Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Jiade Limited – Class A Ordinary Shares

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading will resume in Jiade Limited – Class A Ordinary Shares (Nasdaq: JDZG) at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2026. Trading in the company’s ordinary shares was halted on June 4, 2026 at 17:15:41 Eastern Time.

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