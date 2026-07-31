Net Asset Value

 | Source: Northern 2 VCT PLC Northern 2 VCT PLC

31 July 2026

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 30 JUNE 2026

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) is a Venture Capital Trust (“VCT”) launched in 1999 and managed by Mercia Fund Management Limited. The Company’s objective is to provide long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, by investing in a portfolio of investments mainly comprising unquoted venture capital holdings. In order to maintain approval by HM Revenue & Customs as a VCT, the Company is required to comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 30 June 2026 was 56.7 pence (31 March 2026: 54.6 pence).

For the purposes of calculating the net asset value per share, quoted investments are carried at bid price as at 30 June 2026 and unquoted investments are carried at fair value as at 30 June 2026 as determined by the Directors of the Company.

New Investments:
During the three months ended 30 June 2026 two new venture capital investments were completed.


Name of company
Business activity 		Amount
invested
£000
Fifth Dimension AISoftware providing decision-intelligence tools for real estate1,003
Flok HealthDigital healthcare providing AI-enabled physiotherapy services1,003

In addition to the new investments above, £2,304,000 was invested in six existing portfolio companies during the quarter.

Realisations:
During the three months ended 30 June 2026 four venture capital investments were realised.


Name of company		Sale proceeds
£000		Carrying value at 31 March 2026
£000		Original cost
£000
Pure Pet Food (partial sale)1,2911,051234
Velocity Composites plc*161384
CelLBxHealth plc*4267
Sorted Holdings*--164

*Quoted on AIM

Following the sale of the three AIM quoted investments listed above, the Company no longer holds any AIM quoted investments.

Share capital:
During the three months ended 30 June 2026, 17,238,349 shares were issued under the final allotment of the 2025/26 fundraise, raising gross proceeds of £10.0 million.

As at 30 June 2026, the Company’s issued share capital comprised 269,386,546 ordinary shares.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Ltd – 0330 223 1430
Website:        www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are not incorporated into, nor forms part of, this announcement.


GlobeNewswire

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