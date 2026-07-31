SaintQuant Launches Next-Generation Quantitative Trading Strategies as AI Trading Reshapes Retail Markets

New York City, NY, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated systems now account for a large majority of trading volume across global markets, and industry forecasts project the AI trading market to grow at a double-digit compound annual rate through the end of the decade. Against that backdrop, SaintQuant, a no-code AI-powered automated trading platform, today announced the launch of its next-generation strategy packages — not a routine product update, but a direct response to surging demand for fully managed, hands-off strategy execution.





The new packages are designed to pursue higher return potential with more stable, consistent performance than SaintQuant's prior offerings and are available at a limited-time launch discount of up to 12%.

The Market Has Moved — From Manual Trading to Managed Automation

The retail trading landscape has shifted decisively over the past two years. Traders who once relied on manual analysis and signal services are migrating toward AI-assisted and fully managed strategy execution, where software handles monitoring, decision discipline, and order execution around the clock.

What today's retail traders increasingly want is not raw signal tools, but code-free, consistent, risk-aware automation — systems that participate in markets without demanding technical skill or constant screen time.

Notably, the defining trend of 2026's automated trading platforms is not the race for headline returns. It is stability and risk control: platforms are competing on how reliably strategies behave across market conditions, and how well downside is managed when conditions turn.

The Announcement: Upgraded Strategies, Built for Consistency

SaintQuant's next-generation strategy packages upgrade the platform's core offering on three fronts:

Improved strategy logic, refining how the platform's quantitative trading strategies identify and act on opportunities across market conditions;

Refined risk controls, strengthening the exposure limits, position sizing, and disciplined execution rules structured into every strategy; and

Better execution consistency, aimed at steadier, more predictable strategy behavior over time.

The upgrades preserve what defines SaintQuant: a fully managed, no-code experience across stocks and futures, with no configuration or programming required. Proprietary strategy methodology is not disclosed.

To mark the launch, SaintQuant is offering a limited-time discount of up to 12% on the new strategy packages for a defined window.

Why It Matters for Users

For everyday investors, the launch delivers three practical benefits. First, upgraded strategies become accessible immediately, with no technical or programming expertise required — users select a package and the platform handles the rest. Second, the new packages align with what traders consistently say they want from automation: reduced emotional decision-making, less manual monitoring, and disciplined execution they don't have to supervise. Third, early adopters can access launch pricing before the discount window closes.

Leadership Perspective

"These new strategies reflect where we believe automated trading is heading: performance pursued through stability, not in spite of it," said a SaintQuant spokesperson. "Our users don't ask us for the flashiest number — they ask for automation they can trust to behave consistently. Every upgrade in this launch serves that goal."

"The industry moment matters, too," the spokesperson added. "AI-driven automation is becoming the default way retail investors participate in markets. Launching stronger, more stable strategies now — and making them more affordable at launch — is how we meet that moment."

Launch Offer Details

Campaign: Instant discount for a limited time

Instant discount for a limited time Window: August 1, 2026 – August 15, 2026

August 1, 2026 – August 15, 2026 Offer: Up to 12% off next-generation strategy packages

Up to 12% off next-generation strategy packages Full terms: Available on the SaintQuant website

Readers can view complete offer terms, eligibility, and package details at SaintQuant.com .

Risk Disclaimer

Trading in stocks and futures involves risk, including the possible loss of capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no strategy or automated system can guarantee returns. Full terms, conditions, and disclosures are available on the campaign page.

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is a no-code, AI-powered automated trading platform built for users who want automated trading without technical complexity. It combines quantitative trading strategies, continuous automated execution, and built-in risk management across stocks and futures. By handling strategy management and market monitoring automatically, SaintQuant aims to provide retail and institutional investors with a disciplined, stable approach to AI-powered trading.

Learn more at https://saintquant.com .

Media Contact

Name: Ryan Mitchel

Email: ryan.mitchell@saintquant.com

Website: https://saintquant.com

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Market statistics reflect aggregated industry estimates as of July 2026 and may vary by source. Promotional terms are subject to the official rules published by SaintQuant. The issuer is solely responsible for this content.



