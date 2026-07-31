NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (596/2014/EU).

ART SHARE 002 S.A.

16, rue E. Ruppert, L-2453 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S.L: B273672

Ticker: BAC1EU

For Immediate Release

ART SHARE 002 S.A.

(“Art Share 002” or the “Company”)

Art Share 002 (ARTX: BAC1EU) Announces Delay in Annual Report Publication

Luxembourg, 31 July 2026

Art Share 002 (ARTX: BAC1EU), the sole holder of the iconic artwork “Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, 1963” by Francis Bacon, and a company listed on the ARTEX Global Market (“ARTEX GM”), announces a delay in the publication of its annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 December 2025 (“Financial Statements”).

In accordance with the Admission and Operating Rules of ARTEX GM, the Company is required to publish its audited results no later than six months from its financial year end. After consulting with its auditors, Group Audit Luxembourg, the Company has been made aware that the audit process is near completion, however, requires additional time to complete. The audit is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks and shall be published as soon as possible.

Notwithstanding the delay, the Company will continue to make announcements as and when there are developments that requirement announcement in accordance with its obligations under the rules of ARTEX GM.

About Art Share 002 S.A.

Art Share 002 is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg existing as a securitisation undertaking (organisme de titrisation) within the meaning of the law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended (the “Securitisation Law”). It has been set-up to issue shares, tracking the economic risk associated with the Artwork and any other associated risks within the meaning of article 53 of the Securitisation Law, financed inter alia by the class B shares issued by Art Share 002. The principal activity of Art Share 002 is to hold and securitise the Artwork, as well as assuming risks, existing or future, relating to the holding of the Artwork.

Art Share 002 is managed by a board of directors who are Mrs Ursula Schmidt, Mr Edouard de Burlet and Mr Ronan Le Bouc.

For further details relating to the contents of this announcement, please contact:

Investor Relations - Investor-relations@artshare002.com

Press contacts

Amit Sharma – Amit.sharma@artexgm.com

Notes:

This announcement includes information that is inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of ART SHARE 002 is Edouard de Burlet, Director.

Legal Entity Identifier: 254900OEKYEX6EFPVO79.

Disclaimer:

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions, and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Art Share 002 ("Forward-looking Statements"). These Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These Forward-looking Statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast.