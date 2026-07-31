$PRCT Securities: Suffer Losses on Your PROCEPT BioRobotics Investment? BFA Law Reminds Investors of the Securities Fraud Lawsuit to Recover Losses

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for securities fraud after significant stock drops resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Procept, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/procept-biorobotics-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Procept ($PRCT) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 22, 2026

September 22, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging that Procept artificially inflated its financial performance via an extensive discount program that incentivized customers to place bulk orders in excess of underlying procedures

Securities fraud alleging that Procept artificially inflated its financial performance via an extensive discount program that incentivized customers to place bulk orders in excess of underlying procedures Largest Alleged Stock Drop: February 26-27, 2026 – 18% Stock Drop

February 26-27, 2026 – 18% Stock Drop Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights





Investors have until September 22, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Procept common stock. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. It is captioned Operating Engineers Construction Industry and Miscellaneous Pension Fund v. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, et al., No. 26-cv-7691.

Why is Procept Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Procept is a medical technology company that sells surgical devices used in the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or enlarged prostate. Procept sells its robotic system as well as handpieces, which are the single-use disposable instruments used during each procedure.

During the relevant period, Procept stated that its handpiece sales were in line with the number of procedures performed. The company stated that its customers “tend to order as they need [a] product.” The company also stated that the “differential” between procedures and handpiece sales had “remained relatively consistent.”

As alleged, Procept’s sales were driven by an extensive discount program that incentivized customers to place bulk handpiece orders in excess of underlying procedures. Procept’s discount program had caused handpiece orders to materially exceed procedures in every quarter during the relevant period.

Why did Procept’s Stock Drop?



On August 6, 2025, Procept announced fiscal Q2 2025 results, revealing that handpiece unit shipments had unexpectedly deteriorated. This news caused the price of Procept stock to decline $7.28 per share, or 16% over a two-day trading period, from a closing price of $45.69 per share on August 6, 2025, to $38.41 per share on August 8, 2025.

On November 4, 2025, Procept announced fiscal Q3 2025 results, revealing that it was reducing annual handpiece sales guidance by 1,000 units and admitted that some customers were “probably carrying too much” inventory. This news caused the price of Procept stock to decline $3.72 per share, or 10% over a two-day trading period, from a closing price of $35.02 per share on November 4, 2025, to $31.30 per share on November 6, 2025.

Then, on February 25, 2026, Procept announced fiscal Q4 2025 results, revealing that U.S. handpiece unit sales had materially exceeded procedures in every quarter since Q1 2023, resulting in cumulative excess field inventory of more than 10,000 units. The company also revealed that U.S. handpiece unit sales had contracted by approximately 30%. This news caused the price of Procept stock to decline $5.15 per share, or 18% over a two-day trading period, from a closing price of $27.84 per share on February 25, 2026, to $22.69 per share on February 27, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/procept-biorobotics-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Procept, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/procept-biorobotics-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/procept-biorobotics-class-action-lawsuit

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