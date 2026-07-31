The Orange Giant Announces ZHAI Has Entered Full Production

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orange Giant , an independent game development studio, announced that ZHAI has entered full production. The milestone moves the third-person open-world action-adventure into an active development phase focused on refining its core mechanics, combat systems and high-fidelity visuals.





Set in the fractured world of Il’Navir, ZHAI follows a warrior who awakens with no memory and an erased identity. As an ancient threat returns and conflict divides the rival tribes, players must explore vast regions, recover fragments of Zhai’s past and help unite rival groups against a growing danger.

The game combines exploration, survival and story-driven progression across forests, deserts, frozen mountains, floating islands and other distinct environments. Players will encounter cultures, creatures and bosses while uncovering the history of Il’Navir.

Combat centers on elemental powers connected to the world’s tribes, supported by chain attacks, combo systems, crowd control and environmental strategy. ZHAI’s Memory Skill Tree connects character progression with the narrative, allowing recovered memories to unlock forgotten techniques and additional combat options.

Current production work includes refinement of pre-alpha systems, traversal, environmental interactions and the visual presentation of Il’Navir. The studio’s global creative network is contributing across design, narrative, gameplay and technical development as the project moves toward future milestones.

“Entering full production marks an important step for ZHAI and for The Orange Giant,” said Kevin Grunder of The Orange Giant. “The development team is now focused on the systems and visual details that will shape the player experience while continuing to share progress with the community.”

The Orange Giant is maintaining an open development approach by releasing early world visuals, gameplay snippets and development updates across its social platforms. The studio is also inviting feedback from players as development continues. A release date awaits its formal announcement.

The project’s origins are tied to the recovery of one of the studio’s founders following a motorbike accident and coma. His mind escaped into another world of its own workings, and encountering an orange giant laid the foundations for building the studio and creating worlds and stories that anyone out there can also escape to.

About The Orange Giant





The Orange Giant is a game development studio focused on building story-led worlds rooted in emotion, discovery and exploration. Supported by an international creative network, the studio brings together game design, storytelling and technology to create interactive experiences for players worldwide.



