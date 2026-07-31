AMASS Brands Group's Summer Water Rosé, the #1 Best-Selling Domestic Rosé Between $15 - $20, Expands Distribution to 37 California Costco Locations

SANTA MARIA, Calif., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMASS Brands Group (NASDAQ: AMSS) (“AMASS” or “the Company”), a premium, multi-category beverage platform spanning non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 products, today announced the expansion of Summer Water Rosé into 37 Costco locations across California, building on the brand's national presence at leading retailers, including Whole Foods, Total Wine, FreshDirect, Foxtrot, H-E-B, Central Market, and more.

In addition, Wine Enthusiast has awarded Summer Water's 2025 vintage 92 points and a Best Buy designation, marking the brand's sixth consecutive vintage rated 90 points or higher.¹ New Nielsen data also confirms Summer Water as the best-selling domestic rosé in the $15–20 price tier nationally.²

The streak includes a 93-point Editors' Choice distinction for the 2024 vintage, an honor earned by fewer than 1% of the rosés reviewed by Wine Enthusiast and tied for the publication's highest-rated rosé priced between $15 and $20 worldwide.³ No conventional still rosé has ever earned more than 95 points from Wine Enthusiast, underscoring the consistency and quality Summer Water has maintained across vintages.⁴

"In the wine business, consistency is what earns consumer trust, and consumer trust is what earns long-term retail partnerships," said Mark Thomas Lynn, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AMASS. "Summer Water has delivered that consistency year after year, and that's why we're continuing to expand with leading retailers like Costco. It's also the approach we're taking across the AMASS portfolio: build exceptional brands, earn lasting consumer loyalty, and grow with the right retail partners over time."

According to Nielsen data for the 52 weeks ended July 11, 2026, Summer Water holds a 17.3% share of the domestic rosé category priced between $15 and $20, the largest share of any domestic brand in the category.2 Summer Water also outsells the next-largest domestic rosé at that price point by more than 20%.² Including imports, Summer Water ranks sixth among all 613 rosés sold nationally in the $15–20 range, and 17th among all 2,144 rosé brands tracked across every origin and price tier in the U.S.2

Benefiting from an unusually long, cool growing season, the 2025 vintage showcases the bright fruit and mineral character that has become synonymous with Summer Water. Wine Enthusiast's Central Coast wine critic, Matt Kettmann, described the wine as featuring "clean lines of strawberry and cherry" with chalky minerality and a vibrant palate of raspberry and light herbal notes.

1 Source: Wine Enthusiast, review of Summer Water Rosé, 2025 vintage

2 Source: Nielsen, Total US xAOC + Convenience, 52 weeks ended July 11, 2026.

3 Source: Wine Enthusiast, review of Summer Water Rosé, 2024 vintage; percentile ranking derived from Wine Enthusiast’s public review database, www.wineenthusiast.com. Percentile ranking (“tied for #1 $15–20 rosé in the world”) is based on percentile standing within Wine Enthusiast’s public review dataset

4 Source: Wine Enthusiast public review database, rosé category. www.wineenthusiast.com

About Summer Water

Summer Water is a dry, sugar-free rosé made in California’s Central Coast and crafted by winemaker Ryan Zotovich. The brand sources its grapes from vineyards vetted against Summer Water’s own quality standards, with Grenache as its primary varietal for its quality and character. Summer Water’s fermentation process is calibrated to deliver full color and structure with no residual sugar left behind. Summer Water is available in retailers including Whole Foods Market, Total Wine & More, FreshDirect, Foxtrot, H-E-B, Central Market, and Costco. Full nutritional and product information is available at www.summerwater.com.

About AMASS Brands Group

AMASS Brands Group (Nasdaq: AMSS) is a next-generation beverage platform built around the brands defining how modern consumers drink — and increasingly, how they don’t. The company’s portfolio spans non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 categories, with standout brands across each: Good Twin Non-Alcoholic Wine, a top-10 non-alcoholic wine in the U.S. and one of the fastest-growing in the category; AMASS Electrolyte Mixer, a functional disruptor redefining the mixer category; and Summer Water Rosé, the zero-sugar, #1-selling domestic rosé priced between $15 and $20 in the U.S. — among others across the portfolio. As moderation trends accelerate, AMASS is positioned to benefit structurally rather than reactively — with margin discipline, cohesive brand architecture, and the multi-brand scalability that supports the Company’s long-term brand and platform growth strategy.

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Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, prospects, future growth opportunities, anticipated market trends, distribution expansion, consumer demand, and future operating performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding the anticipated commercial benefits and potential reputational benefits of third-party ratings and reviews, anticipated consumer demand and market acceptance, retail distribution expansion, and the Company’s market share position. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, market conditions, changes in consumer demand, competitive conditions within the beverage industry, the Company’s ability to expand distribution and retail penetration, supply chain disruptions, and the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in the Company’s SEC filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.