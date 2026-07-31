Frontieras North America to Adjust Share Price Following Record Offering Momentum and Commercial Milestones

The company’s Regulation A+ share price will change after August 6 following a fully subscribed inaugural offering, a same-day expansion filing to the $75 million maximum, the groundbreaking of its $850 million commercial facility, and a reserved Nasdaq ticker

Investors may participate at the current $9.01 per share through August 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT

HOUSTON, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Frontieras North America ("Frontieras" or the "Company"), an energy and environmental technology company commercializing its patented FASForm™ Solid Carbon Fractionation process, today announced that its Regulation A+ share price will increase after Aug. 6, 2026. The adjustment reflects sustained investor demand and the pace of commercial execution since the offering reopened on July 1 at $9.01 per share.

The current $9.01 share price remains available to accredited and non-accredited investors who complete their investment by Aug. 6, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The offering is conducted on the DealMaker platform at invest.frontieras.com.

A Price Set by Progress

Share price adjustments in a Regulation A+ offering follow a simple logic: As a company executes, its valuation moves. In the months since Frontieras opened its offering to the public, the Company has compiled a record of milestones that few issuers in the program's history have matched:

Fully subscribed its inaugural Regulation A+ offering at the $25.7 million qualified ceiling , nearly double the $11.5 million average raised across all qualified offerings since the program was modernized under the JOBS Act in 2015, and welcomed more than 10,000 new shareholders.

, nearly double the $11.5 million average raised across all qualified offerings since the program was modernized under the JOBS Act in 2015, and welcomed more than 10,000 new shareholders. Filed the same day to expand the offering to the $75 million statutory maximum , requalified with the SEC, and reopened at $9.01 per share.

, requalified with the SEC, and reopened at $9.01 per share. Appointed Rachael Crump, Chief Accounting Officer of Insight Enterprises, Inc. , to its Board of Directors as Audit Committee chair, bringing more than 25 years of financial governance and SEC reporting expertise.

, to its Board of Directors as Audit Committee chair, bringing more than 25 years of financial governance and SEC reporting expertise. Broke ground on April 2 on its $850 million flagship FASForm™ facility in Mason County, West Virginia, a project state leaders have called a cornerstone of the region's energy future.

in Mason County, West Virginia, a project state leaders have called a cornerstone of the region's energy future. Maintains previously announced access to capital, including a $150 million equity commitment secured with GEM Global Yield.

including a $150 million equity commitment secured with GEM Global Yield. Reserved the Nasdaq ticker “FASF” in preparation for a planned public listing.

Each milestone marks a company further along its commercialization path than the one investors backed at the offering's inception. The upcoming price adjustment brings the offering in line with that progress.

Momentum That Mirrors the Market

The adjustment arrives amid extraordinary capital flows into energy technology. Energy companies have raised billions in upsized public offerings in recent months as investors position for surging power demand from AI, manufacturing, and national security priorities. Frontieras sits at the center of that thesis: its FASForm™ process is patented across five continents, with coverage in the nine largest coal-producing nations representing 85% of global coal production.

"We told the market we would execute, and we have," said Matthew McKean, CEO and co-founder of Frontieras North America. "We closed our first offering at the full ceiling. We filed to expand the same day. We broke ground on an $850 million facility. We reserved our Nasdaq ticker. A share price is a measure of a company's progress, and ours is moving because the Company is moving. Investors who share our conviction have until August 6 to act at the current price."

About the Technology

FASForm™ (Solid Carbon Fractionation) is Frontieras's patented process for thermally disassembling coal and other solid hydrocarbons into multiple high-value products, without combustion, without government subsidies, and without waste. The process produces diesel, naphtha, jet fuel, hydrogen, FASCarbon™ (the Company's purified solid carbon product), ammonium sulfate fertilizer, and sulfuric acid, all from a single coal feedstock. The technology is patented across five continents and holds global coverage in the nine largest coal-producing nations.

About Frontieras North America

Frontieras North America is an energy and environmental technology company commercializing FASForm™, a patented Solid Carbon Fractionation process that transforms coal and other hydrocarbons into clean-burning fuels, hydrogen, industrial carbon, and agricultural products. The company is focused on delivering abundant, affordable, and available energy through profitable, market-driven innovation.

For more information, visit: www.frontieras.com.

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Under Regulation A, a company may change its share price by up to 20% without requalifying the offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, the commercialization of its FASForm™ technology, the development of its facility in Mason County, West Virginia, and its future growth and governance plans. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its technology, obtain necessary financing and regulatory approvals, attract and retain key personnel, and manage risks associated with a development-stage enterprise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Reservation of a ticker symbol is not a guarantee of listing on any securities exchange. Listing is subject to regulatory approval and other requirements.

Contact: communication@frontieras.com

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