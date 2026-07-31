Shaboozey’s “Outlaw” Is Wanted in Every Record Store in America

PLANTATION, Fla., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a leading distributor and fulfillment partner to the entertainment and pop-culture collectibles industry, today announced that its AMPED Distribution division is powering a nationwide, multi-channel retail marketing campaign for Shaboozey’s highly anticipated new album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, in partnership with EMPIRE. The campaign brings together independent record stores, mass merchants, national retailers, exclusive vinyl, e-commerce support, and high-profile release-week activations to connect fans with the album across the physical retail landscape.

The campaign underscores AMPED’s role as a full-service retail activation partner for labels and artists, combining physical distribution, sales strategy, retail marketing rollout, merchandising, and fan-focused events into a coordinated national release plan. Through a single integrated campaign, AMPED is helping connect Shaboozey’s highly anticipated release with consumers across virtually every major music retail channel in North America.

As part of the rollout, AMPED has organized 31 independent record store listening parties across 16 states on July 28, giving fans early access to the album while driving traffic to independent retailers through exclusive promotional giveaways and limited-edition merchandise. The campaign demonstrates AMPED’s ability to create meaningful local engagement while supporting an artist’s national release strategy.

Independent retail sits at the heart of the campaign. AMPED secured dedicated marketing programs across the industry’s three major independent retail coalitions — the Alliance of Independent Media Stores (AIMS), the Coalition of Independent Music Stores (CIMS), and the Department of Record Stores (DORS) — and extended the album’s marketing setup to countless additional non-coalition independent retailers, reaching into the thousands of storefronts nationwide.

The campaign extends beyond independent retail with a broad national strategy that includes exclusive vinyl with major retailers, promotional support for Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Barnes & Noble, an exclusive independent record store vinyl variant, and a coordinated release-week marketing initiative designed to maximize visibility across multiple consumer touchpoints.

Coupling with EMPIRE’s efforts — including a national television appearance on street date — AMPED secured a featured appearance on the Nasdaq MarketSite billboard in New York’s Times Square and an in-store fan event at Barnes & Noble’s flagship Fifth Avenue location, further expanding the campaign’s reach beyond traditional music retail.

“Campaigns like this demonstrate what makes AMPED unique in today’s marketplace,” said Dean Tabaac, Senior Vice President of AMPED Distribution. “We are able to connect independent record stores, national retail chains, mass merchants, and e-commerce platforms into one coordinated release strategy that helps artists and labels maximize their reach. With Shaboozey’s new album, we’re creating opportunities for fans to engage with the release wherever they choose to discover and purchase music.”

The campaign reflects continued demand for physical music formats and highlights AMPED Distribution’s expanding capabilities beyond traditional distribution. By combining sales, marketing, retail partnerships, merchandising, and experiential activations into a unified release strategy, AMPED enables labels and artists, through its full suite of services, to transform major releases into coordinated retail events that drive visibility, engagement, and consumer demand.

Founded in 2013, AMPED Distribution provides independent labels and artists with comprehensive distribution, marketing, sales, and technology services across physical and digital channels. Leveraging Alliance Entertainment’s industry-leading fulfillment network and retail relationships, AMPED supports thousands of music releases annually while helping artists maximize fan engagement across every major physical retail platform.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs, including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games, Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Alliance serves over 35,000 retail locations and powers e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers while operating proprietary collectibles brands, including Handmade by Robots™, Alliance Authentic™, and Endstate Authentic. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive sourcing relationships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance connects fans and collectors to the products, franchises, and experiences they value across formats and generations.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

AENT@redchip.com