extended transportation cycles, and multimodal logistics requirements.

The launch represents LAF Technology’s continued expansion of flexitank applications beyond traditional maritime transportation into emerging cross-border railway logistics networks, providing global customers with a specialized solution for efficient, reliable, and sustainable bulk liquid transportation.





Key Takeaways

LAF Technology launches RailFlex™, a railway-specific flexitank solution designed for international rail logistics.





Global flexitank market expected to grow from approximately USD 1.14 billion in 2024 to USD 7.52 billion by 2034.





RailFlex™ supports railway applications with certifications including China CRCC, U.S. AAR, and Ukrainian Railways.





Three configurations are available: RailFlex™ Arctic, RailFlex™ Pro, and RailFlex™ Max.





The solution supports transportation of compatible non-hazardous liquids including edible oils, wine, juice concentrates, lubricants, industrial oils, and latex.



RailFlex™ Designed for the Challenges of Railway Logistics

Rail transportation presents different operational requirements compared with conventional ocean freight.

Long-distance railway logistics may involve:

Continuous vibration over thousands of kilometers

Acceleration, braking, and shunting forces

Temperature variations across different regions

Multiple loading and unloading operations

Transfers between rail, road, and ocean transportation modes



International railway corridors, including China-Europe rail routes spanning several thousand kilometers, require packaging systems capable of maintaining structural reliability throughout extended transportation cycles.

Some routes experience severe winter conditions, with temperatures potentially falling below -40°C, creating additional requirements for material flexibility, durability, and product protection.

“Conventional flexitanks were mainly developed for ocean container transportation, while railway logistics presents a completely different operating environment,” said Fiona Wang, Deputy General Manager of Global Sales at LAF Technology. “RailFlex™ was engineered specifically for railway transportation conditions, helping customers move bulk liquids through complex international logistics networks with improved reliability and confidence.”

Through structural optimization, material development, and application-focused engineering, RailFlex™ provides a dedicated bulk liquid transportation solution for railway and multimodal logistics scenarios.

Supporting the Growth of Multimodal Bulk Liquid Transportation

Global supply chains are increasingly adopting diversified transportation models combining rail, road, and ocean networks.

For bulk liquid transportation, companies are seeking solutions that improve container utilization, reduce packaging requirements, and provide greater flexibility across international routes.

RailFlex™ combines flexitank efficiency with railway-focused engineering, enabling companies to expand bulk liquid transportation options beyond traditional ocean shipping routes.

The development of railway-specific flexitank technology reflects the broader transformation of global logistics networks as businesses seek more resilient and flexible transportation solutions.

Global Flexitank Market Growth Drives Industry Innovation

The global flexitank market continues to expand as industries seek alternatives to traditional liquid transportation methods, including drums, IBC containers, and ISO tanks.

According to industry research, the global flexitank market was valued at approximately USD 1.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 7.52 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 20.70%.

Market growth is driven by:

Increasing international trade of liquid commodities

Higher container utilization efficiency

Expansion of multimodal logistics networks

Reduced packaging and return logistics costs

Growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions



Asia-Pacific remains one of the largest flexitank markets, supported by increasing exports of food-grade liquids, edible oils, agricultural products, and industrial materials.

Multilayer flexitanks represent a significant market segment due to their enhanced strength, durability, and contamination protection capabilities.

Global Flexitank Industry Landscape and Market Participants

The global flexitank industry includes manufacturers, packaging technology companies, and bulk liquid logistics providers serving food, beverage, agriculture, chemical, energy, and industrial markets.

Representative participants in the global flexitank industry include:

LAF Technology — China-based flexitank manufacturer specializing in container, food-grade, industrial, railway, reefer, and truck flexitank solutions

— China-based flexitank manufacturer specializing in container, food-grade, industrial, railway, reefer, and truck flexitank solutions SIA Flexitanks — Flexitank manufacturing and supply solutions

— Flexitank manufacturing and supply solutions MY FLEXITANK — Flexitank manufacturing solutions

— Flexitank manufacturing solutions HOYER GmbH — Bulk liquid logistics and transportation services

— Bulk liquid logistics and transportation services Büscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH — Flexible packaging solutions

— Flexible packaging solutions KriCon Group BV — Flexitank products and logistics solutions

— Flexitank products and logistics solutions TRUST Flexitanks — Flexitank supply solutions

— Flexitank supply solutions Braid Logistics UK Ltd. — Bulk liquid logistics services

— Bulk liquid logistics services Bulk Liquid Solutions — Bulk liquid transportation solutions



As global supply chains evolve, flexitank manufacturers are increasingly developing specialized solutions for railway transportation, refrigerated logistics, high-capacity container applications, and multimodal supply chains.

Three RailFlex™ Configurations for Different Applications

RailFlex™ includes three configurations designed for different railway transportation requirements:

Product Application RailFlex™ Arctic Designed for cold-climate railway corridors requiring enhanced low-temperature performance and structural reliability RailFlex™ Pro Developed for standard railway transportation and medium- to long-distance cross-border logistics routes RailFlex™ Max Optimized for 40-foot container applications requiring higher cargo efficiency and improved utilization

Typical flexitank capacities range from approximately 14,000–26,000 liters for 20-foot containers and 8,000–28,000 liters for 40-foot containers.

International Certifications Support Global Applications

RailFlex™ has obtained railway-related certifications and approvals supporting international applications:

Certification Region China CRCC Chinese railway applications U.S. AAR North American railway applications Ukrainian Railways Ukrainian railway system

LAF Technology was the first flexitank operator in Asia approved by the American Railroads Impact Test.

For food-grade applications, LAF flexitanks comply with internationally recognized standards including FDA 21 CFR, EU 10/2011, FSSC 22000, KOSHER, HALAL, ISO 9001, and ISO 14001.

LAF Technology: Global Flexitank Manufacturing Capability

Founded in 2007, Qingdao LAF Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in engineering, manufacturing, and global supply of bulk liquid transportation solutions.

The company manufactures:

Container flexitanks

Food-grade flexitanks

Industrial flexitanks

Reefer flexitanks

Truck Flexitank

Trailer flexitank systems

Railway flexitank solutions (RailFlex™)

Container liners

Paper IBC

IBC liner

Dry Bulk Liner



LAF serves customers in more than 100 countries through a global service network covering major logistics regions. The company also provides OEM and ODM services, including customized specifications, branding solutions, and application-based engineering support.

Smart Manufacturing and Sustainable Development

In 2026, LAF Technology launched an ESG-oriented smart industrial park in Qingdao, China.

Covering approximately 51,000 square meters, the facility integrates smart manufacturing systems, digital production management, renewable energy solutions, and supply chain coordination.

The industrial park includes a 15,000-square-meter solar photovoltaic system generating approximately 1.72 million kWh annually, supporting lower-carbon manufacturing practices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is RailFlex™?

A: RailFlex™ is a railway-specific flexitank solution developed by LAF Technology for long-distance transportation of non-hazardous bulk liquids.

Q: What makes railway flexitanks different from conventional flexitanks?

A: Railway flexitanks must withstand continuous vibration, mechanical impact, temperature changes, and extended transportation cycles. RailFlex™ is engineered specifically for these conditions.

Q: What liquids can RailFlex™ transport?

A: RailFlex™ supports compatible non-hazardous liquids including edible oils, wine, juice concentrates, lubricants, industrial oils, and latex.

Q: What is the capacity of a flexitank?

A: Typical capacities range from 14,000–26,000 liters for 20-foot containers and 8,000–28,000 liters for 40-foot containers.

About Qingdao LAF Technology

Qingdao LAF Technology Co., Ltd. is a China-based flexitank manufacturer specializing in bulk liquid transportation solutions.

Since 2007, LAF has developed flexitank technologies and logistics solutions serving global industries including food and beverage, agriculture, chemicals, energy, and international transportation.

The company provides engineered solutions for the safe, efficient, and sustainable transportation of non-hazardous bulk liquids worldwide.

Media Contact

Company Name: LAF Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Catherine Zhou

Email: sales@flexitank.net.cn

Website: https://www.laftechnology.com

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