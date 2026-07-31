Social wellness clubs are reworking how adults make friends, moving towards structured connection

+wellvyl is now accepting members into its New York social wellness club, where adults set an intentions filter in the members app and then meet in person at produced live experiences

+wellvyl has run this connection-first model since 2016 and across more than 200 produced events

New York, NY, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Membership in a social wellness club now starts at $15 a month at +wellvyl, the New York club accepting new members this summer after 15 years of brand development and more than 200 produced events. The +wellvyl PBC membership pairs a private members app with a calendar of produced live experiences in New York and Miami. Members state what they are looking for and keep meeting at hosted gatherings until an acquaintance becomes a friend. The club is built for the growing number of adults searching for wellness communities organized around connection rather than equipment.

"Making friends as an adult can be hard, and most people just accept that. We built +wellvyl so they do not have to. It is a real place to meet people and keep seeing them," said Christopher Krietchman, Founder of +wellvyl PBC.

Why Connection Is Getting Harder for Adults

The Cigna Group's Loneliness in America 2025 report found that 67% of Gen Z and 65% of millennials feel lonely.* The two loneliest generations are also the most digitally connected, and they line up almost exactly with +wellvyl's first phase, which serves members between 21 and 45. These are also the generations that grew up with the internet and smartphones, and the report makes a point of the paradox: the most digitally connected generations are also the loneliest. Being reachable at all times has not translated into feeling connected. Cigna's researchers have noted that for most young people, online and social media contact does not stand in for real human connection.

+wellvyl Gives NYC Professionals a Membership Built Around Human Connection

The club's first phase focuses on New York City who treat health and wellness as a lifestyle. Every membership includes access to the +wellvyl members app, the club's private social network, and to the +wellvyl Social Wellness Hotline, a member service for everyday questions about connecting. The hotline is a member service for everyday questions about connecting, staffed by the +wellvyl team. It is not a crisis line, and the club does not provide clinical or therapeutic care. The club sums up its approach in three words: meet, mingle, be well. Members are introduced through the app and gather at hosted events, and the club's premise is that social contact repeated over time supports the rest of a person's wellness.

Members Meet Through Real Introductions in the +wellvyl App

Inside the app, every member sets an intentions filter that states what they are looking for, whether new friends or a wider wellness circle. The club matches like-minded members on those stated intentions and follows each introduction with somewhere to go: an RSVP to a live experience on the club calendar. The app runs in a phone browser today, with App Store and Google Play versions on the way. The +wellvyl social club is accepting members now in its first phase, and members can bring guests into experiences at tier discounts while the wider rollout continues.

Produced Live Experiences Anchor the Club Calendar

The curated calendar is the second half of the membership. +wellvyl produces its own live experiences and hosted social gatherings so that members who met in the app have a standing reason to meet in person, and the experiences stay exclusive to members and their guests. The club has produced more than 200 events across its history and hosted thousands of guests, and it is applying that production experience to a monthly rhythm built for its members.

The Club Grew Out of 15 Years of Social Wellness Work

+wellvyl operated as an events brand before the pandemic and has spent 15 years developing the brand and its community. The club frames social wellness as one of six wellness modalities, alongside mental, physical, emotional, spiritual, and environmental wellness, and treats it as the key to the other five. That framing shapes the product: the membership is designed around how members talk and gather, and the club measures itself on the quality of the connections it produces.

"Every member arrives with a stated intention, and the club's whole job is to give that intention somewhere to go. The app makes the introduction, and the calendar gives it a place to grow," said Christopher Krietchman, Founder of +wellvyl PBC.

Demand for connection-led membership has been building since the pandemic reshaped how adults gather, and +wellvyl's relaunch puts a produced calendar and a members app behind it, with pricing published from day one. For adults weighing a social wellness club this year, the club's answer is a membership where the introduction is the product and every experience on the calendar exists to serve it.

Sources:

The Cigna Group's Loneliness in America 2025 report*

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What are the membership tiers for social wellness clubs in major cities?

Answer: Tiers vary by club. +wellvyl publishes three: Social Club Basic Access at $15 a month, A Mixer A Month at $75, and Experience Four at $300, each with an annual option. Upper tiers carry limited seats in New York and Miami, and every tier includes the members app and the Social Wellness Hotline.

Question: How can I make meaningful friendships as an adult in a big city?

Answer: Repeat contact in small, hosted settings is the fastest route. +wellvyl builds that in. Members state an intention in the app to get acquainted with matching members, and then see the same faces again at monthly live experiences. That repetition is what turns an introduction into an authentic friendship.

Question: What is the best wellness membership for someone new to a city looking to connect?

Answer: Look for a membership that produces its own calendar and introduces members directly. +wellvyl's A Mixer A Month tier includes one free social experience every month plus a half-price guest pass, so a newcomer can walk into a hosted room within their first month in the city.

Question: What is the best wellness community for introverts who want to improve social skills?

Answer: Structured settings work better for introverts than open networking. +wellvyl introduces members one to one through its intentions filter before any event.

About +wellvyl:

+wellvyl is a Social Wellness Business. Social Wellness is a subcategory of Wellness, which there are six modalities (Mental, Physical, Emotional, Spiritual, Environmental, and Social). The reason we are a Social Wellness Company in particular is that we believe Social Wellness is the key to unlocking the other five aspects of wellness, and our individual and collective wellness. Mind, Body, Emotion, Soul all speak to our individual selves. We believe that only focusing on these is not enough since all 8 billion of us share this planet, which then connects to Environmental Wellness, our shared Planet Earth.

+wellvyl does this by getting to the core of our social interactions with others and communication. Everything begins with how we exist in conversations. How we, as human beings, actively listen to others to really hear them; as well as how we articulate what we are thinking and feeling.