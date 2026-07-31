RepSpark Partners with the Association of Golf Merchandisers to Award Five AGM Certified Retail Manager Scholarships

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RepSpark, the number one wholesale ecommerce platform in the golf industry, has partnered with the Association of Golf Merchandisers (AGM) to provide five (5) golf retail professionals with scholarships for the AGM Certified Retail Manager (CRM) Program.

The announcement was made at the PGA Buying Summit in Frisco, TX, where RepSpark is announcing its strategic partnership with the PGA of America. Together, the two organizations are working to strengthen how golf retail professionals connect, buy, and grow within the industry.

RepSpark’s work has always been grounded in helping brands and retailers operate more effectively and build stronger business models. With the PGA of America now working more closely with RepSpark, that mission has expanded reach across the golf industry. This scholarship represents a direct investment in the education, leadership and long-term success of golf retail professionals.

"We're deepening our commitment to the golf industry, and this scholarship is a direct expression of what we believe that commitment can provide," said Meghann Butcher, Founder and CEO of RepSpark. "AGM's education programs give golf retailers the knowledge and tools to become stronger business leaders, which simultaneously produces more effective wholesale relationships for RepSpark brands. We're proud to put our name behind a program that does exactly that, and we hope this opens a door for someone who's ready to invest in themselves."

The AGM Certified Retail Manager Program is designed to equip golf retail professionals with practical training in merchandising, marketing, inventory management, financial performance, leadership and customer experience. Graduates earn the AGM Certified Retail Manager designation while gaining skills they can immediately apply to their businesses.

"The Certified Retail Manager Program was created to help golf merchandisers build confidence, strengthen their business skills as leaders,” said Justine Cook, Director of Membership & Education, Association of Golf Merchandisers. “Scholarships help make continuing education more accessible, giving more professionals the opportunity to invest in their careers. We appreciate RepSpark’s support and its recognition of the value of professional development.”

This scholarship program builds on the Better Together partnership that RepSpark and AGM have been building since 2021. The relationship recently reached a new milestone when RepSpark was elevated to Platinum-Level AGM Vendor Partner. As AGM educates its members to run better businesses, RepSpark remains committed to supporting the education and development of the professionals who keep golf retail moving forward.

Scholarship Details

Applications Open Online: August 1, 2026 at https://form.jotform.com/261546781012151

August 1, 2026 at https://form.jotform.com/261546781012151 Application Deadline: August 31, 2026

August 31, 2026 Winners Announced: September 15, 2026

September 15, 2026 Eligibility: Open to current AGM members interested in earning the AGM Certified Retail Manager (CRM) certification.

About RepSpark

RepSpark is the #1 wholesale platform in golf helping brands and green grass facilities across sport, outdoor, and lifestyle apparel build stronger wholesale relationships through digital ordering, product customization, event microsites, digital catalogs, and integrated wholesale operations. RepSpark serves 250 brands and 100,000 retailers worldwide, powering more than $4 billion in annual B2B transactions. RepSpark is an Inc. 5000 company. Learn more at repspark.com.

About the Association of Golf Merchandisers

Founded in 1989, the Association of Golf Merchandisers (AGM) is a 501(c)(3) professional organization with more than 900 buyers and 200 vendor partners committed to advancing the golf merchandising industry. AGM is dedicated to elevating retail standards, strengthening industry relationships, and delivering continuous education across key metrics, visual merchandising, promotions and buying strategies, fostering profitable collaboration between golf retail buyers and vendors. Learn more at agmgolf.org.

Contact Info



Kaci Pollack

kaci@seesparkgo.com

+1 678-895-4488