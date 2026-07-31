Green Thumb Expands Pennsylvania Retail Footprint with the Opening of RISE Dispensary Hanover

RISE Dispensaries will serve patients of South Central Pennsylvania with the opening of RISE Dispensary Hanover, located at 361 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover, PA 17331.

RISE Dispensary Hanover will host their grand opening celebration for its patients and the community in late August, with the date to be announced soon.

Continuing with RISE’s new store opening tradition, profits from the RISE Dispensary Hanover grand opening will benefit local non-profit Friends & Neighbors of Pennsylvania.





CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries, an industry leading cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb" or the "Company") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the opening of RISE Dispensary Hanover in Hanover, Pennsylvania. The new RISE store is located at 361 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover, PA 17331.

RISE Dispensary Hanover brings Pennsylvania patients best-in-class products and convenient services, such as online pre-order for pick up. RISE Dispensary Hanover is open 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays, offering a variety of products from Green Thumb's portfolio, including RYTHM premium flower, full-spectrum vapes and concentrates, Good Green flower, (inc)ensored troches, and Doctor Solomon's topicals.

"Pennsylvania is a priority market for us, and we are thrilled to bring the RISE experience to the Hanover community," said Anthony Georgiadis, President of Green Thumb Industries. "We look forward to serving patients throughout York and Adams Counties with our award-winning products, including RYTHM and Good Green, and are proud to support Friends & Neighbors through our First Day Profit program."

As a part of RISE's tradition to give back to each community in which it serves, profits from RISE Dispensary Hanover’s grand opening event will benefit Friends & Neighbors of Pennsylvania. Friends & Neighbors is York County’s only comprehensive street outreach organization, building lasting relationships with people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.

"We're honored to have RISE Dispensary Hanover walk alongside us, whose grand opening support helps fund the street outreach and day-center work that guides our unhoused neighbors in Hanover and across York County toward stable housing," said Crystal Perry, Executive Director of Friends & Neighbors of Pennsylvania. "Every day our outreach team meets people where they are and welcomes them into our downtown resource center. Receiving support from RISE and other partners keeps that continuum of care going for our community.”

RISE Dispensary Hanover will host its grand opening event in late August. The event will feature special patient deals and promotions that run throughout the weekend, including doorbuster deals on products, giveaways, and refreshments available from a local food truck.

Green Thumb joined the Pennsylvania community in 2017 and currently operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Danville where the Company produces its branded products including RYTHM premium flower, full-spectrum vapes and concentrates, Good Green flower, &Shine troches, and Doctor Solomon's topicals. In addition to RISE Dispensary Hanover other RISE Dispensaries in Pennsylvania include locations in Carlisle, Chambersburg, Cranberry, Duncansville, Erie on Lake, Erie on Peach, Grove City, Hermitage, King of Prussia, Latrobe, Lebanon, Meadville, Mechanicsburg, Monroeville, New Castle, Philadelphia, Steelton, Warminster, and York.

For more information on RISE Dispensaries' locations, product offerings, or other services, visit www.risecannabis.com.

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries is a national cannabis retailer on a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis. Founded by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, RISE Dispensaries bring patients and customers the best, hand-picked products at a great value — all while providing best-in-class service, such as home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations and mobile pre-ordering (services vary by market). RISE offers premium, high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming environment, featuring Green Thumb's award-winning family of brands such as &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to over 120 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at www.risecannabis.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Green Thumb Industries Inc. and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements . Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such statements. Green Thumb Industries Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Andy Grossman

EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257

Media Contact:

GTI Communications

media@gtigrows.com

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