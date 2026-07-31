Toccata Announces Canaro, a Saskatchewan-Built Remote Monitoring Platform with Satellite Connectivity

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toccata Inc., the Saskatchewan-based technology company behind the remote property monitoring product CabinPulse, today announced Canaro, its next-generation, enterprise-focused monitoring platform with unprecedented connectivity options.

Canaro is a first-in-class remote monitoring platform that supports sensor data transmission from almost anywhere. With built-in Wi-Fi, cellular and satellite connectivity, high-accuracy sensors built in, robust power management, and support for peripheral sensors and actuators up to 10 km away, Canaro is a general-purpose platform designed to solve almost any remote monitoring challenge.

“Canaro is the result of years of problem solving and working with customers with diverse monitoring needs,” said Noah Little, Founder of Toccata. “We’re confident that it will improve accessibility of remote monitoring to operators across industries.”

Three-tier connectivity, no configuration required

Canaro can work almost anywhere, staying connected via Wi-Fi, cellular and, in the most remote regions, satellite. If Wi-Fi drops, Canaro stays connected over cellular. If cellular drops, the Pro model falls back to satellite automatically, minimizing interruptions to monitoring. Canaro is among the first remote monitoring platforms to offer this kind of automatic three-tier connectivity failover in a single, plug-and-play package.

Designed for simplicity in deployment and use, Canaro requires no SIM cards, network configuration or technicians. Once the device is connected to power, it is live.

Powering Canaro’s connectivity is Toccata’s network partner, Montreal-based Terrestar Solutions Inc. As Canada’s only Canadian-controlled mobile satellite operator, Terrestar extends connectivity to areas beyond the reach of terrestrial networks. Through Terrestar’s Hybrid IoT solution, Canaro benefits from reliable terrestrial and satellite coverage across Canada, as well as global connectivity enabled by more than 500 terrestrial carrier partners and the Skylo satellite network.

“Terrestar is pleased to partner with Toccata on the upcoming Canaro platform,” said Stéphane Miljours, Director, Business Product – IoT at Terrestar Solutions. “From the start, Canaro represented the type of use case we envisioned for our Hybrid IoT solution. Together, we aim to help extend connectivity to more communities and remote areas across Canada.”

Built-in sensors and an on-platform AI layer

Canaro Hubs also feature a suite of built-in sensors, including ambient temperature, humidity, power, air quality, CO2, VOCs, vibration, tamper and noise. Having these common sensors built in vastly simplifies deployment for most customers.

One of the most significant new features launching with Canaro is Interlude, Toccata’s proprietary AI layer built directly into the platform. Interlude continuously analyzes incoming sensor data and flags patterns, anomalies and trends that a user might not catch on their own, and can perform data analytics and generate reports in response to plain-language requests. Interlude brings Canaro beyond data collection and alerts; it is an intelligent, context-aware layer that brings cutting-edge advances in AI to everyday operators.

“Interlude is the part of Canaro I’m most excited about,” said Little. “Alerts tell you something happened. Interlude tells you if something is about to happen, or points out something you might have missed entirely.”

Availability

Canaro devices are assembled in Saskatchewan and hubs will be available in two versions, Canaro Hub and Canaro Hub Pro. Canaro will be available to partners and the general public later this summer. Visit canaro.ca to learn more.

About Toccata

Toccata Inc. is a privately held Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based full-stack data technology company building remote monitoring solutions. Founded in 2022, Toccata designs, manufactures and deploys remote monitoring hardware, embedded software, cloud platforms and connectivity, all under one roof. Beyond its own products, CabinPulse and Canaro, Toccata partners with organizations on technology challenges that require deep technical capability: consulting, custom development and long-term enterprise partnerships. Learn more at tcta.ca.

About Terrestar Solutions

Terrestar Solutions Inc. is the only Canadian-controlled mobile satellite operator engaged in the race to bring direct-to-device satellite services to smartphones and IoT devices and make anywhere-in-Canada communication a reality. Terrestar is committed to nurturing the ever-evolving, standards-based and open network ecosystem, enabling Mobile Network Operators to deliver ubiquitous communication services. Thanks to the EchoStar T1 satellite, its ground network infrastructure and 40 MHz of S-band mobile-satellite spectrum, Terrestar connects Canadians from almost anywhere in the country, even in Canada’s most remote regions, through its Strigo Mobile Satellite Service (MSS). The Strigo service also supports non-profit and First Nations organizations, a testament to the company’s powerful sense of responsibility toward the welfare and progress of the communities it serves. For more information, visit terrestarsolutions.ca or follow Terrestar on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including anticipated timelines, product features, pricing, connectivity coverage and service availability, including those related to Toccata Inc. and its collaboration with Terrestar Solutions Inc. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including receipt of applicable regulatory certifications and approvals, network availability, supply chain and manufacturing factors, and changes in partner arrangements. Product specifications, pricing, availability and shipping dates are subject to change without notice. Satellite connectivity requires a Canaro Hub Pro, a supported plan and an external antenna, and is subject to coverage limitations. Toccata Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Toccata Inc.

Media Contact

Mary Little

Director of Marketing & Business Development, Toccata Inc.

mary@tcta.ca

(639) 638-9919

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98ab859b-a4e2-4c86-9db8-aa20a8b57564