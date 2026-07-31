Regeneron Awards $150,000 to Winners of the 2026 Regeneron Prize for Creative Innovation

Early-career scientists from New York University, Stanford University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute were recognized for their ambitious "dream project" proposals

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced the recipients of the 2026 Regeneron Prize for Creative Innovation (“the Regeneron Prize”). This annual award celebrates outstanding early-career scientists, nominated by their research universities, whose creativity and innovation set new standards in biomedical research. Winners are chosen by a panel of Regeneron scientists based on the scientific merit, originality and creativity of 'dream project' proposals.

"The Regeneron Prize exists because of a simple but profound truth that I've lived firsthand: behind every scientist who changes the world, there are people who believed in them first," said George Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Board co-Chair, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron. "I would never have become who I am and never have had the audacity to pursue ideas that others thought were impossible, without the mentors and supporters who saw something in me and set me on this path. That's exactly what the Regeneron Prize does for these extraordinary young scientists, who I know hold the potential to help shape the future of human health."

This year’s winners are:

Simon Vecchioni, Ph.D. of New York University, winner of the postdoctoral category, who was awarded $50,000 for his dream project proposal about using DNA crystal lattices as programmable tools for the early detection of cancer.





of New York University, winner of the who was awarded $50,000 for his dream project proposal about using DNA crystal lattices as programmable tools for the early detection of cancer. Siyuan Du, Ph.D. of Stanford University, a winner of the graduate category, who was awarded $25,000 for her dream project proposal about using cryo-ET technology to map the structure and function of heterochromatin — a genomic region critical for gene regulation and genome integrity. Her findings could illuminate how abnormal chromatin states contribute to aging and cancer and point toward new strategies for reprogramming cell states.





of Stanford University, a winner of the who was awarded $25,000 for her dream project proposal about using cryo-ET technology to map the structure and function of heterochromatin — a genomic region critical for gene regulation and genome integrity. Her findings could illuminate how abnormal chromatin states contribute to aging and cancer and point toward new strategies for reprogramming cell states. Frank Peters of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, also a winner of the graduate category, who was awarded $25,000 for his dream project proposal which involved using lithographic optogenetics to spatially specify cell types during 3D-printing of vascular organoids, enabling the three-dimensional study of fully intact in vitro vascular networks.



The winners’ institutions also each received $5,000 in awards to support their seminar series. Seven other finalists received $5,000 each, resulting in a total of $150,000 awarded this year.

“It is inspiring to see the exceptional work being done by early-career researchers like Dr. Vecchioni, Dr. Du and Mr. Peters,” said David Glass, M.D., Vice President of Research at Regeneron. “Their commitment to advancing science and improving human health is truly remarkable. We look forward to seeing the impact of their research in the years ahead.”

The Regeneron Prize for Creative Innovation was established in 2013 to foster the next generation of scientific leaders and is part of Regeneron’s STEM-Fueled™ programs and partnerships supporting future innovators. Requests for applications are sent to academic institutions each December, and institutions may nominate two graduate students and two postdoctoral fellows. In addition to dream project proposals, submissions must include a curriculum vitae and publication samples for the selection committee to review each nominee’s scholarly productivity. For more information, please email science.education@regeneron.com.



About the Winners



Dr. Vecchioni completed his Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering at Columbia University, where he studied with Shalom Wind. He completed a postdoctoral fellowship studying DNA crystals at New York University with James Canary, Ned Seeman, and Ruojie Sha. He will begin his first faculty position at Imperial College London this summer.

Dr. Du completed her Ph.D. in Chemistry at Stanford University, where she studied enzyme catalysis using X-ray crystallography in Daniel Herschlag's laboratory. She begins a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco, this summer.

Mr. Peters is a Ph.D. student in Biomedical Engineering in Dr. Leo Wan's laboratory at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he studies tissue morphogenesis using optogenetics to control cellular chirality. While there, Mr. Peters co-founded the Flying Pig Society, an organization committed to fostering innovation.



About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

At Regeneron, science and responsible business practices go hand in hand. This conviction guides our 2030 responsibility goals, focused on delivering life-transforming medicines, expanding access to care, and supporting colleagues, communities and the ecosystems essential to human health. Through STEM-Fueled™, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search and the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, Regeneron helps cultivate the next generation of STEM innovators. Regeneron has been repeatedly recognized for these efforts by the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices and the Civic 50 list of America’s most community-minded companies.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or X.

Media Contact:

Tara Naugle

914-648-9917

Tara.Naugle@Regeneron.com