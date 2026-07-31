Wendy Inwood of HYCU® Spotlighted on the 2026 Women of the Channel EMEA List

Boston, Massachusetts, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the #1 AI Resilience company, proudly announced today that CRN UK, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognised Wendy Inwood, Senior Manager, EMEA Channel at HYCU on the prestigious Women of the Channel EMEA list for 2026.

This annual CRN UK list celebrates women executives in the EMEA region, from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel EMEA honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

As a leader of HYCU's EMEA channel organization, Wendy has been instrumental in attracting and signing new channel partners to help extend HYCU's partner and channel reach in EMEA. She has worked with a number of partners to introduce new services based on HYCU R-Cloud to address data protection for SaaS, multi-cloud and AI IT environments and was instrumental in the recent introduction of HYCU® aiR™ to EMEA. A tireless networking executive, Wendy spends time in person with key technology and channel partners like Assurestor, Atlassian, AWS, Azure, Epaton Ltd., iManage, Morae, Nutanix, Tiger Eye Consulting, Ltd., and others to ensure they have the right solutions and services in place to protect and recover data no matter where it resides.

"Launching the first Women of the Channel EMEA list is a proud moment for CRN. Across the region, women are making an extraordinary impact on businesses, teams and the wider channel community. This list celebrates these achievements and shines a light on the people helping to shape the future of our industry. Congratulations to everyone featured, " said Nima Sherpa Green, EMEA Editorial Director, CRN.

“Wendy’s recognition on the inaugural CRN Women of the Channel EMEA list reflects the tremendous impact she has made across HYCU’s partner community,” said Chris Nelson, Chief Revenue Officer at HYCU and a CRN Channel Chief. “Her ability to build trusted relationships, create new opportunities for partners, and translate innovation such as HYCU R-Cloud and HYCU aiR into meaningful customer outcomes has been instrumental to our growth across EMEA. Wendy brings energy, commitment, and a genuine partner-first mindset to everything she does, and we are incredibly proud to see her leadership recognized by CRN UK.”

The 2026 Women of the Channel EMEA list is featured at www.channelweb.co.uk.

For more information on HYCU, visit www.hycu.com, follow us and connect with us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, TikTok, and YouTube.

###

About HYCU

HYCU, Inc. is the #1 AI Resilience Company that protects, uncovers, and recovers the data that runs your business. With one platform covering more than 100 workloads across AI systems, SaaS applications, cloud environments, and on‑premises infrastructure, HYCU reduces cost for customers by eliminating complex, out-of-phase data protection operations. With HYCU R‑Cloud, customers protect any workload, recover data to a location of their choice, and connect and correlate that data to streamline compliance and governance processes. When disruption occurs, customers safely and securely resume operations quickly and efficiently, achieving true AI data resilience. Based in Boston, HYCU is trusted by thousands of enterprises and government agencies worldwide.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn

Attachment