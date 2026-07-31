Mobilicom to Report Financial and Operational Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026, on Thursday, August 13, 2026

Palo Alto, California, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW) (“Mobilicom” or the “Company”), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced that it will issue a press release with financial results and operational highlights for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, after the Nasdaq Stock Market closes on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

The Company’s management will also discuss these results and other recent developments, followed by a Q&A session, on a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT the same day. Investors are invited to email questions to the Company in advance to: ir@mobilicom.com.

Conference call & webcast info:

Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 4:30 pm EDT

US Dial-in:

1-877-451-6152 US Toll Free

1-201-389-0879 US Toll

Conference ID: 13761974

Please register in advance: HERE

A recording of the webcast will be available in the "EARNINGS UPDATE" section on ir.mobilicom.com for those unable to attend the live event.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Chris Donovan

Mobilicom Ltd

ir@mobilicom.com