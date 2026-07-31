Acorn – Provider of Monitoring and Control Solutions for Mission-Critical Assets Hosts Q2 Earnings Call Thursday Aug. 6th at 11am ET

WILMINGTON, Del., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACFN), provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for generators, gas pipelines, cell tower campuses and other critical infrastructure, will report its second quarter 2026 results premarket on Thursday, August 6th and host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Jan Loeb, President & CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO & COO of OmniMetrix, will answer investor questions following prepared remarks. All investors are encouraged to participate.

Conference Call & Replay Date/Time: Thursday, August 6th at 11:00am ET Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int'l) Replay/Transcript: Audio replay and transcript to be posted online here Questions may also be submitted via email to: acfn@catalyst-ir.com

About Acorn ( www.acornenergy.com ) and OmniMetrixTM ( www.omnimetrix.net )

Acorn’s 99%-owned OmniMetrix subsidiary is a pioneering leader in wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for critical infrastructure assets including standby generators, cell tower campuses, gas pipelines, data centers and utility networks. OmniMetrix has also recently launched a product line that provides cutting-edge infrastructure security solutions for cell towers, data centers and utility networks. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential endpoints, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies in sectors including telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, data centers, retail, public transportation, energy distribution and government facilities, as well as residential customers through generator dealers.

OmniMetrix’s industry-leading, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable, provide security, and can also enable automated “demand response” electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

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Investor Relations Contacts

Catalyst IR

William Jones, 267-987-2082

David Collins, 212-924-9800

acfn@catalyst-ir.com