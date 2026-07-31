Perella Weinberg Announces Partner Promotions

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced the promotion of eight Managing Directors to Partners of the Firm.

Sam Alnouri – Financial Services, New York

Serdj Balach – Industrials, New York

Markus Freund – Financing & Capital Solutions, Munich

Edyta Lipka – Financials & Technology, London

Adam Lubart – Healthcare, New York

Ridwan Obaray – Healthcare, New York

Matt Rahmani – Financing & Capital Solutions, New York

Andrew Stockdale – Financial Services, London





“We are pleased to announce the promotion of these eight exceptional bankers to Partner,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “Each has strengthened our platform through their commercial achievements, intense client focus, and dedication to their teams. Their promotions reflect the confidence we have in their ability to contribute to our Partnership and help lead the Firm forward.”

Biographies

Sam Alnouri advises clients across the Financial Services sector, with a particular focus on insurance services.

He has more than 15 years of financial services experience and joined Perella Weinberg in 2024.

Mr. Alnouri received a Bachelor in Business Administration from the College of William & Mary and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Serdj Balach advises clients across the broader industrials sector with a focus on chemicals and specialty materials.

He has more than 15 years of investment banking experience and joined Perella Weinberg in 2020.

Mr. Balach received a Bachelor of Arts from Northwestern University and a Master of Business Administration from the Darden School at the University of Virginia.

Markus Freund advises clients on capital structure, restructuring, liability management, distressed M&A, and private capital solutions.

He has more than 15 years of investment banking experience and joined Perella Weinberg in 2021.

Mr. Freund earned a Diploma in Business Administration and a Diploma in Languages, Cultural Studies and Economics from the University of Passau.

Edyta Lipka advises clients across Europe in the Financials & Technology sector, with a particular focus on payments and FinTech.

She has more than 15 years of investment banking experience and joined Perella Weinberg in 2021.

Ms. Lipka holds a Master’s degree in Finance from Poznań University of Economics.

Adam Lubart advises clients in the healthcare sector, with a focus on medtech.

He has over 12 years of investment banking experience and joined Perella Weinberg in 2014.

Mr. Lubart received a Bachelor of Arts from Hamilton College and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School.

Ridwan Obaray advises clients in the healthcare sector, with a focus on healthcare technology.

He has nearly 20 years of investment banking experience and joined Perella Weinberg in 2019.

Mr. Obaray received a Bachelor of Arts from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration from Georgetown University.

Matt Rahmani advises clients on capital solutions and capital structure optimization, as well as liability management and restructuring transactions.

He has more than 15 years of corporate finance experience and joined Perella Weinberg in 2016.

Mr. Rahmani received a Bachelor of Science from Yeshiva University. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Andrew Stockdale advises clients across the financial services sector.

He has more than 15 years of investment banking experience and joined Perella Weinberg in 2022.

Mr. Stockdale received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Nottingham.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Chicago, Munich, Palm Beach, Denver, Calgary, and Greenwich.

Contacts

For Perella Weinberg Investor Relations: investors@pwpartners.com

For Perella Weinberg Media: media@pwpartners.com