From Sponsorship to Commercial Partnership: GSJJ Custom Challenge Coins Case Study with South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police (SCFOP)

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction

GSJJ, a global leader in custom promotional products, has issued a comprehensive case study detailing the success story of its partnership with the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police (SCFOP).

GSJJ specializes in custom challenge coins , enamel pins, medals, lanyards, and a wide range of promotional gifts, serving government agencies, law enforcement organizations, and corporate clients worldwide.

The South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police (SCFOP) is a professional law enforcement organization in the United States dedicated to supporting officers and strengthening community engagement through programs, events, and institutional initiatives.

What began as a charitable sponsorship exchange gradually evolved into a strong, trusted partnership. Through fast response times, an iterative design approach, and high-quality craftsmanship in custom challenge coins, GSJJ built a solid working relationship with SCFOP. This collaboration eventually led to an official letter of appreciation, long-term website exposure, and a follow-up commercial order worth several thousand dollars.

Collaboration Process

1. Sponsorship-Based Initial Collaboration (April 2025)

The partnership began in April 2025, when SCFOP representatives reached out to GSJJ ahead of an upcoming board meeting to discuss potential sponsorship and promotional cooperation.

Recognizing that SCFOP is the best supporter of law enforcement officers in South Carolina, GSJJ approached a mutually beneficial sponsorship swap:

GSJJ provided 200 custom challenge coins as a complimentary sponsorship for SCFOP’s annual conference

In exchange, SCFOP granted two years of ad space on its website, plus a partner showcase page .

This initial exchange laid the foundation for trust and long-term collaboration between both parties.

2. Efficient Execution and Official Recognition (May-December 2025)

Following the agreement, the project moved into the design and production phase in May 2025.

SCFOP representative provided detailed feedback on the coin design, including:

Refinement of the South Carolina state outline border

Enhancement of the lion motif on the reverse side

Adjustments to engraved text and layout composition

GSJJ’s design team worked closely with SCFOP through multiple rounds of revisions. Although SCFOP had highly detailed design requirements, GSJJ responded quickly. The final version was approved after eight design iterations.

During the process, they expressed strong satisfaction with the collaboration, commenting:

“You guys are rockstars.”

Once the design was finalized, GSJJ quickly moved into commemorative coins production and logistics:

May 12, 2025: Expedited production arranged

May 22, 2025: Shipment dispatched

May 27, 2025: Order delivered

This process demonstrated that GSJJ has the capacity to offer high-speed, customized solutions and dependable overseas delivery.

The completed 200 custom challenge coins were later distributed at two major SCFOP events:

National FOP Conference in Miami (August 2025)

South Carolina State Conference (September 2025)

All 200 custom challenge coins were distributed to active members, delegates, and law enforcement representatives.





These custom challenge coins quickly became a highlight of both events, with SCFOP sharing feedback and photos. Recipients praised the weight, metal finish, and detailed enamel craftsmanship, noting their strong commemorative value.

In December 2025, SCFOP issued an official letter of appreciation and recognition to GSJJ.

The letter highlighted:

Recognition of GSJJ’s craftsmanship and product quality

Appreciation for GSJJ’s responsiveness and customer service

Formal approval for GSJJ to publicly present this collaboration as a verified success case



From Sponsorship to Commercial Partnership: GSJJ Custom Challenge Coins Case Study with South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police (SCFOP)

This further solidified GSJJ's reputation as a trusted manufacturer of custom challenge coins for law enforcement agencies.

3. Commercial Repeat Procurement (January 2026)

Following the success of the initial collaboration, SCFOP initiated a second procurement phase.

In recognition of client loyalty, SCFOP invited GSJJ to participate in an exclusive initial bidding round. GSJJ successfully secured a follow-up commercial purchase order worth thousands of dollars.

Production was completed in early January 2026, and the shipment was delivered to SCFOP headquarters in Summerville, South Carolina, on January 14, 2026.

Shortly after receiving the order, SCFOP shared positive feedback:

“We have received the coins! They look great, thank you again!”

Creating Long-Term Value in the Custom Commemorative Industry

This case demonstrates how sponsorship-based collaborations in the custom challenge coin industry can systematically evolve into long-term commercial procurement relationships driven by product quality, responsiveness, and institutional trust.

As noted by Karen Ren, GSJJ's marketing manager:

“We are truly honored to be recognized by the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police. GSJJ has been a steadfast supporter of first responders and law enforcement agencies, and we are proud to be recognized for the superior craftsmanship of every challenge coin we produce. This shift from being a sponsor to performing repeat commercial sales underlines our capabilities in product personalization, manufacturing capacity, and B2B customer service excellence.”

And, looking toward 2026 and beyond, GSJJ plans to further broaden its reach in the worldwide institutional market and expand its role as a provider of superior products to government agencies, law enforcement institutions, and enterprises globally.

About GSJJ

GSJJ is a global custom manufacturer specializing in enamel pins , custom keychains, challenge coins, custom medals , custom lanyards, and other promotional products.

The company provides:

Fast-turnaround production

End-to-end customization services

Global logistics support

Full design-to-delivery manufacturing solutions

GSJJ serves government agencies, law enforcement organizations, corporate clients, and event organizers worldwide.

Website: https://www.gs-jj.com/

E-mail: pr@gs-jj.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a6538c3-2e21-4d64-a12d-4043cdc0b1b2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88e171d7-a495-4632-a913-867e77c2eaf2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e888e600-98bf-421e-89e3-099c657a5fff